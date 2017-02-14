Microsoft Calls For 'Digital Geneva Convention' (usatoday.com) 11
Microsoft is calling for a digital Geneva Convention to outline protections for civilians and companies from government-sponsored cyberattacks. In comments Tuesday at the RSA security industry conference in San Francisco, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said the rising trend of government entities wielding the internet as a weapon was worrying. From a report on USA Today: In the cyber realm, tech must be committed to "100% defense and zero percent offense," Smith said at the opening keynote at the RSA computer security conference. Smith called for a "digital Geneva Convention," like the one created in the aftermath of World War II which set ground rules for how conduct during wartime, defining basic rights for civilians caught up armed conflicts. In the 21st century such rules are needed "to commit governments to protect civilians from nation-state attacks in times of peace," a draft of Smith's speech released to USA TODAY said. This digital Geneva Convention would establish protocols, norms and international processes for how tech companies would deal with cyber aggression and attacks of nations aimed at civilian targets, which appears to effectively mean anything but military servers.
Of course its Microsoft (Score:3)
Because theirs is by far the most architecturally broken and bodged, therefore most insecure and vulnerable OS.
Makes sense (Score:2)
If you want peace you need to start by committing not to attack the other side, only to ever defend yourself.
Just as long as.... (Score:2)
Just as long as.... as unleashing Clippy on the world is deemed a war crime.
Why? So we can violate that too? (Score:2)
Good luck at that... it isn't just nations... (Score:2)
Good luck with that, MS. The adversaries out there are not just nations who might have something to gain by playing fair or following rules due to game theory, but terrorist groups, criminal organizations, heck, even disaffected college students. Unlike conventional weapons that require expensive physical objects, a massive DDoS can be launched from a cast-off 486 as the top level command console as it can from a high-end supercomputer.
