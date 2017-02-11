Finland's Universal Basic Income Called 'Useless' By Trade Union Economist (bloomberg.com) 72
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: Finland's basic income experiment is unworkable, uneconomical and ultimately useless. Plus, it will only encourage some people to work less. That's not the view of a hard core Thatcherite, but of the country's biggest trade union. The labor group says the results of the two-year pilot program will fail to sway its opposition to a welfare-policy idea that's gaining traction among those looking for an alternative in the post-industrial age. "We think it takes social policy in the wrong direction," said Ilkka Kaukoranta, chief economist of the Central Organization of Finnish Trade Unions, which has nearly one million members.
Since January, a group of unemployed Finns aged between 25 and 58 have been receiving a stipend of 560 euros ($600) per month. The amount isn't means-tested and is paid regardless of whether the recipient finds a job, starts a business or returns to school... Advocates say it eliminates poverty traps and redistributes income while empowering the individual and reducing paperwork... While limited in scope (it's conditional on the beneficiary having received some form of unemployment support in November 2016) and size (it's based on a randomly-selected sample of 2,000 jobless people), the Finnish trial may help answer questions like: "Does it work"? "Is it worth it"? And the most fundamental of all: "Does it incite laboriousness or laziness...?"
The trade union argues this UBI program would cost 5% of Finland's entire gross domestic product, making it "impossibly expensive."
I think the original has been improperly translated.
I think a more accurate translation may be:
'How dare someone try a system that treats everyone equally, and isnt controlled by US!
Our research shows that the best trade union members are poor and unhappy, we need more people like that!
The LAST thing we want is a feeling of happiness and satisfaction for our members, they they may not need us,
and if they dont need us, then how will we be able to take their money so we can live the high life?
No, UBI is a ter
Let me translate your post:
" I am a moron leftist who thinks money grows on trees, and the government has a lot of money so they should give some to me "
You're welcome.
How do we measure the economics of the situation?
That's a very good basic question to ask.
Too many times people get up on the soapbox of the world and give their opinion about this or that policy, and one can never figure out whether they are experts speaking from experience or just political hacks.
People giving an opinion in public is just noise, and people bolstering their opinion with rationalization and/or analogy is noise masquerading as signal.
We shouldn't give any credence to anyone who tries to sway our opinions about, well... anything, unless the
If people become indifferent to unemployment, trade unions have no reason to exist anymore.
People will not become "indifferent to employment", and their rights in the workplace will still matter. Basic income is a replacement of social welfare, not of the workplace.
Yep. True.
I seriously don't get the moralizing about 'jerbs!'... usually after bitching about pay disparity.
Here's the thing - basic income CAN theoretically not work out... but some an economist with a stake or two against it working is NOT evidence that this version of it hasn't panned out. Especially when it's posted on fricken Bloomburg news!
That's what the experiment is for. Instead, it's to see if the money spend on THIS style of program is as effective as the several other programs it can replace, and whether that replacement will be practical. It's money that will be spent in any case! You need experimental comparison to judge the merit of the approach.
Again though - until RESULTS are in, hearing some talking head berate the idea of it as not to his liking isn't helpful.
It's like folks who dismiss needle exchange programs to reduce communicable disease, without actually bothering to look at the numbers, and what the studies actually account for.
Ryan Fenton
Here's the thing - basic income CAN theoretically not work out... but some an economist with a stake or two against it working is NOT evidence that this version of it hasn't panned out.
Business folk (the type that like exploiting cheap labor) are terrified they are going to lose their leverage on people so they are summarily declaring it a failure. It could have been the single most successful thing on day one and they still would have declared it a failure because it's a threat to their way of life. That is to say that their way of life is exploiting people's food/housing insecurity, the modern form of slavery.
Most business folk are not the ones most keen to take improper advantage of people. Sure they make a business decision to move where the labor is cheaper
And you have contradicted yourself.
