Chrome's Sandbox Feature Infringes On Three Patents So Google Must Now Pay $20 Million (bleepingcomputer.com) 45
An anonymous reader writes: After five years of litigation at various levels of the U.S. legal system, today, following the conclusion of a jury trial, Google was ordered to pay $20 million to two developers after a jury ruled that Google had infringed on three patents when it designed Chrome's sandboxing feature. Litigation had been going on since 2012, with Google winning the original verdict, but then losing the appeal. After the Supreme Court refused to listen to Google's petition, they sent the case back for a retrial in the U.S. District Court in Eastern Texas, the home of all patent trolls. As expected, Google lost the case and must now pay $20 million in damages, in the form of rolling royalties, which means the company stands to pay more money as Chrome becomes more popular in the future.
Abolish Software Patents (Score:5, Insightful)
This is another shining example of why software patents need to be abolished.
Which of the 3 do you have an issue with and why? (Score:4, Insightful)
"This is a shining example", you said. Which of the three patents is a shining example and why? What issue do you see in whichever patent you're talking about?
I couldn't find the patent numbers being spoken of here, at least in the first hundred pages of Googles 350+ page brief, and the article itself is pretty useless when it comes to details.
But to answer your question in general, software patents break the entire purpose and intent of the patent system as a whole. That's what makes nearly all of them worthless and impossible.
Patents are intended to describe an implementation of something, previously an implementation of a machine or process.
Well, you don't need to wholly ban software patents.
Just make it a requirement for them to be valid, that the patent application contain enough detail to fully build the machine being described, from scratch, without infringing other patents or doing significant work other than what's described specifically in the patent application.
Make the wording of the law such that no software patent can really be patentable without working code, and you're done. Bye bye trolls.
Anxiously awaiting opinions (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm now anxiously awaiting expert legal opinions by people who didn't even read the article, much less the patent.
Re:Anxiously awaiting opinions (Score:4)
My expert and legal opinion is that vanilla is better than chocolate except if you like strawberries, Mac is better than Windows except for games but Linux is better but only for servers, vi is better then emacs except Notepad is easier to use, Canada is better than the USA but still France and Japan are much cooler, Playstation is better than Xbox but Nintendo is more fun, blue is better than red yet ultraviolet is stronger.
Lots of excuses for incompetence (Score:2)
Maybe the billion dollar corporation should have worked something out before violating the patents. It would have probably saved them a lot of grief.
Is there a product these patents protect? (Score:2)
If not then the patents should be voided. Otherwise the patent system gets trolled into garbage disrepute.
damages calculated? (Score:2)
They may give it away for free, but they make a lot of money off of the search results that Chrome funnels their way. And, I would say the damages are from loss of revenue that would have occurred if Google had licensed the patent from them in the first place.
Regardless, whether the patent holder is using their patented idea or not has no bearing on the matter.
Because damages are calculated using lost profits or at the very least a reasonable royalty for the use of the patent. Patents cover "making, using, or selling", so the patented invention doesn't have to be sold for there to be infringement and damages owed. Given the number of Chrome downloads, $20 million really isn't a lot of money. I'm not saying I agree that the patents in question should be held valid, just pointing o
How are these sandboxes different (Score:2)
substantially, as a patentable idea that is, than java applet sandboxes of 1995 vintage?
This kind of litigation would seem to rely on the profound, deep, deep technical ignorance of most in the legal profession.
That's one reason this kind of patent trolling is so despicable.
substantially, as a patentable idea that is, than java applet sandboxes of 1995 vintage?
It is sandboxing a "web browser process", that is what the patent is for. Sandboxing
... a ... Web Browser (Process).
The process at the end is just added to make it sound more technical, and make lawyers and 80 year old judges think it is complicated tech stuff.