Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Chrome Google Programming The Almighty Buck The Courts The Internet Technology

Chrome's Sandbox Feature Infringes On Three Patents So Google Must Now Pay $20 Million (bleepingcomputer.com) 45

Posted by BeauHD from the pay-the-piper dept.
An anonymous reader writes: After five years of litigation at various levels of the U.S. legal system, today, following the conclusion of a jury trial, Google was ordered to pay $20 million to two developers after a jury ruled that Google had infringed on three patents when it designed Chrome's sandboxing feature. Litigation had been going on since 2012, with Google winning the original verdict, but then losing the appeal. After the Supreme Court refused to listen to Google's petition, they sent the case back for a retrial in the U.S. District Court in Eastern Texas, the home of all patent trolls. As expected, Google lost the case and must now pay $20 million in damages, in the form of rolling royalties, which means the company stands to pay more money as Chrome becomes more popular in the future.

Chrome's Sandbox Feature Infringes On Three Patents So Google Must Now Pay $20 Million More | Reply

Chrome's Sandbox Feature Infringes On Three Patents So Google Must Now Pay $20 Million

Comments Filter:

  • Troll's Get Them!

  • Abolish Software Patents (Score:5, Insightful)

    by StormReaver ( 59959 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @05:47PM (#53860979)

    This is another shining example of why software patents need to be abolished.

    • Which of the 3 do you have an issue with and why? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @05:53PM (#53861043) Journal

      "This is a shining example", you said. Which of the three patents is a shining example and why? What issue do you see in whichever patent you're talking about?

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I couldn't find the patent numbers being spoken of here, at least in the first hundred pages of Googles 350+ page brief, and the article itself is pretty useless when it comes to details.

        But to answer your question in general, software patents break the entire purpose and intent of the patent system as a whole. That's what makes nearly all of them worthless and impossible.

        Patents are intended to describe an implementation of something, previously an implementation of a machine or process.
        If one chooses not

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Well, you don't need to wholly ban software patents.

          Just make it a requirement for them to be valid, that the patent application contain enough detail to fully build the machine being described, from scratch, without infringing other patents or doing significant work other than what's described specifically in the patent application.

          Make the wording of the law such that no software patent can really be patentable without working code, and you're done. Bye bye trolls.

    • This is also an example of why Texas needs to be abolished.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Malizar ( 553281 )
      While I generally disagree with software patents in general, using these as an example may be a poor choice. Looking at the 3 patents in question this seems more an example of how overworked the patent system as a whole is. There are numerous cases of prior art of these patents, which all seem variations on a single patent just as reissues. This is an example of patents that never should have been granted in the first place based on the prior art in place. Only someone totally out of touch would think s

  • Anxiously awaiting opinions (Score:4, Insightful)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @05:50PM (#53861009) Journal

    I'm now anxiously awaiting expert legal opinions by people who didn't even read the article, much less the patent.

  • im curious why they owe $20 million on a product which is given away for free? and what were the damages of infringing on something that isn't used by the person owning the patent?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbraden ( 214956 )

      They may give it away for free, but they make a lot of money off of the search results that Chrome funnels their way. And, I would say the damages are from loss of revenue that would have occurred if Google had licensed the patent from them in the first place.

      Regardless, whether the patent holder is using their patented idea or not has no bearing on the matter.

    • im curious why they owe $20 million on a product which is given away for free?

      Because damages are calculated using lost profits or at the very least a reasonable royalty for the use of the patent. Patents cover "making, using, or selling", so the patented invention doesn't have to be sold for there to be infringement and damages owed. Given the number of Chrome downloads, $20 million really isn't a lot of money. I'm not saying I agree that the patents in question should be held valid, just pointing o
  • All I need to hear, Trolls Win

  • substantially, as a patentable idea that is, than java applet sandboxes of 1995 vintage?

    This kind of litigation would seem to rely on the profound, deep, deep technical ignorance of most in the legal profession.

    That's one reason this kind of patent trolling is so despicable.

    • substantially, as a patentable idea that is, than java applet sandboxes of 1995 vintage?

      It is sandboxing a "web browser process", that is what the patent is for. Sandboxing ... a ... Web Browser (Process).

      The process at the end is just added to make it sound more technical, and make lawyers and 80 year old judges think it is complicated tech stuff.

Slashdot Top Deals

Are you having fun yet?

Close