Must be a trade union for psychics:
The labor group says the results of the two-year pilot program will fail to sway its opposition to [Universal Basic Income]
Good thing they warned the Finnish government before they wasted time and money on that pilot program.
Yep, true.
I live in a place where most of my friends who do things like art, medial care, science, are barely getting by. I would dive into that research project that may never pay if I didn't have to choose between that the cheap food payed for by change scraped out of the couch.
Guaranteed subsistence level income.
Then there is the thorny issue of if you're willing to sit on your ass for a small income, and do nothing productive, what are the chances that you were less than productive at work, and a drag on your coworkers.
Imagine some employers without those who are simply pretending to work.
The question is, however, define "work". Would you labor for someone else? Probably not. But you likely wouldn't sit on your butt all day doing nothing either. Maybe you join a club, start a band, discover an aptitude for art, start your own business.. who knows?
The inescapable fact, however, is that what you conceive of as "work", going to a building someone else owns and laboring for them, is going to decline as automation, AI and robots improve, so something has to be put in it's place that's better
The inescapable fact, however, is that what you conceive of as "work", going to a building someone else owns and laboring for them, is going to decline as automation, AI and robots improve,,
When? When is the magic decline in jobs going to start happening? Because unemployment rates are really low right now.
Only if you leave out all the people who have given up searching for work. The actual labor participation rate is still much lower than it was at the end of the Clinton administration. It fell a bit under Bush, and even more under Obama.
Only if you leave out all the people who have given up searching for work.
No, even U6 is really low right now.
Sigh...that's due to baby boomers retiring. (Score:2)
It's not Barack Obama's fault that a lot of people were born about 65 years ago. That's why retirees (and children, btw) are excluded from the labor statistics that functional adults use (U4, U5, U6--all of which look pretty good by historical standards)--and why the Breitbart set has to manufacture some misleading metric to placate their mouthbreathing outrage junkies.
The inescapable fact, however, is that what you conceive of as "work", going to a building someone else owns and laboring for them, is going to decline as automation, AI and robots improve,,
When? When is the magic decline in jobs going to start happening? Because unemployment rates are really low right now.
For me, it's not necessarily a matter of declining jobs, but declining wages. Unemployment can be really low, but if most of the employment is in low-paying service jobs, we have trouble. Robots have ALREADY taken over most manufacturing jobs, Amazon's warehouses are now almost entirely automated, and soon Uber will be driving our trucks. You can bet that as service workers demand livable wages, the calculation for when to introduce robots tips toward "soon". When that happens, with other sectors automated,
Re: (Score:2)
Here's a good reason for you (Score:3)
I haven't seen anyone come up with a good reason people wouldn't use basic income to work less and be lazy. I can tell you, if I had guaranteed income for life, I would probably not ever work again.
Here you go [wikipedia.org].
You have to realize that "work" may not be going out and doing a 9-to-5 job in the traditional sense. Newton made a bunch of his discoveries while on forced leave from Cambridge due to the plague, and there are many historical examples of well-to-do scientists and explorers and artists who made great discoveries because they had the leisure and means to do so.
Stephen King was dirt poor for much of his early life, but he still wrote because he loved writing. Imaging how much more he could have c
Not everyone will be Newton or King
No, no one is going to be Newton or King. Your theory sucks, and your argument sucks as well: because you start with one point, give good, concrete examples supporting it, then fully admit that it is unrealistic to expect that people are going to live up to your examples. Then you follow up with a second example, for which you present not evidence whatsoever. You didn't even try!
Re: (Score:2)
He said not everyone would be. Are you claiming that the entire thing is an utter failure if "that guy" actually veges out on the couch until his circulatory system collapses?
Consider that Rowling has brought enough money into the UK's economy to cover a few hundred thousand person years of the dole.
Others might make somewhat lesser contributions, but probably not zero.
You'd be happy with a subsistence level income? You sound like a fucking loser.
Yeap. Fortunately, I'm also immune to peer pressure, so I can live with myself.
