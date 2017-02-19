Krebs: 'Men Who Sent SWAT Team, Heroin to My Home Sentenced' (krebsonsecurity.com) 121
An anonymous reader quotes KrebsOnSecurity: On Thursday, a Ukrainian man who hatched a plan in 2013 to send heroin to my home and then call the cops when the drugs arrived was sentenced to 41 months in prison for unrelated cybercrime charges. Separately, a 19-year-old American who admitted to being part of a hacker group that sent a heavily-armed police force to my home in 2013 was sentenced to three years probation.
Sergey Vovnenko, a.k.a. "Fly," "Flycracker" and "MUXACC1," pleaded guilty last year to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said Vovnenko operated a network of more than 13,000 hacked computers, using them to harvest credit card numbers and other sensitive information... A judge in New Jersey sentenced Vovnenko to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised released and ordered him to pay restitution of $83,368.
Separately, a judge in Washington, D.C. handed down a sentence of three year's probation to Eric Taylor, a hacker probably better known by his handle "Cosmo the God." Taylor was among several men involved in making a false report to my local police department at the time about a supposed hostage situation at our Virginia home. In response, a heavily-armed police force surrounded my home and put me in handcuffs at gunpoint before the police realized it was all a dangerous hoax known as "swatting"... Taylor and his co-conspirators were able to dox so many celebrities and public officials because they hacked a Russian identity theft service called ssndob[dot]ru. That service in turn relied upon compromised user accounts at data broker giant LexisNexis to pull personal and financial data on millions of Americans.
For what is essentially attempted murder?
they put him in hadcuffs untill they know who and what is going on and a threat no one was shot though im shure a bit scarry for the guy. seems like the situation was handled well to me.
To be fair, it's not his fault that American police forces have become an over-armed, under-trained occupying army ready to rain down deadly violence with few checks and balances.
but he knew that. So what you're saying is basically, "it's not his fault that pollonium is not just a bit toxic and killed him, after he put it in his tea"...
(captcha: stirred. seriously?! is the captcha-bot now reading the postings
;))?
I agree that American police break down doors in far too many instances when they shouldn't, but you need to quit being so dramatic. They got a credible report of a hostage situation - they SHOULD roll up armed. And despite the press amplification of every single case (if the racial makeup is correct) the odds of an unarmed person getting shot by police are extremely low.
I agree that American police break down doors in far too many instances when they shouldn't, but you need to quit being so dramatic. They got a credible report of a hostage situation - they SHOULD roll up armed
The correct response to a reported hostage situation is absolutely not to have a bunch of over-armed thugs in mall-ninja gear kick down the door. The correct response is a negotiator, a sniper, some normal cops in vests, and patience. You know, how SWAT teams worked before the cops starting playing soldier.
While the police reaction was justified, the situation so often turns to the "wrong" target dead, that 3 years of probation for exposing someone to this kind of danger is a joke.
It shouldn't be that the police doesn't react to reports of hostage situations. It should be that nobody ever knowingly, falsely reports such a situation - for fear of the consequences.
While the police reaction was justified, the situation so often turns to the "wrong" target dead
You appear to have contradicted yourself.
They got a credible report of a hostage situation - they SHOULD roll up armed.
They got a report. Was it a "credible" report? No. They dealt with the situation appropriately.
To be fair, it's not his fault that American police forces have become an over-armed, under-trained occupying army ready to rain down deadly violence with few checks and balances.
So by that logic, I can push you in front of a moving train, and your death isn't my fault because I didn't make the train move or make the train so heavy that it's not possible to stop in time?
Or I could take a cut extension cord plugged into an AC outlet and electrocute you with the bare wires, and it isn't by fault because I'm not the one that placed high voltage AC over those lines?
Does your broken logic even matter? Where do you see anyone blaming this kid for the fact the american police force is now
It looks to me like Eric Taylor's sentence wasn't for the swatting incident, and it was a plea bargain.
http://www.washingtontimes.com... [washingtontimes.com]
From the linked article:
A teenager hacker was sentenced in D.C. federal court Wednesday for a slew of cybercrimes committed against President Trump, Michelle Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan, among others.
