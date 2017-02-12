Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Electronic Frontier Foundation Government Privacy

Three Privacy Groups Challenge The FBI's Malware-Obtained Evidence (eff.org) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the telling-it-to-the-judge dept.
In 2015 the FBI took over a Tor-accessible child pornography site to infect its users with malware so they could be identified and prosecuted. But now one suspect is challenging that evidence in court, with three different privacy groups filing briefs in his support. An anonymous reader writes. One EFF attorney argues it's a classic case of an unreasonable search, which is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. "If the FBI tried to get a single warrant to search 8,000 houses, such a request would unquestionably be denied." But there's another problem, since the FBI infected users in 120 different countries. "According to Privacy International, the case also raises important questions: What if a foreign country had carried out a similar hacking operation that affected U.S. citizens?" writes Computerworld. "Would the U.S. welcome this...? The U.S. was overstepping its bounds by conducting an investigation outside its borders without the consent of affected countries, the group said."
The FBI's evidence is also being challenged by the ACLU of Massachusetts, and the EFF plans to file two more challenges in March, warning that otherwise "the precedent is likely to impact the digital privacy rights of all Internet users for years to come... Courts need to send a very clear message that vague search warrants that lack the required specifics about who and what is to be searched wonâ(TM)t be upheld."

  • Obligatory Mencken quote (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all.
            H. L. Mencken

  • What if a foreign country had carried out a similar hacking operation that affected U.S. citizens?" writes Computerworld.

    Foreign countries try to hack the computers of US citizens all the time.

  • The US Hacked Brazil (not only Petrobras, but also Brazillian Government websites) , as revealed by Snowden and by US Courts (https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/exclusive-how-an-fbi-informant-helped-anonymous-hack-brazil) and nothing happened. It was the FBI, not even the CIA! ..And we are a friendly nation to the US. I have a belly laugh every time I see americans complaining about Russia hacking your elections, EVEN if its true.

