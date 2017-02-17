Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: BlackBerry is facing a class-action lawsuit from more than 300 former employees across Canada, according to a news release from law firm Nelligan O'Brien Payne LLP. The Waterloo, Ontario-based tech company is accused of denying employees their termination entitlements by transferring them to a partner company and, once they had accepted employment there, handed them resignation letters. The former employees were then allegedly given their final date of work. "BlackBerry's actions amount to a termination of the employees' employment," the law firm said. "This entitles these employees to statutory, common law, and/or contractual entitlements on termination."

BlackBerry Sued By Over 300 Former Employees

  • Whatever happened to at-will employment? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Termination being acceptable by either party for any legal reason... why do these special snowflakes think they are better than the rest of us?

  • Huh? (Score:2)

    by gsslay ( 807818 )
    "once they had accepted employment there, handed them resignation letters"

    Isn't resignation something the employee hands to the employer, not the other way around? Am I missing something here, or is this just shoddy journalism?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Munchr ( 786041 )
      It's the way the source press release was worded. From the press release of Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP, who commenced the class action, "Only after employees accepted employment with the business partner, BlackBerry informed the employees that they had resigned their employment. Blackberry provided resignation letters for the employees to sign and dictated their last date of employment."

      • "Blackberry provided resignation letters for the employees to sign and dictated their last date of employment."

        Blackberry pointed guns at the employees' heads and told them that either their signatures or their brains would be on the letters.

    • "once they had accepted employment there, handed them resignation letters"

      Isn't resignation something the employee hands to the employer, not the other way around? Am I missing something here, or is this just shoddy journalism?

      It's sort of a "you're fired, here's your resignation letter."

      It seems to be implied that there were termination benefits (Severance package) at both companies, Blackberry and also the 2nd company. By signing the resignation letters at the 2nd company they may have been bribed by some kind of severance package that is much less than what they would have got from BB.

      If they refused to sign the letter they got nothing. Thus the agreement to sign a resignation letter they didn't write.

      By transferring them to t

      • It boggles my mind to think that somewhere there is a upper management or C-suite executive that hatched and implemented this scheme and went home that day thinking 'job well done'. I wonder if his wife and kids are proud of him.

        Actually I think this type of behavior probably is done by groups of people (committees, boards, etc) where they can feel like it's OK - as long as nobody disagrees, everyone else is OK with it too, so it can't be THAT bad.
  • They should say they are sorry.
  • Hundreds and hundreds of words, and they can't even name the partner company. Are these people formerly employed by Blackberry still employed by the partner company? If the partner company quickly went belly up or fired them, they've got a legitimate beef. If they're still employed but looking for a lump sum payment because they were forced to change companies, then they're trying to get unearned cash.

  • The courts in Ontario will hand them their asses.

    They are playing fast and loose to deprive people of the severance compensation they are entitled to under Ontario Law.

