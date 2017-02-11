Finland's Universal Basic Income Called 'Useless' By Trade Union Economist (bloomberg.com) 395
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: Finland's basic income experiment is unworkable, uneconomical and ultimately useless. Plus, it will only encourage some people to work less. That's not the view of a hard core Thatcherite, but of the country's biggest trade union. The labor group says the results of the two-year pilot program will fail to sway its opposition to a welfare-policy idea that's gaining traction among those looking for an alternative in the post-industrial age. "We think it takes social policy in the wrong direction," said Ilkka Kaukoranta, chief economist of the Central Organization of Finnish Trade Unions, which has nearly one million members.
Since January, a group of unemployed Finns aged between 25 and 58 have been receiving a stipend of 560 euros ($600) per month. The amount isn't means-tested and is paid regardless of whether the recipient finds a job, starts a business or returns to school... Advocates say it eliminates poverty traps and redistributes income while empowering the individual and reducing paperwork... While limited in scope (it's conditional on the beneficiary having received some form of unemployment support in November 2016) and size (it's based on a randomly-selected sample of 2,000 jobless people), the Finnish trial may help answer questions like: "Does it work"? "Is it worth it"? And the most fundamental of all: "Does it incite laboriousness or laziness...?"
The trade union argues this UBI program would cost 5% of Finland's entire gross domestic product, making it "impossibly expensive."
I think the original has been improperly translated.
I think a more accurate translation may be:
'How dare someone try a system that treats everyone equally, and isnt controlled by US!
Our research shows that the best trade union members are poor and unhappy, we need more people like that!
The LAST thing we want is a feeling of happiness and satisfaction for our members, they they may not need us,
and if they dont need us, then how will we be able to take their money so we can live the high life?
No, UBI is a terrible, horrible idea, bad for everyone who matters, which are the leaders of our trade union movement!'
Yeah I'm sure the same tired old "work or die" rhetoric will really win people over. That's what the traditional system is: force people to work for the money to live, or go homeless and basically die. People call it "earning a living". It's a hamster wheel meant to get every last ounce of labor from you, so you won't have the energy or the health to enjoy retirement. That way, you can die early and they keep all the money you paid into things.
When automation renders 50% or more of the workforce redundant, governments will have quite a situation on their hands: either give these people something to live with and stimulate the economy, or deal with the rioting of hungry, disenfranchised families.
But Europe's supposed to be more civilized than us Americans, so hopefully they make better decisions than we did with this turd of a country.
Because its simple maths.
There are not enough troops and police etc for them to defend everything that they would like to protect.
While one force is out putting down one group of civilians,another group of civilians is burning their fuel supplies,garages,bases etc etc.
Troops and police have families,they will also come under attack,so who is going to protect all the vips and infrastructure that these forces need to put down an uprising if more than 30/40% of the population decide to fight back ?
No country i
and let me translate yours:
'I am a kneejerk right winger without much clue, I dont actually realize that UBI systems are actually a right wing concept, and instead
think they are just more socialism. What I have missed is that they remove a whole pile of corrupt and broken welfare systems, and
instead replace them with a single, simple, and balanced system that benefits people who actually work more than people who dont,
and therefore is generally attacked by socialists, who hate such systems and want the status quo, I damage the very cause I claim
to represent'
So no sir, it is you who is the uninformed moron. You should go and learn a little more instead of believing rhetoric from public figures.
Wasn't it actually Adam Smith who came up with the idea in the first place?
This is the sort of one sided rhetoric that demeans us as a nation. I'm a "lefty" that worked hard and made something of himself. I believe in doing my fair share and at the same time I understand that it's harder for some folks to make their way. We are ALL standing on the shoulders of those that came before us. There is a penultimate point at which we all worked hard before we managed to get ahead. What I reject is the notion that it somehow makes us better than others. We all should be working to help every one of us do better. The divisiveness of politics today is our greatest weakness as a nation. We work as a team, we succeed as a team. That is the lesson lost in the current wave of righteous indignation and self-reinforced politics. We are all Americans and we should spend more time working to help our fellows than casting stones over the differences which from the outside are minuscule. We spend our time attacking our neighbor for their beliefs than in trying to find common ground. Politics is the new racism.We would rather find fault in our neighbor than actually think about what all of these actions mean to us as a people. It is easier to attack than to think.
The great American Experiment in a way of life is losing it's momentum as more become focused on their personal issues than the society as a whole and I find myself greatly saddened by the direction we are choosing.
I beg of you all, please stop being angry and start thinking about us as a people.
How do we measure the economics of the situation?
That's a very good basic question to ask.
Too many times people get up on the soapbox of the world and give their opinion about this or that policy, and one can never figure out whether they are experts speaking from experience or just political hacks.
People giving an opinion in public is just noise, and people bolstering their opinion with rationalization and/or analogy is noise masquerading as signal.
We shouldn't give any credence to anyone who tries to sway our opinions about, well... anything, unless they can back it up with facts that are suggestive or studies that can be examined in detail.
