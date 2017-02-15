Bipartisan Bill Seeks Warrants For Police Use of 'Stingray' Cell Trackers (usatoday.com) 12
Tulsa_Time quotes a report from USA Today: A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday requiring police agencies to get a search warrant before they can deploy powerful cellphone surveillance technology known as "stingrays" that sweep up information about the movements of innocent Americans while tracking suspected criminals. "Owning a smartphone or fitness tracker shouldn't give the government a blank check to track your movements," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who introduced the bill with Reps. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and John Conyers, D-Mich. "Law enforcement should be able to use GPS data, but they need to get a warrant. This bill sets out clear rules to make sure our laws keep up with the times." The legislation introduced Wednesday, called the Geolocation Privacy and Surveillance (GPS) Act, would require a warrant for all domestic law enforcement agencies to track the location and movements of individual Americans through GPS technology without their knowledge. It also aims to combat high-tech stalking by creating criminal penalties for secretly using an electronic device to track someone's movements.
Techies, like everyday tech-minded people, need to completely and fully understand that Republicans are their enemies, by policy.
Almost completely down the line, any policy involving tech will have the Republicans pushing policies that are the worst.
Net Neutrality? It's the GOP who want to destroy it.
DRM of all kinds, always Republicans.
It goes on and on.
Why is it so important to grasp this fact? Why am I even posting this?
Because so many techies still support Republicans or 'Libertarians'...
Honestly very few politicians, regardless of what side they sit in, are on the side of tech. Democrats may be better on some issues, but by and large they're morons when it comes to Tech too.
What we really need is for everyone to write their critters to inform them about the issues that are important to them. We need a Neil deGrasse Tyson equivalent for tech, someone who can straddle the line between entertainment and education to keep the public informed and fight for what's sane.
Is it 1792? (Score:2)
This bill sets out clear rules to make sure our laws keep up with the times.
Glad to hear we're implementing that new-fangled 4th amendment I keep hearing about.