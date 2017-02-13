Chrome's Sandbox Feature Infringes On Three Patents So Google Must Now Pay $20 Million (bleepingcomputer.com) 23
An anonymous reader writes: After five years of litigation at various levels of the U.S. legal system, today, following the conclusion of a jury trial, Google was ordered to pay $20 million to two developers after a jury ruled that Google had infringed on three patents when it designed Chrome's sandboxing feature. Litigation had been going on since 2012, with Google winning the original verdict, but then losing the appeal. After the Supreme Court refused to listen to Google's petition, they sent the case back for a retrial in the U.S. District Court in Eastern Texas, the home of all patent trolls. As expected, Google lost the case and must now pay $20 million in damages, in the form of rolling royalties, which means the company stands to pay more money as Chrome becomes more popular in the future.
Abolish Software Patents (Score:3)
This is another shining example of why software patents need to be abolished.
Which of the 3 do you have an issue with and why? (Score:3)
"This is a shining example", you said. Which of the three patents is a shining example and why? What issue do you see in whichever patent you're talking about?
This is also an example of why Texas needs to be abolished.
Anxiously awaiting opinions
I'm now anxiously awaiting expert legal opinions by people who didn't even read the article, much less the patent.
FIGHT!
FIGHT!
I'll have you know that it gets really hot during our 17 days of summer.
