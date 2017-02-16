Scottish Court Awards Damages For CCTV Camera Pointed At Neighbor's House (boingboing.net) 25
AmiMoJo quotes a report from BoingBoing: Edinburgh's Nahid Akram installed a CCTV system that let him record his downstairs neighbors Debbie and Tony Woolley in their back garden, capturing both images and audio of their private conversations, with a system that had the capacity to record continuously for five days. A Scottish court has ruled that the distress caused by their neighbor's camera entitled the Woolleys to $21,000 (17,000 British Pounds) in damages, without the need for them to demonstrate any actual financial loss. The judgment builds on a 2015 English court ruling against Google for spying on logged out Safari users, where the users were not required to show financial losses to receive compensation for private surveillance.
The dead are truly peaceful.
If CCTV cam now records any part of someone's property its autowin in court?
No, that's a stupid interpretation. UK courts have regularly been much less tolerant of audio recordings, which rarely have a legitimate use without a warrant.
Did the camera set their house on fire?
The same logic applied to Government installed cameras.. Oh no, this only applies to "private" ones..
http://www.edinburghnews.scots... [scotsman.com]
She (Nahid) wanted to change the property use from a guest house to a bail hostel, the neighbors (Woolleys) opposed it, so the city agreed not to change property usage.
It seems the cameras were a fuck you to the Woolleys.
Two of the audio boxes were situated immediately below the Woolleysâ(TM) front bedroom âwindows and they feared conversations inside their home were also being recorded.
Sheriff Ross said Nahid Akramâ(TM)s husband Sohail, who was manager of the Murrayfield Park Guest House, taunted the Woolleys about his ability to listen to them by âoeputting his hand to his ear to mime listening to their conversationâ,
Good. (Score:4, Informative)
I can't see how this is anything other than a good thing.
There is a reasonable expectation of privacy on ones own property, and this was recording sound, not just video footage.