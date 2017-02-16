Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Cellphones Government Software Hardware Technology

FCC Chairman Wants It To Be Easier To Listen To Free FM Radio On Your Smartphone (recode.net) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the because-why-not dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: Your smartphone has an FM radio in it, only it's unlikely that you're able to use it. That's because in the U.S., less than half of phones actually have the FM tuner turned on. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who just recently assumed the top position at the regulatory agency under President Trump, thinks that should change. In remarks made to the North American Broadcasters Association yesterday, Pai said that it's a public safety issue. Both the former head of the Federal Emergency Management Association and an FCC advisory panel on public safety have advocated for turning on the FM radio capabilities in smartphones, since radio is a reliable source of information when internet or cellphone networks go down in severe weather. Although Pai thinks smartphones should have the FM chip turned on, he doesn't think the government should mandate it: "As a believer in free markets and the rule of law, I cannot support a government mandate requiring activation of these chips. I don't believe the FCC has the power to issue a mandate like that, and more generally I believe it's best to sort this issue out in the marketplace."

  • FCC can't help ... (Score:3)

    by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @05:04PM (#53882251)
    My smartphone has an FM radio app in it (as have all my previous ones), but I am unlikely to use it.

    It requires the use of wired earphones because the wire acts as the FM radio antenna. The FCC cannot change that.

    • Even if I could listen to FM radio, why would I? Honestly, I don't even use the radio in my car anymore. It's been ten years or more since I listened to the radio.

      • Because someone got money from broadcasters and he's trying to figure out how not to do something ridiculous but also make sure they keep funding him.

      • Even if I could listen to FM radio, why would I? Honestly, I don't even use the radio in my car anymore. It's been ten years or more since I listened to the radio.

        One reason only: local sports. If I'm in Chicago and want to hear Blackhawks, Bears, Cubs or Sox games, I can hear them for free on the radio, but if I want to use an app, I need a subscription and I still get the same commercials (except for the Blackhawks, which are carried for free on the WGN app).

        Here in Houston, I can hear every Rockets gam

    • Or you could use one of these [amazon.co.uk].

  • Headphones (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Even if your phone has the FM Tuner built in (it's not true that all smartphones have one, BTW--I worked at a major phone manufacturer and some of ours lacked the chipset) you have to have headphones plugged in to make it work, as the headphones are used as the antenna.

    There's at least one phone lacking that feature...

  • AMaphobia much? (Score:3)

    by s.petry ( 762400 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @05:12PM (#53882289)

    Hey, I like my AM stations better! Down with the FM bigots!

  • Why are less than half activated in the US? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @05:12PM (#53882291) Journal
    Carriers have little financial incentive to do so because they profit from streaming data, says Barry Rooke [wired.com] of the National Campus and Community Radio Association.

  • The way they write this makes it sound like nearly all phones have an FM chip/capability already built-in, which I believe is actually quite far from the truth. Its only a few specific models.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      The way they write this makes it sound like nearly all phones have an FM chip/capability already built-in, which I believe is actually quite far from the truth. Its only a few specific models.

      Well, the chips to do it tend to be everywhere - WiFi and Bluetooth chips tend to be triple duty with FM radio thrown in because it isn't hard to add.

      The real issue is whether or not it's actually hooked up - usually they aren't. So the phone may have the hardware for it, but not actually be wired up.

      The real question

  • The FM chip is a tiny part of it. Phones in general are just far too locked down and prevent people from controlling the way they work.

  • That's fine in the Android space where there is some real competition, but it's not fine in the iOS space where Apple has a monopoly.

  • In remarks made to the North American Broadcasters Association yesterday, Pai said that it's a public safety issue... Although Pai thinks smartphones should have the FM chip turned on, he doesn't think the government should mandate it: "As a believer in free markets and the rule of law, I cannot support a government mandate requiring activation of these chips. I don't believe the FCC has the power to issue a mandate like that, and more generally I believe it's best to sort this issue out in the marketplace."

    It's a public safety issue, but it should be left to the marketplace, and if you can't afford an extra $10 per month for this "public safety" feature, then you deserve to die in an emergency?

  • Let people download an app and make up their own minds about FM. This whole 'the marketplace has decided' bullshit is often just cover for 'We have our reasons. Go away and stop bothering us.'

    There are some subtle differences between broadcast FM and streaming content revenue models and middlemen. I wouldn't be surprised if the streaming proponents just want to steer the ad bucks their way. Follow the money.

  • Wonder if this FM chip has the ability to tune to the NOAA weather frequencies? The GPS in the phone could be used to figure out the S.A.M.E. code and automagically tune to the correct freq and provide alerts when the cell towers are down???
  • Sometimes streaming get erratic or just quits when I'm listening to some of my favorite commentators. Since the same show is broadcasted on AM I have turned to my radio to hear the rest of the program.

  • Big Brother would never use this to listen in on you.

    Big Brother cares only that you can get radio FM signals on your cellphone.

    We have always been at war with AM-Asia.

