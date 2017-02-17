BlackBerry Sued By Over 300 Former Employees (mobilesyrup.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: BlackBerry is facing a class-action lawsuit from more than 300 former employees across Canada, according to a news release from law firm Nelligan O'Brien Payne LLP. The Waterloo, Ontario-based tech company is accused of denying employees their termination entitlements by transferring them to a partner company and, once they had accepted employment there, handed them resignation letters. The former employees were then allegedly given their final date of work. "BlackBerry's actions amount to a termination of the employees' employment," the law firm said. "This entitles these employees to statutory, common law, and/or contractual entitlements on termination."
h1b is a US thing. we are talking about canada, you hoser.
Yes, but Canada has something similar where it is called "H-1B-eh?".
And get it booked as legal settlement instead of wages...
Sharp Practice.
That way we can be independent contractors, all of us. And you can make smartphones all by yersef.
Oh, wait.
Isn't resignation something the employee hands to the employer, not the other way around? Am I missing something here, or is this just shoddy journalism?
"Blackberry provided resignation letters for the employees to sign and dictated their last date of employment."
Blackberry pointed guns at the employees' heads and told them that either their signatures or their brains would be on the letters.
"once they had accepted employment there, handed them resignation letters"
It's sort of a "you're fired, here's your resignation letter."
It seems to be implied that there were termination benefits (Severance package) at both companies, Blackberry and also the 2nd company. By signing the resignation letters at the 2nd company they may have been bribed by some kind of severance package that is much less than what they would have got from BB.
If they refused to sign the letter they got nothing. Thus the agreement to sign a resignation letter they didn't write.
