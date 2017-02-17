Your Personal Facebook Live Videos Can Legally End Up on TV (thememo.com) 55
Kitty Knowles, reporting for the Memo: Think you control what happens to your personal videos? Think again. One father who live-streamed his partner's labour on Facebook last May, has found out the hard way: he saw the birth of his son replayed on Good Morning America and numerous other media outlets. This week, he lost a high-profile court battle against the broadcasters. If you don't want this to happen to you, don't make the same mistakes. It's one thing wanting to share a life-changing moment with friends and family. But most would understand why Kali Kanongataa didn't want his child's birth aired for all to see. That hasn't however, stopped a US judge throwing out Kanongataa's copyright infringement case against the likes of the ABC, Yahoo, and Rodale, the company that publishes Women's Health. Apparently, the father-to-be realised his film was streaming publicly on social media about 30 minutes into recording, but decided to leave it that way. Media outlets broadcasting the clips have defended doing so on the terms of "fair use." Legally, "fair use" means that when pictures or videos are the focus of a major news story, selected footage can be used.Heads up, Facebook will soon release a video app for set-top boxes by Apple and Amazon to broadcast Live videos on the big screen.
In the realm of political correctness, 'partner' is the preferred term to cover all possible words that could be use to describe the person or persons that one would consider them self to be 'with'.
Something something, its not discriminatory.
Source: Enlightened friends in the collegiate world that insist on re-educating me regularly.
Of course, it'll be fine. If I change my mind, I'll just take it back down. You know, delete it from the Internet. How hard can that be?
Because it's natural to expect privacy. It's ingrained in human culture. That's what seperates us from the lesser animals -- the ability to reason and respect each other as equals. Privacy is a big part of that. People who shit on privacy don't see others as equal.
The real problem for the facebook posters is that on the internet, human culture doesn't apply, and they have yet to come to terms with that.
Hollywood's IP is zealously protected, while ours is not. This is why we torrent, folks.
Get what they deserve (Score:4, Interesting)
Even non-technical Facebook users know that it is a privacy nightmare
.. so why keep one?
You want to stay in touch with friends and family -- EMAIL. At least there are some modest privacy protections in place for email accounts.
They're also illegal to snoop / copy.
Even non-technical Facebook users know that it is a privacy nightmare
.. so why keep one?
You want to stay in touch with friends and family -- EMAIL. At least there are some modest privacy protections in place for email accounts.
Good god, fuck no. Sorry but comparing email to a social network is like comparing a telegram to a video conference. The use cases are different. The presentation is different. The way it works is very different. What you can do with it is different.
You know what email is good for? Sending some long text to one person.
Yes - that's called Copyright & Fair-use (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh no - The horror, the horror. Oh wait
...this turns out to be a non-story.
One cannot rebroadcast the "whole" movie without permission - but one can show limited clips. Just like Movie Reviewers do. They are allowed to show clips that represent the review points that they are making. All under fair-use.
Now we'll start seeing more Youtube videos that say "I don't own the video but posted the complete copy here and it is owned by the owner - this statement makes is fair use" Yeah - no.
Re:Yes - that's called Copyright & Fair-use (Score:4, Insightful)
you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, worldwide license to use any IP content that you post on or in connection with Facebook (IP License). This IP License ends when you delete your IP content or your account unless your content has been shared with others, and they have not deleted it.
Someone shared your sh*t? Too bad - you have ZERO control over it at that point, even if you delete it.
While what you said is true, it's also irrelevant. Nothing suggests they got a license from Facebook, if you do something newsworthy on your totally own, self-hosted blog it can be reported on the news. So if you have a problem with this story, go see Congress. There's nothing Facebook could have done to prevent this use of the content, even if the wanted to.
Well, duh! (Score:5, Informative)
You want to have some fun? Get shocked silly? Compare Gmail's TOS to Live's TOS. In my opinion, Microsoft is considerably less evil than Google (although Bing is still worthless when compared to Google search). Frankly, when I made that particular discovery I'm surprised I didn't stroke out on the spot with a heart attack. Totally not what I expected there.
Back to the main point - I'd love to believe that Slashdot readers are highly likely to have read the TOS before signing on here, at Facebook, on Twitter, via LinkedIn, . . . sadly, I doubt it. C'mon, people - at least the SysAdmins and Engineers out there should have. After all, on the job it's part of what we get paid for, yes/no?
Microsoft has pretty much always been less evil.
