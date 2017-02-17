Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Piracy Movies Television Entertainment

70 Percent of Young Swedish Men Are Video Pirates, Study Says (torrentfreak.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
A new study from Sweden has found that just over half of all young people admit to obtaining movies and TV shows from the Internet without paying, a figure that rockets to 70 percent among young men, reports TorrentFreak, citing a study. From the report: According to figures just released by media industry consultants Mediavision, in January 2017 almost a quarter of all Swedes aged between 15 and 74 admitted either streaming or downloading movies from 'pirate' sites during the past month. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tendency to do so is greater among the young. More than half of 15 to 24-year-olds said they'd used a torrent or streaming site during December. When concentrating that down to only young men in the same age group, the figure leaps to 70 percent.

70 Percent of Young Swedish Men Are Video Pirates, Study Says More | Reply

70 Percent of Young Swedish Men Are Video Pirates, Study Says

Comments Filter:

  • Nothing to see here... (Score:4, Funny)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @04:24PM (#53888869) Homepage
    They're too busy being the next PewDiePie.

  • Results seem suspect (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @04:26PM (#53888887)

    If you asked most non-technical people if they were using a "streaming site" to watch video, it seems like it would be hard to phrase a question in a way that would properly separate legal from non-legal use... how many would include something like Netflix? Of you said you hand't paid for it, how would they really know if website they used was legal or not? If you ask about specific pirate sites then you might get more accurate results.

  • Pirates? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wouldn't they be video vikings?

  • Democracy? (Score:3)

    by Skinkie ( 815924 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @04:27PM (#53888895) Homepage
    At what percentage would it be justified in to change the law, and not make it illegal anymore?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      change the law

      We figured they were more actual guidelines.

    • not make it illegal anymore?

      And then what? Who'll pay millions of dollars to produce the movies/shows, that viewers can watch for free?

      Are you sure, you want it all sponsored by advertising entirely?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Skinkie ( 815924 )
        The only thing that would be legal is the copying for personal use (hence: no reselling). Thus the franchise remains in tact. Similar to that the box office still makes money because people want to see a movie in a cinema or what to own a blu ray disk, instead of downloading it to a harddisk.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by mi ( 197448 )

          The only thing that would be legal is the copying for personal use (hence: no reselling)

          Reselling or not, if I can download it for free watching at home, I am unlikely to pay to watch anywhere else.

          Besides, what argument is there to make it freely available to individuals, that would not also apply verbatim to owners of venues like bars, for example?

          people want to see a movie in a cinema

          Some people still do, but there many fewer of them [cinemablend.com].

          own a blu ray disk, instead of downloading it to a harddisk

          Sorting thr

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        not make it illegal anymore?

        And then what? Who'll pay millions of dollars to produce the movies/shows, that viewers can watch for free?

        Are you sure, you want it all sponsored by advertising entirely?

        We already can watch them for free. We are already there. As usual on social change, the law is lagging 20 years behind and needs updating.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Maybe the current model is the problem. If 70% of people can be pirates and movie stars can still make millions more than their equally educated peers then maybe the amount they CHARGE to view the content is the problem.

        Just thinking about entertainers like PewDiePie - He has 53 million subscribers and makes ~$12 million a year. That under $0.25 per person per year for all his content and I think he would say he is doing fine. This is a 100% ad-supported model.

        If people paid just $1 for all his content ea

    • At what percentage would it be justified in to change the law, and not make it illegal anymore?

      Never. That's not an option, because if the world succumbs to piracy, it will fall apart. We must continue efforts to address piracy in four ways:

      • Preventative technical protection measures
      • Monitoring
      • Streamlining prosecution
      • Harsher penalties

      It's not impossible if you're willing to think outside the square. If the figure goes up around 90% we could just drop a nuke. We've got plenty, and we're not using them.

  • Legal isn't even an option we have (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 17, 2017 @04:29PM (#53888907)

    In Scandinavia, being legal movie user is not even an option we have. Which movies are available when, is determined by some large media giants. Netflix and other streaming services contain a fraction of the movies the American one has. The series networks (ABC / NBC / ....) are not available or extremely difficult to get to because of geofencing. Someone else choose which subtitles are available, and if they are hardcoded.

    Soehh.. I think many of the young men listed here, myself included, would be happy to pay some $10 to $25 a month to LEGALLY watch movies, if that was an option. The audio guys slowly learn: streaming is available everywhere, and people use the services instead of copying MP3 files. Movie guys still don't get it.

    Just 2c from this side of the fence.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Exactly. The fact that region controls even exist today is absurd. Online, we should be free from national borders.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by CaptainDork ( 3678879 )

      When shit is digitized, it becomes public property by way of CaptainDork's Third Corollary:

      For every mother fucker with a computer there is another mother fucker with a computer.

  • In socialist countries anything not considered a necessity costs at least three times what it does elsewhere. I would be pirating shit too if I lived there...
    • I assume you consider Netflix a necessity then. US price $7.99 (plus tax I assume), Swedish price 79 SEK = 8.86 USD including tax.

  • Fairly sure I saw a documentary on The Norden (the series is on YouTube) and one episode was about Religion, in which a US Baptist minister went to various Northern European countries. One was Sweden and he met one of the church members of the Data Sharing Religion, who believed that copying data and streaming was a sacred act.

  • Masturbation joke (Score:3)

    by AK Marc ( 707885 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @04:48PM (#53889045)
    70% are pirates. The other 30% are liars.
  • That's all, just... *cough*.. yumpin' yimminy.
  • How many of these people are also paying for legal streaming services?
    Nobody is going to pay for one more streaming service, when you already have 2 legal streaming services, and you are really only interested in one show on that third service. Or worse, your favorite show is not available for streaming at all because it is licensed to a cable channel that don't offer streaming.
    When that happens, I think most people feel torrent is a very reasonable alternative.

    We can listen to almost any music on Spoti

  • 70 is good, but how do we get it up to 80?

Slashdot Top Deals

The world will end in 5 minutes. Please log out.

Close