Mr. Taylor and multiple co-conspirators are accused by the government of illegally obtaining personal information from high-profile victims and publishing it on a website, Exposed.Su, in 2013. He pleaded guilty last year to related charges and was sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., The Times has learned.
Allegations against Mr. Taylor and others charged in the conspiracy were filed under seal, and Wednesday’s sentencing hearing was not listed on the court’s website. Details of the sentencing were confirmed to The Times by individuals familiar with the case but not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
Because everything is sealed, I suspect that the defense attorney's threatened to use the trial to dump into the public record everything that Eric et al had stolen, and that would be harmful to the high-profile people they hacked. Hence the light sentence and plea bargain.
I knew it was going to be a plea bargain. District Attorneys are lazy anymore and would rather give someone a light sentence than risk a not guilty verdict. They bring up a dozen scary charges and then act like they are doing a favor with a deal. If people stopped doing plea deals the courts would grind to a halt with backlogged cases.
All the outrage over the rapist Brock Turner getting six months? He agreed to a plea deal and so did the victim. The judge could only sentence for the lesser crime he agreed t
For what is essentially attempted murder?
Absolutely correct, this is attempted murder, and should be handled as such by the legal system.
Reckless endangerment (Score:5, Informative)
The offender wasn't *trying* to kill Krebs. So not attempted murder.
Krebs didn't die, so not manslaughter.
The offender did act in a way to create a dangerous situation with no regard for the fact that Krebs, other people in his home, or police officers could be seriously injured. That neatly matches the definition of "reckless endangerment".
Had someone actually died, it would match the definition of "depraved-heart murder", which is second-degree homicide in many states. Depraved-heart murder is killing someone through actions not actually *intended* to kill them, but by reckless disregard for their safety.
Thank you for a new phrase for my daily vocabulary exercise, "depraved-heart murder". Now I just have to work the phrase into three sentences using different tenses.
Had someone actually died, it would match the definition of "depraved-heart murder", which is second-degree homicide in many states. Depraved-heart murder is killing someone through actions not actually *intended* to kill them, but by reckless disregard for their safety.
One really messed up part of our judicial system is that punishment is often more interested in the results of the perpetrator's actions instead of the intent. There is no sane reason why attempted murder and murder have different punishments, since the intent was the same. Similarly, there should be no difference in the punishment for depraved-heart murder and reckless endangerment.
It's not messed up. Well, not always. When you talk about intent, you're confusing conviction and sentencing.
Consider drink driving. If you get pulled over and blow over the limit, it's not exactly crime of the century. If you're drunk and you run over a pedestrian, it's a far more serious matter. Having said that, there are plenty of examples of habitual drunk drivers receiving custodial sentences, while a first time offender who runs someone over escapes jail.
Sentencing has to consider culpability, the pr
I'd call it "reckless endangerment", not quite as severe as attempted murder but still a serious felony. Its doing something that a reasonable person would realize places others at risk of harm or death, even if that wasn't the intent.
Is reckless endangerment directed at a single person?
There's wire fraud and causing severe mental distress involved here.
Cosmo the God AKA (Score:2)
Cosmo the Cumbucket
Seriously, this sentence seems absurd. I thought "on a computer" was supposed to add orders of a magnitude to a sentence.
Seriously, this sentence seems absurd. I thought "on a computer" was supposed to add orders of a magnitude to a sentence.
Sounds like "Cosmo" is a rich white kid from a wealthy and politically well connected family. If he had been poor or brown, the worst case being both poor and brown, he would have received something more along the lines of what Aaron Swartz was threatened with, 50 years imprisonment and $1 million in fines and restitution. The justice system here in American could hardly be more biased against poor brown people if it was designed that way from the start, which in a manner of speaking it was.
Deport the Ukrainian (Score:2)
SWATing needs serious consequences (Score:5, Interesting)
The US needs to force phone companies to update the ancient VOIP protocols with some kind of security certificate/trust system to eliminate spoofed phone numbers and crack down on SWATing. In an act where Krebs or one of his family members could have been killed, this kind of behavior needs to be treated like attempted murder, not some prank. Even under the best of circumstances, the family pet is often killed by the SWAT team to avoid injury.
