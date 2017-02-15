Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Blackberry Patents The Courts

BlackBerry Files Patent-Infringement Suit Against Nokia (bloombergquint.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the patent-war dept.
An anonymous reader writes: BlackBerry has filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against Nokia, demanding royalties on the Finnish company's mobile network products that use an industrywide technology standard. Nokia's products including its Flexi Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers and Liquid Radio software are using technology covered by as many as 11 patents, BlackBerry said in a complaint filed in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. The mobile network products and services are provided to companies including T-Mobile and AT&T for their LTE networks, BlackBerry said in the complaint. "Nokia has persisted in encouraging the use" of the standard- compliant products without a license from BlackBerry, it said.

