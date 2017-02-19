Krebs: 'Men Who Sent SWAT Team, Heroin to My Home Sentenced' (krebsonsecurity.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes KrebsOnSecurity: On Thursday, a Ukrainian man who hatched a plan in 2013 to send heroin to my home and then call the cops when the drugs arrived was sentenced to 41 months in prison for unrelated cybercrime charges. Separately, a 19-year-old American who admitted to being part of a hacker group that sent a heavily-armed police force to my home in 2013 was sentenced to three years probation.
Sergey Vovnenko, a.k.a. "Fly," "Flycracker" and "MUXACC1," pleaded guilty last year to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said Vovnenko operated a network of more than 13,000 hacked computers, using them to harvest credit card numbers and other sensitive information... A judge in New Jersey sentenced Vovnenko to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised released and ordered him to pay restitution of $83,368.
Separately, a judge in Washington, D.C. handed down a sentence of three year's probation to Eric Taylor, a hacker probably better known by his handle "Cosmo the God." Taylor was among several men involved in making a false report to my local police department at the time about a supposed hostage situation at our Virginia home. In response, a heavily-armed police force surrounded my home and put me in handcuffs at gunpoint before the police realized it was all a dangerous hoax known as "swatting"... Taylor and his co-conspirators were able to dox so many celebrities and public officials because they hacked a Russian identity theft service called ssndob[dot]ru. That service in turn relied upon compromised user accounts at data broker giant LexisNexis to pull personal and financial data on millions of Americans.
For what is essentially attempted murder?
they put him in hadcuffs untill they know who and what is going on and a threat no one was shot though im shure a bit scarry for the guy. seems like the situation was handled well to me.
I agree that American police break down doors in far too many instances when they shouldn't, but you need to quit being so dramatic. They got a credible report of a hostage situation - they SHOULD roll up armed. And despite the press amplification of every single case (if the racial makeup is correct) the odds of an unarmed person getting shot by police are extremely low.
It looks to me like Eric Taylor's sentence wasn't for the swatting incident, and it was a plea bargain.
A teenager hacker was sentenced in D.C. federal court Wednesday for a slew of cybercrimes committed against President Trump, Michelle Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan, among others.
Mr. Taylor and multiple co-conspirators are accused by the government of illegally obtaining personal information from high-profile victims and publishing it on a website, Exposed.Su, in 2013. He pleaded guilty last year to related charges and was sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., The Times has learned.
Allegations against Mr. Taylor and others charged in the conspiracy were filed under seal, and Wednesday’s sentencing hearing was not listed on the court’s website. Details of the sentencing were confirmed to The Times by individuals familiar with the case but not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
Because everything is sealed, I suspect that the defense attorney's threatened to use the trial to dump into the public record everything that Eric et al had stolen, and that would be harmful to the high-profile people they hacked. Hence the light sentence and plea bargain.
Seriously, this sentence seems absurd. I thought "on a computer" was supposed to add orders of a magnitude to a sentence.
The US needs to force phone companies to update the ancient VOIP protocols with some kind of security certificate/trust system to eliminate spoofed phone numbers and crack down on SWATing. In an act where Krebs or one of his family members could have been killed, this kind of behavior needs to be treated like attempted murder, not some prank. Even under the best of circumstances, the family pet is often killed by the SWAT team to avoid injury.
With a security cert system, the phone network would refuse to route any calls without a valid certificate, and valid certificates could be traced back to a credit card/drivers license/IP address all tied to that certificate number, as well as a physical device and it's actual IP. I am sure there are still ways to circumvent it, but it would be a good starting point, and would catch most of the script kiddies, which is where 90% of this SWATing comes from.
Fly by night shady companies that refuse to collect this information or programs of the same nature simply wouldn't be able to place calls at all. For the same reason that it should be illegal to protest with a mask concealing your face, it should be illegal to obscure/spoof your identity through the phone system, and attempting to do so in and of it'self should be a federal crime with heavy penalties (I am looking at you telemarketers).
Why should it be illegal to hide your face during a protest?
Because more often than not lately, peaceful protests very quickly become not-so-peaceful with a lot of illegal activity like vandalism, violence, looting etc.
Adding anonymity to the mix only makes things worse, as per the Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory.
People who are charged with uploading songs, movies, and academic journals to the internet (with no financial gain to themselves) are threatened with decades of prison time and absurd financial penalties. These people deceive SWAT teams and recklessly endanger lives and get probation? Misplaced priorities, folks. The so-called swatters should receive more severe penalties, in my opinion.
Contrariwise, people who are charged with uploading songs, movies, and academic journals to the internet should receive less severe penalties. We need fewer people in prison, not more. We shouldn't correct sentencing disparity by punishing a SWATer as hard as a copyright infringer, we should do it by reducing the penalty for copyright infringement so the SWATer's 3 year probation looks very tough in comparison.
Perhaps, even if we ignore the hundreds of thousands of people who kill themselves withe drugs. Even if we ignore the the thousands who are killed accidentally by drug users. We are still talking murder, bribery, extortion, slavery, smuggling just to get those drugs to your street corner. If you bought illegal drugs, you are paying other people to murder, enslave, and commit most crimes on the books. Why should that not come with a life sentence? Just because you are white collar and can pay others to commi
The article is nit about drugs but about cyber crime and SWATing
... you coukd at least 'glimpse' over the summary.
Come on AC. The editors even managed to put the answer to your question in the summary. Yeah, you had to read the entire summary and sus out the bad grammar and dodgy phrasing. But hell, we can't do everything for you.
How supremely comforting.