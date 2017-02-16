Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Censorship Piracy The Internet Entertainment Your Rights Online

CloudFlare Puts Pirate Sites on New IP Addresses, Avoids Cogent Blockade (torrentfreak.com) 65

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
Earlier this month, several users worldwide reported that they were unable to access pirate websites including the Pirate Bay. It was because the internet backbone network of Cogent Communications had blackholed the CloudFlare IP-address of pirate websites. Less than a week later, CloudFlare is fighting back. From a report on TorrentFreak: The Pirate Bay and dozens of other pirate sites that were blocked by Cogent's Internet backbone are now accessible again. CloudFlare appears to have moved the sites in question to a new pair of IP-addresses, effectively bypassing Cogent's blackhole. [...] As of yesterday, the sites in question have been assigned the IP-addresses 104.31.16.3 and 104.31.17.3, still grouped together. Most, if not all of the sites, are blocked by court order in the UK so this is presumably done to prevent ISP overblocking of 'regular' CloudFlare subscribers.

CloudFlare Puts Pirate Sites on New IP Addresses, Avoids Cogent Blockade More | Reply

CloudFlare Puts Pirate Sites on New IP Addresses, Avoids Cogent Blockade

Comments Filter:

  • But all Cogent has to do is resolve the names and update their block to reflect it, this could be automated

    • Re:All they have to do (Score:4, Funny)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @03:09PM (#53881615)

      Then all CloudFlare has to do is verify if the new addresses are blocked and change them if necessary, this could be automated.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And so on, and so on, until the entire internet is just one big block. I figure it could take less than 20 minutes once it starts.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by guruevi ( 827432 )

        Then all they would have to do is:
        www.thepiratebay.org A 86400 0.0.0.0

        You really think they're going to trust a 3rd party (the same party they're trying to block) to give them the accurate addresses?

        • I thought they already did that.

          The IP block is presumably there now because people are just putting the IP addresses in to get around the DNS black hole.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mysidia ( 191772 )

          Blacklist 0.0.0.0/32? Feh.... I have an even better idea...:

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 38.100.128.10

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 38.119.116.148

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 81.2.129.253

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 66.28.0.14

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 66.28.0.30

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 66.28.3.10

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 80.245.32.74

          www.thepiratebay.org A 120 80.91.64.50

          www.thepiratebay.org AAAA 120 2001:550:1:a::d

          www.thepiratebay.org AAAA 120 2001:550:1:b::d

          www.thepiratebay.org AAAA 120 2001:550:1:c::d

          www.the

      • It makes me wonder if this "control thing" gets so bad, that people use and share line of site transmitters with each other to make their own nets.

    • Meanwhile, The Pirate Bay has .onion address on TOR [uj3wazyk5u4hnvtk.onion], and that one was still running during the whole situation.

      (It can't technically be blocked that easily.)

  • For their next trick... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They need to identify UK government websites that are using cloudflare, and put them on the blackholed IP's.

  • Cogent is shit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Level3 should have nuked it when they were caught hot-potato routing in violation of peering agreements

  • Funny (Score:5, Interesting)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @03:20PM (#53881689)

    Surely there are some MPAA/RIAA members who use Cloudfare.

    Cloudfare should switch their sites to the previously blocked IP addresses.

  • The solution is unfortunately national segregation (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday February 16, 2017 @03:27PM (#53881729)

    We already have nations cutting off Internet during times of unrest, and applying massive filtering and spying efforts against communications to and from their populations regardless.

    If you're going to apply national laws to an international system, that system is going to need to be chopped up into pieces that fit the political borders.

    That really sucks if your nation is surrounded by nations who disagree on what should be passed through their borders, so ultimately there needs to be some kind of Internet Treaty, where it is agreed that traffic is only to be interfered with if one of the end points is domestic, or by agreement with one of the governments with authority over an end point.

    Let governments be responsible for the border filters (and, presumably, spying), and then private companies like Cogent will have no interest in taking actions like IP block blacklisting.

  • Someone Revoke Cogent's Common Carrier Status (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Fuck those greedy nI-ggers

  • ... who didn't see this coming?

  • I've been evaluating APK's Hosts File Engine . . .

    If you ignore all of the grandiose claims of stopping spam, disabling malware and blocking advertising, yes - running the software does create a rather large, correctly formatted hosts file, one which does include multiple custom host definitions which blackhole numerous known malware sites. By incorporating host entries for web browser favorites, the software does speed page load times by eliminating DNS lookups. In this regard, the Host File Engine per

Slashdot Top Deals

Those who claim the dead never return to life haven't ever been around here at quitting time.

Close