If you have enough money to live on, but not enough to pay for entertainment, what will you do with your time?
Have you considered that that says more about you than it does about the basic income?
As for evidence against your couch potato theory, I present to you Linux, volunteers in all sorts of charitable organizations, various community projects, and retired people I have known who took part time jobs to relieve boredom and be with people.
The latter showed me some of the reasons the capital class fears the basic income. Though the retirees didn't really bargain that hard for maximum pay, they absolutely had to be
and retired people I have known who took part time jobs to relieve boredom and be with people.
This is evidence against basic income: the vast majority of retired people don't work.
UBI is very different when the sum is enough to live or not.
If it is too low (and at 560 euro/month it is certainly too low to pay housing and food), then people still have to accept any job to live, and employer can pay less because decent living costs are already partially covered by UBI. In such a situation, UBI acts as a social support to employer without taking any power from them.
OTOH, with a UBI high enough to cover basic needs, things change a lot. Employers need to convince people to enroll them instead of the other way around, while people can also choose to start businesses that have social benefit without being profitable.
Of course that consideration do not cover the huge question: how to find the money for high UBI? Some specialists consider a high UBI possible if all national labor costs are socialized: Instead of paying employees, employers contribute to a labor fund which in turn pays UBI to people. I have no idea if this is workable or not
You do it by trialling it in selected groups.
One obvious way is to take ten thousand people, who are possible candidates, and flip a coin ten thousand times to see if they're enrolled or not.
This lets you fairly robustly measure how much more or less the people work, and other costs.
For example, if you have a 'normal' benefits system, you have costs in the system about investigating if people are working while claiming benefit, prosecuting them, making sure they're looking for work, penalising them if they'
Unless all participants are grouped together geographically, your experiment will be invalid. For example, one criticism is that UBI will lead to price inflation. You can't measure that when the number of participants in the experiment is dwarfed by the rest of the population several (dozens or hundred) times over.
So, you think sickness benefits, unemployment benefits, state pensions, etc are somehow not 'giving money out'? They are somehow 'measured'?
The whole point of a (properly designed) UBI is to replace ALL of that, with a single right of income.
The advantages include removal of the huge amount of bureaucracy, management costs, corruption, and fraud.
Basically it means everyone gets treated EQUALLY, and you would be amazed how many people hate that idea.
Usually because THEY want to be the ones deciding who is 'w
Most of those you listed are things an employee pays for from their gross income. At least in the places in the US with which I am familiar.
Striving for equality results in people not getting what they could have because it results in inequality. Resources get squandered.
I believe that we are currently
Tots, I wish that all the VC-backed 'futurists' who have nation-state levels of cash would finally put their money where their mouth is...
is that it conflicts with all of human history.
is that it conflicts with all of human history.

There is ample evidence of social & economic collapse under communal economic systems (and you're kidding yourself if you don't think that's what UBI is, because the only way to pay for it is to tax wealth so much that it becomes de-facto communism)--and there is basically no evidence to support the theory that society cannot replace the jobs lost to technological automation. People have been predicting the latter ever since the loom and they've been wrong
"If you do not have basic security you cannot be rational,"
Exactly.
Not only does SAK say that the system may reduce the labor force -- for instance by tempting mothers of small children or those close to retirement to take more time off -- but the union also suggests that making it easier to refuse unpleasant jobs may create inflationary bottlenecks.
We have automation so that we didn't have to perform unpleasant of dangerous jobs! Not enough workers? AUTOMATE IT! Can't automate it? Pay people what the job is actually worth!
This is how the future should work.
An organization whose only reason to exist hinges on people being unable to tell their boss "Stuff it, slaver, I quit!" when he makes unreasonable demands is against something that enables people to just get up and leave jobs with insane employers?
That's unpossible!
It's exactly like reporting neo-nazis don't like Jews much. Angrily shouting "Reality won't sway my opinion one way or another!" is the same as stating "I am a non sentient rock!" What, exactly, is the po