Re: (Score:3)
This. Once a video hits the Internet, be it YouTube, Facebook, or some other source, effectively it can wind up on TV or become someone's propaganda tape. With Facebook, the users are the product; not the customers, so it is no wonder why the EULA is clear in allowing FB to do what they so please to whatever is stashed or uploaded.
Re: (Score:3)
Our job is to get shit done. Reading lengthy, multi-page ToS that only lawyers can understand is not productive.
Even if we were to understand all details, trying to explain why you need to find another solution to our bosses would be met by "install it anyway".
Re: (Score:3)
the data becomes their property
The data is still your property. They just have an irrevocable right to use and sublicense it. Not much practical difference other than you can still sell your own licenses to it and you can still use it personally.
At which point you get a cease and desist coupled with a DMCA takedown, because proving you have any rights to it over the likes of Facebook would bankrupt you.
Re: (Score:3)
Now tell me how to stop a friend or acquaintance from uploading something about me (video, image, or text) and having Facebook have the rights to that.
While I don't have a Facebook account, chances are pretty good they've built a shadow profile of me based on people I know, possibly photos I've been tagged in... and any other databases they've purchased.
Short of being a complete hermit who only occasionally goes outside (in hoodie and sunglasses) and pays only in cash... there's no way to get any corporate
That's the problem. On the internet you're as private as the most un-private[1] person who knows you.
[1] Is there a word for that (in that sense)?
It is what the lawyers (FTFY) get paid for. And the lawyers know that if they make a TOS that is 50 pages long, literally 2 people in a million will read the TOS and instead everyone will assume that their rights will be protected by the laws of the land.
The simple solution for this kind of bullshit is to legislatively eliminate the customer as the product business model. If you want to run your site as advertising, that is fine, but no company should be able to own your data or your posts. As a side not
Read the TOS - the instant you upload or post data to Facebook (and they sure aren't alone in this), the data becomes their property.
Better idea, read TFA because while Facebook may give themselves rights to your video this has absolutely zero to do with the issue at hand.
Read the TOS - the instant you upload or post data to Facebook (and they sure aren't alone in this), the data becomes their property. They let you use their service for free (that is, they aren't billing your credit card or waiting for your check each month), and in return you give up ownership of everything you voluntarily give to them.
Read the article. This case was decided on the basis of fair use. The question of who is the copyright-owner has no relevance to fair use.
its never been your content. (Score:2)
in the future, consider recording the event, uploading it to something like owncloud or your own personal storage, and editing it accordingly. Once its ready, take the time to upload it (if you so desire) to youtube and select an appropriate license (hint: not youtube.) to share with friends. if and when approached for the footage you may then negotiate the terms
To use Facebook to its fullest (Score:1)
Only post advertisements for your business. Don't put personal shit on the internet.
Bingo: Facebook is a marketing channel (Score:2)
Only post advertisements for your business. Don't put personal shit on the internet.
I know a self-employed gal (belly dancer / teacher) who uses facebook very well as a way to get gigs and keep her classes full. It's about her, of course, but she uses it more like a big-shot CEO uses twitter - promotion and influencing - than as a view on her personal life - she doesn't even list her kid or hubby on relations, nor does she share pictures of them.
That's the right way to use it - it's all potentially public to everyone, but she gets a revenue boost by using it so it's a win/win for her.
the court is wrong (Score:1)
Suppose you give birth to a baby by the side of the road. A news crew is in the area and films it. Do they have the right to broadcast it? Because this happened in a public place, the courts have ruled you have no right to privacy. Because it is a newsworthy event, the news people have the right to film it. But, pretty much any court would agree with you if you sued the news people for invasion of privacy if they broadcast it. The case at hand is really no different. The problem is that the courts no
Because it is a newsworthy event
How many humans have been born? I wouldn't call any birth newsworthy.
Simple solution (Score:2)
When the video is running pull out a Gotse picture for a few seconds and just like in Mortal Kombat yell Goatse!!!!
100% his fault (Score:3)
There are public and private streaming options. He was recording to a public stream.
The article even says he noticed it was public after 30 minutes and left it that way.
I have every desire for legal privacy protections, but this guy basically waived them all. And then had the audacity to file a lawsuit.
Privacy and Wiretapping? (Score:1)
If the judge decided there was no expectation of privacy, then what measures can Facebook implement to provide legal privacy if not practical privacy? If the data is legally private, where would wiretapping laws come into play?
Seriously? (Score:2)
Everyone here is bitching about privacy, but I wonder why on earth would you publicly broadcast your partner's labour over the internet. I mean, seriously, people has to stop mediatizing their moments. Just enjoy your life.