With a security cert system, the phone network would refuse to route any calls without a valid certificate, and valid certificates could be traced back to a credit card/drivers license/IP address all tied to that certificate number, as well as a physical device and it's actual IP. I am sure there are still ways to circumvent it, but it would be a good starting point, and would catch most of the script kiddies, which is where 90% of this SWATing comes from.
Fly by night shady companies that refuse to collect this information or programs of the same nature simply wouldn't be able to place calls at all. For the same reason that it should be illegal to protest with a mask concealing your face, it should be illegal to obscure/spoof your identity through the phone system, and attempting to do so in and of it'self should be a federal crime with heavy penalties (I am looking at you telemarketers).
Kid was too rich and white to get a real sentence.
Re:SWATing needs serious consequences (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: SWATing needs serious consequences (Score:3, Insightful)
Why should it be illegal to hide your face during a protest?
Because more often than not lately, peaceful protests very quickly become not-so-peaceful with a lot of illegal activity like vandalism, violence, looting etc.
Adding anonymity to the mix only makes things worse, as per the Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure about the cross racial violence proportions, but it is a sad fact that 50% of all murders in the US are committed by young black men who are only a few percent of the population. The vast majority of victims are other blacks (80% plus). The root cause of this travesty is the degradation of the nuclear family and the loss of fatherhood brought about by the welfare state. Until we as a society realize how demoralizing welfare is and work to get everyone a job who needs one (the welfare to work pro
Re: (Score:2)
Because it's harder to investigate criminals that way. If you're taking part in a protest but being anonymous, what are you actually doing there?
Not being retaliated against by the powerful whoever that you're protesting?
Re: (Score:1)
Why would the powerful care about people hanging around in fancy dress in the streets? That's not going to take back power from anyone. You might feel they're doing something, but they're not. They might as well be shopping for all the difference it makes.
Re: SWATing needs serious consequences (Score:4, Funny)
Yeah, imagine doing something like dressing up as a Native American and looting a ship in a harbor....
Why should it be illegal to hide your face during a protest?
Ask the KKK.
Literally.
The KKK is why those laws exist in the first place.
As others have stated, those hiding their identity during protests are usually doing so to avoid identification so they can commit crimes during their "protesting". It is already illegal in Washington DC, but it should be illegal (and enforced) nation wide.
Re: (Score:1)
> . For the same reason that it should be illegal to protest with a mask concealing your face, it should be illegal to obscure/spoof your identity through the phone system
The reason governments want to remove anonymity during protests is in order to collect data on those that oppose the government. Sure, this means vandals might be able to get away with causing damage, but that's a small price to pay for the freedom to protest your government.
I am not sure how that correlates with spoofing your identity
Not sure how someone would die for lack of 911. That is like saying you didn't connect your phone to your phone line and that is somehow the phone companies fault that you can't call 911. Current phone technology is not perfect either, but that doesn't mean we give up trying to improve it.
As part of the setup if you want a VOIP phone system (which are predominantly business phones BTW) you have to put in your information and get it verified and digitally signed by a trusted source. No system is perfect,
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
This would not be a new surveillance tool. The VOIP digital signature/trust cert would be run by private industry, but when the government comes to the phone company with a warrant, or if you call 911, that information is readily available and accurate. In theory you are already identified when you call 911, unless you are spoofing or otherwise manipulating your information.
Re:SWATing needs serious consequences (Score:4, Insightful)
Nice idea but it seems like it wouldn't work with a lot of services. You can sign up for various VOIP accounts for free and they obliged to provide emergency service for safety. IP addresses are easily masked. Even credit cards are easily bought for a few Bitcoins and someone can always use a payphone.
A better, simpler solution would be to not send in armed police, fingers on triggers because of a single phone call.
We have devolved as a society. I believe trust and civility are necessary for a successful society, trust is all but gone now. Shit, we have a President that lies his ass off about any subject he doesn't like.
I do worry about the future for my son. Are we going to leave some shit storm for future generations to deal with?
Nice idea but it seems like it wouldn't work with a lot of services. You can sign up for various VOIP accounts for free and they obliged to provide emergency service for safety. IP addresses are easily masked. Even credit cards are easily bought for a few Bitcoins and someone can always use a payphone.
