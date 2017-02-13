Encrypted Email Is Still a Pain in 2017 (incoherency.co.uk) 1
Bristol-based software developer James Stanley, who used to work at Netcraft, shares how encrypted emails, something which was first introduced over 25 years ago, is still difficult to setup and use for even reasonably tech savvy people. He says he recently tried to install Enigmail, a Thunderbird add-on, but not only things like GPG, PGP, OpenPGP were -- for no reason -- confusing, Enigmail continues to suffer from a bug that takes forever in generating keys. From his blog post: Encrypted email is nothing new (PGP was initially released in 1991 -- 26 years ago!), but it still has a huge barrier to entry for anyone who isn't already familiar with how to use it. I think my experience would have been better if Enigmail had generated keys out-of-the-box, or if (a.) gpg agreed with Enigmail on nomenclature (is it a secring or a private key?) and (b.) output the paths of the files it had generated. My experience would have been a lot worse had I not been able to call on the help of somebody who already knows how to use it.
Low Interest In The Public (Score:2)
Encrypted email is not âoeuser friendlyâ for the average Joe because for the most part, people arenâ(TM)t interested in it, and so brain-dead easy apps generally have not been developed. Encryption for business and government is the focus, while most âoeregularâ people â" excluding those with paranoia â" just donâ(TM)t seem to think it adds anything for them.
Having said that, my employer, the Department of Defense, uses Outlook and a card with a chip in it that stores