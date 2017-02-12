Face Recognition + Mandatory Police Body Cameras = Mass Surveillance? (siliconvalley.com) 28
Facial recognition software is already in use, and it has privacy advocates worried. An anonymous reader quotes the Bay Area Newsgroup. Southern California-based FaceFirst sells its facial recognition technology to retail stores, which use it to identify shoplifters who have been banned from the store, and alert management if they return. Corporate offices and banks also use the software to recognize people who are wanted by police... Several local law enforcement agencies have expressed interest in the technology, but so far none have had the budget for it. FaceFirst sells software police officers can install on their smartphones and use to identify people in the field from up to 12 feet away.
Some privacy experts worry facial recognition technology will show up next in police body cameras, with potentially dangerous consequences... The problem, say privacy advocates, is that all kinds of people come into contact with police, including many who are never suspected of any crimes. So lots of innocent people could be caught up in a police database fed by face-recognizing body cameras. The body cameras could turn into a "massive mobile surveillance network," said Jeramie Scott, national security counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
One-third of America's police departments use body cameras. (And just in San Jose, there's already 450 neighborhood cameras that have also agreed to share their footage for police investigations.) The new technologies concern the ACLU's policy director for technology and civil liberties. "You have very powerful systems being purchased, most often in secret, with little-to-no public debate and no process in place to make sure that there are policies in place to safeguard community members."
We already have mass surveilance (Score:4, Interesting)
We already have mass surveillance in private hands. Ever been to a casino? Do you know what kind of tech they use?
The real question is how we keep police accountable to the public, not how to make sure the police are kept away from every new technology.
If they start trying to video tape through my windows, I'm going to have an issue with it. In public, I typically try not to do anything I wouldn't do in public.
potentially...could be...well, yeah (Score:2)
I guess criminals don't like being documented (Score:2)
Interesting to see that criminals are protesting a measure when it can be at its highest effectiveness.
This whol
What could possibly go wrong? Pick a number! (Score:2)
What could possibly go wrong? Imagine the convenience for your local police officers!
I've always wondered what they are listening to in their little earphones, but with this technology incorporated into their body cameras, it's going to be like this:
"Suspect 1: Man in red hat, 30 yards away at heading 25 degrees. 12 actionable offenses, probability 65% of jail time. Suspect 2: Woman in brown skirt, 55 yards away at heading 350 degrees. 4 actionable offenses, but she'll probably offer sexual favors for relea
I was angry that day and not too good looking to start with.
Expect to be ordered into an anger management class soon.
Overreliance (Score:2)
Body cameras should be retail surveillance (Score:3)
Body cameras should encrypt their contents as they capture them.
Records at the station house should be dumps of the encrypted data.
The keys should be stored elsewhere, available by subpoena or warrant.
In addition to making body cam data useless for mass surveillance, wearers can be required to have the camera running all the time - nobody gets to see officers in the bathroom unless they are accused of beating someone up there.
Paranoia, thy name is nerd (Score:2)
If the police have bodycams who will protect us!
Everyone should be watched and not watched at all times and simultaneously. Like there has to be an unbroken universal superposition both of surveillance everywhere and nowhere, just in case someone might do something bad with either. Instead of pointing to something and yelling "problem!" and expecting others to solve it, solutions could be presented instead.
no, not really (Score:2)
Face recognition isn't reliable enough for mass surveillance; that is, unless you have context or additional information, you'll get thousands of false hits for every face you try to look up in a national database even under the best of circumstances. With people actively trying to fool the system and the kind of poor quality you get from wearable cameras, it's even worse.
Oh, noes... (Score:2)
We already lost that war... (Score:2)
... with the introduction of smartphones with a camera or 3.
The thing is, this is unstoppable. So we might as well look at the advantages instead of running around like headless chickens all the time. Officers need these to prevent violence towards the officers AND the public to avoid unnecessary police brutality, now everyone IS accountable for their actions, I can't see this as a bad thing.
It's also highly unlikely that all video data will be stored for eternity because EVEN though we do have massive stor
Public private efforts (Score:2)
Face, gait can all be sorted in a local database.
Thats one way to get around gift card tracking many months later. People still think CCTV is been lost days or weeks later as storage is still expensive.