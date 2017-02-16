FCC Chairman Wants It To Be Easier To Listen To Free FM Radio On Your Smartphone (recode.net) 51
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: Your smartphone has an FM radio in it, only it's unlikely that you're able to use it. That's because in the U.S., less than half of phones actually have the FM tuner turned on. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who just recently assumed the top position at the regulatory agency under President Trump, thinks that should change. In remarks made to the North American Broadcasters Association yesterday, Pai said that it's a public safety issue. Both the former head of the Federal Emergency Management Association and an FCC advisory panel on public safety have advocated for turning on the FM radio capabilities in smartphones, since radio is a reliable source of information when internet or cellphone networks go down in severe weather. Although Pai thinks smartphones should have the FM chip turned on, he doesn't think the government should mandate it: "As a believer in free markets and the rule of law, I cannot support a government mandate requiring activation of these chips. I don't believe the FCC has the power to issue a mandate like that, and more generally I believe it's best to sort this issue out in the marketplace."
FCC can't help ... (Score:3)
It requires the use of wired earphones because the wire acts as the FM radio antenna. The FCC cannot change that.
Re: (Score:1)
Even if I could listen to FM radio, why would I? Honestly, I don't even use the radio in my car anymore. It's been ten years or more since I listened to the radio.
Re: (Score:1)
Because someone got money from broadcasters and he's trying to figure out how not to do something ridiculous but also make sure they keep funding him.
Re: (Score:2)
One reason only: local sports. If I'm in Chicago and want to hear Blackhawks, Bears, Cubs or Sox games, I can hear them for free on the radio, but if I want to use an app, I need a subscription and I still get the same commercials (except for the Blackhawks, which are carried for free on the WGN app).
Re: (Score:2)
Or you could use one of these [amazon.co.uk].
Re: (Score:1)
No, this is the free market working as intended, putting the consumer at the mercy of the corporations with no government protection whatsoever.
The BS about the free market solving problems by allowing consumers to choose better solutions is a fairy tale told to pacify everyone in the hopes that they won't wake up and realize that corporations collude with each other to maximize their ability to extract profit from consumers by making sure they don't have choices available.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, "free market" used this way is a glittering generality. Most people who use it aren't referring to the technical economic sense in which individual consumers and producers make consumption, production and pricing decisions autonomously. What they typically mean would be better described something in the direction of anarcho-capitalism, although many are somewhat selective in their application of that philosophy (e.g. they aren't for the free market determining the number of abortions performed, bi
A little more subtle than that. Teamsters lightbul (Score:2)
The quote at bottom of Slashdot earlier today was:
How many teamsters does it take to change a lightbulb?
17, you got a problem with that?
The chairman has told the companies "I (who can royally fuck you over at my leisure) think you should enable the FM chip. I'm not going to waste my time with the whole bureaucratic rule making process for just this one thing right now, but I think it would be a good idea for you to enable it before I start on the next round of rules I put on you."
Re: (Score:2)
The quote is now, "The best things in life are for a fee".
Also appropriate here.
That lightbulb is burnt out. (Score:2)
What about "I don't think I have the authority to make this decision" says to you that he's planning on exercising that authority in the future?
but I have the authority to kick you in the balls (Score:2)
Perhaps he's not going to force the issue, but if you're AT&T or Samsung and you're presented with an easy way to get on the FCC chairman's good side, you do it.
A more forceful way of saying the same thing would be:
I may not have the authority to force you to turn on the FM chip, but I do have the authority to kick you in the balls re spectrum allocation and a thousand other things you really care about.
Not that I'm saying he's making a statement quite that forceful. He's expressed an easy way for compa
Headphones (Score:1)
Even if your phone has the FM Tuner built in (it's not true that all smartphones have one, BTW--I worked at a major phone manufacturer and some of ours lacked the chipset) you have to have headphones plugged in to make it work, as the headphones are used as the antenna.
There's at least one phone lacking that feature...
Re: (Score:1)
There's at least one phone lacking that feature...
You're forgetting that Courage can also do double-duty as an antenna.
Re: (Score:2)
You misunderstood shit.
The enabled FM chip could be insanely useful in case of a major catastrophe. You would be able to listen to information and instructions on the only device you're carrying with you at all times.
It's not about you using it more often, it's about it being there hen you need it most.
AMaphobia much? (Score:3)
Hey, I like my AM stations better! Down with the FM bigots!
Re: (Score:2)
I prefer shortwave ham. Get off my lawn.
Re: (Score:2)
Probably marked as "Funny" but in many regions AM radio is where you get new, traffic, weather so it would be more useful in times of emergency than FM.
Why are less than half activated in the US? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The ads are the best bit, you insensitive clod!
FM not as common as the article sounds. (Score:2)
The way they write this makes it sound like nearly all phones have an FM chip/capability already built-in, which I believe is actually quite far from the truth. Its only a few specific models.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the chips to do it tend to be everywhere - WiFi and Bluetooth chips tend to be triple duty with FM radio thrown in because it isn't hard to add.
The real issue is whether or not it's actually hooked up - usually they aren't. So the phone may have the hardware for it, but not actually be wired up.
The real question
Partial list of FM-enabled Android phones/carriers (Score:3)
Controlling your phone is the problem (Score:2)
The FM chip is a tiny part of it. Phones in general are just far too locked down and prevent people from controlling the way they work.
"let the market decide" (Score:1)
That's fine in the Android space where there is some real competition, but it's not fine in the iOS space where Apple has a monopoly.
Safety... for the rich (Score:2)
In remarks made to the North American Broadcasters Association yesterday, Pai said that it's a public safety issue... Although Pai thinks smartphones should have the FM chip turned on, he doesn't think the government should mandate it: "As a believer in free markets and the rule of law, I cannot support a government mandate requiring activation of these chips. I don't believe the FCC has the power to issue a mandate like that, and more generally I believe it's best to sort this issue out in the marketplace."
It's a public safety issue, but it should be left to the marketplace, and if you can't afford an extra $10 per month for this "public safety" feature, then you deserve to die in an emergency?
Is there an app for that? (Score:2)
Let people download an app and make up their own minds about FM. This whole 'the marketplace has decided' bullshit is often just cover for 'We have our reasons. Go away and stop bothering us.'
There are some subtle differences between broadcast FM and streaming content revenue models and middlemen. I wouldn't be surprised if the streaming proponents just want to steer the ad bucks their way. Follow the money.
S.A.M.E.? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I just tried on my phone, no luck. I think the weather frequencies are VHF.
Radio Backup (Score:1)
Trust Big Brother (Score:1)
Big Brother would never use this to listen in on you.
Big Brother cares only that you can get radio FM signals on your cellphone.
We have always been at war with AM-Asia.