70 Percent of Young Swedish Men Are Video Pirates, Study Says (torrentfreak.com) 38
A new study from Sweden has found that just over half of all young people admit to obtaining movies and TV shows from the Internet without paying, a figure that rockets to 70 percent among young men, reports TorrentFreak, citing a study. From the report: According to figures just released by media industry consultants Mediavision, in January 2017 almost a quarter of all Swedes aged between 15 and 74 admitted either streaming or downloading movies from 'pirate' sites during the past month. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tendency to do so is greater among the young. More than half of 15 to 24-year-olds said they'd used a torrent or streaming site during December. When concentrating that down to only young men in the same age group, the figure leaps to 70 percent.
If you asked most non-technical people if they were using a "streaming site" to watch video, it seems like it would be hard to phrase a question in a way that would properly separate legal from non-legal use... how many would include something like Netflix? Of you said you hand't paid for it, how would they really know if website they used was legal or not? If you ask about specific pirate sites then you might get more accurate results.
Wouldn't they be video vikings?
change the law
We figured they were more actual guidelines.
TANSTAAFL (Score:3)
And then what? Who'll pay millions of dollars to produce the movies/shows, that viewers can watch for free?
Are you sure, you want it all sponsored by advertising entirely?
Reselling or not, if I can download it for free watching at home, I am unlikely to pay to watch anywhere else.
Besides, what argument is there to make it freely available to individuals, that would not also apply verbatim to owners of venues like bars, for example?
Some people still do, but there many fewer of them [cinemablend.com].
Sorting thr
Hypocrisy on both sides (Score:2)
to consume it anyway
*view it
Nothing is "consumed" [gnu.org] when a work is viewed.
without paying the creators whatever they want — is hypocrisy.
Then how much does the Shakespeare estate deserve for West Side Story (1961) and Romeo + Juliet (1996)?
And then what? Who'll pay millions of dollars to produce the movies/shows, that viewers can watch for free?
Are you sure, you want it all sponsored by advertising entirely?
We already can watch them for free. We are already there. As usual on social change, the law is lagging 20 years behind and needs updating.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Maybe the current model is the problem. If 70% of people can be pirates and movie stars can still make millions more than their equally educated peers then maybe the amount they CHARGE to view the content is the problem.
Just thinking about entertainers like PewDiePie - He has 53 million subscribers and makes ~$12 million a year. That under $0.25 per person per year for all his content and I think he would say he is doing fine. This is a 100% ad-supported model.
If people paid just $1 for all his content ea
Re: (Score:3)
At what percentage would it be justified in to change the law, and not make it illegal anymore?
Never. That's not an option, because if the world succumbs to piracy, it will fall apart. We must continue efforts to address piracy in four ways:
It's not impossible if you're willing to think outside the square. If the figure goes up around 90% we could just drop a nuke. We've got plenty, and we're not using them.
This.
What have we got to lose?
Piracy Reasons (Score:3, Insightful)
When I was a kid I also pirated a lot (in my case all software though, not movies or music), up through college. Then I stopped...
It wasn't because I saw more value in work though. It was because I HAD more money. To me when I had no money pirating was obviously not stealing to me because there was no possibility to give them money anyway, so there was no loss.
When I had enough money to pay for things, I did because then it would have been stealing had I not. I have not pirated anything in a decade or mo
Legal isn't even an option we have (Score:5, Insightful)
In Scandinavia, being legal movie user is not even an option we have. Which movies are available when, is determined by some large media giants. Netflix and other streaming services contain a fraction of the movies the American one has. The series networks (ABC / NBC /
....) are not available or extremely difficult to get to because of geofencing. Someone else choose which subtitles are available, and if they are hardcoded.
Soehh.. I think many of the young men listed here, myself included, would be happy to pay some $10 to $25 a month to LEGALLY watch movies, if that was an option. The audio guys slowly learn: streaming is available everywhere, and people use the services instead of copying MP3 files. Movie guys still don't get it.
Just 2c from this side of the fence.
And they are ignored everywhere.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
When shit is digitized, it becomes public property by way of CaptainDork's Third Corollary:
For every mother fucker with a computer there is another mother fucker with a computer.
Socialism? (Score:1)
Actually, isn't that a religion there? (Score:1)
Fairly sure I saw a documentary on The Norden (the series is on YouTube) and one episode was about Religion, in which a US Baptist minister went to various Northern European countries. One was Sweden and he met one of the church members of the Data Sharing Religion, who believed that copying data and streaming was a sacred act.
Masturbation joke (Score:3)
Re:Masturbation joke (Score:4, Funny)
70% ? Thats good, but its not good enough (Score:4, Insightful)
We need to strive for 100%.
Yumpin' Yimminy! (Score:2)
How about making your content easily available? (Score:2)
Nobody is going to pay for one more streaming service, when you already have 2 legal streaming services, and you are really only interested in one show on that third service. Or worse, your favorite show is not available for streaming at all because it is licensed to a cable channel that don't offer streaming.
When that happens, I think most people feel torrent is a very reasonable alternative.
We can listen to almost any music on Spoti
Not good enough. (Score:2)
70 is good, but how do we get it up to 80?