SAP License Fees Also Due For Indirect Users, Court Rules (networkworld.com) 37
SAP's licensing fees "apply even to related applications that only offer users indirect visibility of SAP data," according to a Thursday ruling by a U.K. judge. Slashdot reader ahbond quotes Network World: The consequences could be far-reaching for businesses that have integrated their customer-facing systems with an SAP database, potentially leaving them liable for license fees for every customer that accesses their online store. "If any SAP systems are being indirectly triggered, even if incidentally, and from anywhere in the world, then there are uncategorized and unpriced costs stacking up in the background," warned Robin Fry, a director at software licensing consultancy Cerno Professional Services, who has been following the case...
What's in dispute was whether the SAP PI license fee alone is sufficient to allow Diageo's sales staff and customers to access the SAP data store via the Salesforce apps, or whether, as SAP claims, those staff and customers had to be named as users and a corresponding license fee paid. On Thursday, the judge sided with SAP on that question.
oracle all over again (Score:2)
Re:oracle all over again (Score:4, Interesting)
what could possibly go wrong?
I have talked to dozens of SAP customers, and I always ask them "Are you happy that you decided to go with SAP?". So far, this is that number that have answered affirmatively: 0.
You simply need competent and experienced ABAP developers to make real use of it.
When you are stuck with the standard only and also only get the typical SAP consultants, then you are SOL.
I'm working at a larger hospital and we have quite a few more hospitals on our SAP system and it works really well, but took lots of development time. We of course added all sorts of proper solutions, that the SAP standard (IS-H, i.s.h.med) is simply not delivering. Especially i.s.h.med is literally shit.
In other words, so long as you throw out all their code and use them as a kind of shitty application server, they can be alright- if you get good developers to write the app for you. Sounds like you should just skip the middleman and write your own application from scratch then.
Based on my reading of this situation, what you're doing would be considered "indirect" as well. Just because you dump the data out, rearrange it, and present it in a different system doesn't mean the data didn't "originate" from SAP.
This is straight out of the Oracle "F*** your customers over" playbook.
I'm not claiming to be an expert in this area, but having been a bit player in some large projects involving the likes of SAP, Oracle, IBM, Deloitte, KPMG etc I've never understood where the value in these big dollar solutions. An example is an Oracle project looking to cost >$10million for a suite of products and solutions I could get from newer, smaller, more dynamic vendors for half the price.
How "indirect" was the use? Was SF just a proxy? (Score:2, Interesting)
While my gut reaction is "this is outrageous!", I have been approached by several clients asking me to create systems/applications that would act solely as a proxy to allow them to skirt licensing costs. I want to believe that's what happened here but it's hard to say without actually seeing what the application did and how "indirect" it truly was. If a small piece of functionality was pulling reporting data from SAP that's one thing, if the primary purpose was to just to present data to users through a s
Which just highlights that the problem is the licensing model.
The change of terms means that it's an indication of SAP either have become "too big", they have saturated the market and can't grow anymore or they are starting to fail. In any case they may need to downsize in order to keep the customers.
Also realize that many businesses that have been successful have tailor-made systems.
No idea what SAP is... (Score:2)
They also have a director of Buddhist meditation [linkedin.com], which is kind of weird tbh.
Simple answer. Dont use SAP. (Score:4, Interesting)
Honestly their database and software is god awful crap. Why anyone uses it I'll never understand.
There are so many other proven alternatives that are built better and has a UI that was not built by raving lunatics...
Well, once you've got it, I suspect getting away from it is HARD.
And they sell it to the C-suite, not the people who will have to run it or use it.
Marketing, marketing and more marketing combined with slick sales persons.
There are so many other proven alternatives that are built better and has a UI that was not built by raving lunatics...
Hah, I've never understood the SAP value proposition, maybe the backend is good, but UI is the worst piece of shit I've ever seen. I just don't get how it is possible for a top tier company to get it so wrong.
How to price yourself out of existance (Score:3)
SAP, this is a nice way to price yourself out of existance.
Executive summary (Score:4, Informative)
Sales Force is making money using SAP data, and SAP wants a piece of that action - so they're wrangling in court over the interpretation of SAP's licensing terms.
Silly human: You expect their executives to think about the long term? Those guys are in it for the bonus this year.
I looked at this (salesforce SAP, there's not much interpretation needed IIRC, it was really obvious. Sounds like someone in Diago didn't do their due diligence and took a punt at saving themselves a lot of money, via a court case, which would also cost them a chunck of change.
Managed SAP R/3 since 1993... (Score:1)
and there's no way SAP will allow someone to see data from their ERP system without paying for it. We've invested over $200 million in licensing fees and configuration. That isn't counting the money we've lost since it doesn't fit into our company's business model very well. After an audit in 1996 when we exposed data via a web site that I wrote in C in 1996 (which was like digging a hole to China with a spoon), we've paid user fees for customers since they have access to a small portion of their ERP dat
The textile company I work for is almost 120 years old SAP has made more from us than we've made total in profits over that more than one hundred years. It sucks getting a company-wide paycut to pay SAP.
What is SAP? (Score:1)
What is SAP?
Simple fix, and job creation. (Score:1)
For a Sad SAP Story, Check out Target Canada (Score:1)