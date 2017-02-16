Scottish Court Awards Damages For CCTV Camera Pointed At Neighbor's House (boingboing.net) 9
AmiMoJo quotes a report from BoingBoing: Edinburgh's Nahid Akram installed a CCTV system that let him record his downstairs neighbors Debbie and Tony Woolley in their back garden, capturing both images and audio of their private conversations, with a system that had the capacity to record continuously for five days. A Scottish court has ruled that the distress caused by their neighbor's camera entitled the Woolleys to $21,000 (17,000 British Pounds) in damages, without the need for them to demonstrate any actual financial loss. The judgment builds on a 2015 English court ruling against Google for spying on logged out Safari users, where the users were not required to show financial losses to receive compensation for private surveillance.
Re: (Score:2)
The dead are truly peaceful.
do I understand it right? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
17,000 GBP in distress? (Score:2)
Did the camera set their house on fire?
IF only... (Score:2)
The same logic applied to Government installed cameras.. Oh no, this only applies to "private" ones..
that was the only system they found (Score:2)