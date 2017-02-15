BlackBerry Files Patent-Infringement Suit Against Nokia (bloombergquint.com) 8
An anonymous reader writes: BlackBerry has filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against Nokia, demanding royalties on the Finnish company's mobile network products that use an industrywide technology standard. Nokia's products including its Flexi Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers and Liquid Radio software are using technology covered by as many as 11 patents, BlackBerry said in a complaint filed in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. The mobile network products and services are provided to companies including T-Mobile and AT&T for their LTE networks, BlackBerry said in the complaint. "Nokia has persisted in encouraging the use" of the standard- compliant products without a license from BlackBerry, it said.
And the inevitable conclusion of a dying tech firm: serial patent litigator.
The last phase of a dying company is that it enters the patent trolling stage to milk revenue from others. Depending on the number and quality of the patents, a company can subsist on this business model for years, leeching money from companies that actually make products. There is no known way to destroy parasitic patent trolls.