A better, simpler solution would be to not send in armed police, fingers on triggers because of a single phone call.
Unfortunately, it is completely unrealistic to expect the police not to be anticipating a fight if you supposedly call them threatening to kill someone or blow up something etc. That is just not the real world.
Yes, there are ways to circumvent any system in theory. However, those VOIP sevices (which I have used myself in the past) would be required to get a scan of your drivers license, credit card, and their software/hardware would take that information and integrate it into your IP or IP route (or somet
Too lenient (Score:5, Insightful)
People who are charged with uploading songs, movies, and academic journals to the internet (with no financial gain to themselves) are threatened with decades of prison time and absurd financial penalties. These people deceive SWAT teams and recklessly endanger lives and get probation? Misplaced priorities, folks. The so-called swatters should receive more severe penalties, in my opinion.
Contrariwise, people who are charged with uploading songs, movies, and academic journals to the internet should receive less severe penalties. We need fewer people in prison, not more. We shouldn't correct sentencing disparity by punishing a SWATer as hard as a copyright infringer, we should do it by reducing the penalty for copyright infringement so the SWATer's 3 year probation looks very tough in comparison.
Plea deal (Score:2)
The guy took a plea deal from the DA. The judge can only sentence for this lesser crime.
The judge can sentence to the original charge regardless of any deals made with a lawyer.
Re: (Score:2)
And the cheerful part... (Score:3)
How supremely comforting.
In related news. (Score:2)
No where does it say what happened to the heroin.
Will of the People (Score:3)
And now people like this are in charge of our elections.
This is what it always seems to boil down to, with people like you--your desire to enjoy the suffering of others.
You should really think about what sort of person that makes you.
Perhaps, even if we ignore the hundreds of thousands of people who kill themselves withe drugs. Even if we ignore the the thousands who are killed accidentally by drug users. We are still talking murder, bribery, extortion, slavery, smuggling just to get those drugs to your street corner. If you bought illegal drugs, you are paying other people to murder, enslave, and commit most crimes on the books. Why should that not come with a life sentence? Just because you are white collar and can pay others to commi
The article is nit about drugs but about cyber crime and SWATing
... you coukd at least 'glimpse' over the summary.
Re:The real problem (Score:5, Insightful)
Every single one of the problems you cite about drugs is due to their prohibition, or at the very least exacerbated by it.
Exactly the same things happened during alcohol prohibition, but for some reason you people are too stupid to see the correlation and instead continue to think that doing more and harder of the same will get you different results.
You underestimate their intelligence. They are the ones making money on it. See?
You just fell for more of their propaganda.
QFT. As they say, "follow the money".
So what is your point? Since the world and the laws are not perfect, if you kill someone, as a necessary but unfortunate side effect of ignoring these laws, that you are a righteousness and just person?
Decriminalize hard drug use and have the government sell/give away safe, vetted drugs to addicts (or administer doses in government run centers). Making drugs hard to get enslaves addicts to dealers and causes the situation we have now. Legalize marijuana, sell it like alcohol and tobacco, tax it, make money off of
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps, even if we ignore the hundreds of thousands of people who kill themselves withe drugs.
Suicides are usually with prescription drugs, so I assume you're talking about accidental deaths. In that case, far, far more people kill themselves with cars than drugs. Are you against cars too?
We are still talking murder, bribery, extortion, slavery, smuggling just to get those drugs to your street corner.
Or some dude growing it in a back-woods pot farm. Either way it's a silly point because you could argue muc
>alcohol during prohibition
I really wonder at your point here, assuming that the alcohol distillers during prohibition were as bad as the Mexican Mafia, how is this an argument? Yes, murdering people, and hiring people to murder people for you is wrong, even if it is the only way to get alcohol or heroin.
Sometime in the future we will be able to grow organs on demand in vats, that does not mean that right now, just because cheap, legal, plentiful organs do not exist that forced organ harvesting is right.
Which is why blood diamonds are illegal, and widely considered immoral.
Come on AC. The editors even managed to put the answer to your question in the summary. Yeah, you had to read the entire summary and sus out the bad grammar and dodgy phrasing. But hell, we can't do everything for you.