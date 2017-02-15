BlackBerry Files Patent-Infringement Suit Against Nokia (bloombergquint.com) 12
An anonymous reader writes: BlackBerry has filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against Nokia, demanding royalties on the Finnish company's mobile network products that use an industrywide technology standard. Nokia's products including its Flexi Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers and Liquid Radio software are using technology covered by as many as 11 patents, BlackBerry said in a complaint filed in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. The mobile network products and services are provided to companies including T-Mobile and AT&T for their LTE networks, BlackBerry said in the complaint. "Nokia has persisted in encouraging the use" of the standard- compliant products without a license from BlackBerry, it said.
Let me guess....this is something to do with the up-coming relaunch of the Nokia 3310?
Guess again. It's the second sentence in the summary: "Nokia's products including its Flexi Multiradio base stations". In the article it says the suit is against Nokia Oyj, and they aren't in the phone business any more. 10 seconds on Google will tell you that HMD Global owns the rights to Nokia mobile handsets, and is re-releasing the 3310.
And the inevitable conclusion of a dying tech firm: serial patent litigator.
The last phase of a dying company is that it enters the patent trolling stage to milk revenue from others. Depending on the number and quality of the patents, a company can subsist on this business model for years, leeching money from companies that actually make products. There is no known way to destroy parasitic patent trolls.
That's like a zombie wanting to eat the brains of another zombie.