I'm especially suspect of the "it will only encourage some people to work less" comment, as if that is a bad thing. It might be perfectly acceptable for some part of society to have to work less, or perhaps not to have to work at all. There's a parallel and opposite rationalization that holds that people will accomplish great things [wikipedia.org] when given enough leisure.
Making that statement ("some people" is an obvious attempt at being divisive, as in "you know the type of people I mean") in the way that he made it is simple emotional manipulation. Also from the article are such gems as "We think it takes social policy in the wrong direction", meaning basically "I don't like it, in an unspecified and indeterminate way".
He's not claiming that it doesn't work, he's claiming that he doesn't like it (and neither should you).
He's not claiming that it doesn't work, he's claiming that he doesn't like it (and neither should you).
The money quote from the article is this one
In other words you are 100% right. He doesn't care if it works or not; he's set to oppose it no matter what.
One important factor you've neglected to factor in is the cost of administering the current means-tested systems. You have to:
...all of which cost money as well. Give everyone a flat amount that's enough to live on and you don't need the legions of mandarins and all the associated resources (buildings, pensions, consumables, etc) administering the system.
a) have rules
b) enforce those rules
c) maintain those rules as loopholes and variables change
I have yet to see any proponent of UBI come up with a figure for their supposed overhead, but that doesn't matter anyway: the cost of a UBI program is greater than the entire current government budget (including social programs, defense, healthcare, etc.).
The US federal budget is 3.8 trillion. There are 320 million people in the US. That works out to about $12000/person/year, which I suspect most people in the US would consider to be far too low to actually live on. And again, this is with zero spending on
I even work 32 hours, which the boss needs to approve, but according to the law 32 hours is still full-time employment which means a bank for example can no deny me a loan because I don't work a full 40 hour week.
Things would have to fundamentally change here in Canada for instance, especially in big cities and surrounding areas. There are places like Toronto, Vancouver, etc where working 50-60hrs/week at two jobs@$14-19/hr($10-14eur/$8-12GBP) is just barely scraping by. I'm sure someone will say well why don't they just move to a smaller town, or commute or something. It's because in many cases those smaller towns and cities have no jobs. The commuting system either doesn't exist, or is so cost-prohibitive that
Luckally money is a unit of measurement.
1. How much money did you use to tax the population vs how much you will need to tax the population now.
2. Find out if the average percentage of a persons tax per wage has gone up?
3. Factor in any government dept needed to be payed for the service.
Now if we find the side effect of a basic income is laziness then you will find that incomes will stagnant so your tax revenue will too if using a progressive income tax. If you find that people invest into this safety net t
Why should you see a rise in income? (Score:2)
It obviously doesn't likely work very well with no one working, but that won't be a realistic society anyway. There will always be those who want to work.
as others have noted, the coming automation wave is going to wreak havoc on over a century of employment concepts. Something needs to change as the vast majority of low income/skill jobs are going to just
Some people think it will work very well, some people think it'll be a total failure, and of course some people are in-between.
For anyone here in EITHER of the first two groups, you both think the results would be pretty clear cut - the result won't be ambiguous. Here we have an actual experiment to test it, and there are other similar experiments being done or planned. Here's a chance to prove that you're right, and possibly in a measureable way such that those who disagreed have to admit their prediction
An example from Obama (Score:3)
As example of the general kind of thing I'm asking for, early in his first term Obama said something like "if unemployment isn't below 5% by 2012, you shouldn't vote for
... well you should think real hard about who to vote for."
It was fairly obvious he has started to say "if unemployment isn't below 5% by 2012, you shouldn't vote for me for re-election", then decided halfway through the sentence to change his words slightly. Anyway, he gave a clear, objective number by which to judge his performance. M
The real challenge is admitting there's an over-population problem and that our current way of living isn't sustainable and dealing with this without getting peoples backs up.
Trade union fighting for survival (Score:5, Insightful)
If people become indifferent to unemployment, trade unions have no reason to exist anymore.
FTFY
At this time yes. In the not so distant future, no. Most jobs will go away and will not be replaced.
Exactly. People think a lot of people will suddenly become lazy. In fact, they won't - a lot of people LIKE their current lifestyle.
Basic income provides a roof, three square meals and some safe environment. It doesn't mean you'll get a single family home, a private apartment, or even a room by yourself! The most basic of housing can b
Money is simply a fabricated conduit. Trying to understand social matters by focusing on accounting is like trying to understand a microprocessor by focusing on electricity.
What matters is whether those capable of feeding/clothing/sheltering/etc the world's population are willing to do that, and secondarily whether any practical path to transition (through any resource constraints) to a system those people find satisfactory exists. This depends on a number of factors, many of which transcend economics, an
Basic income is automation itself. It cuts lots of jobs. With current welfare you'll need a lot of clerks to evaluate conditions of those who apply for welfare and make a decisions. And even if those who apply are too poor to bribe officials, these officials can exersize power over them and feel theirselves significant.
With basic income you' ll need only one computer which would send checks around based on census data.
Ever heard of corporate taxes? Sales taxes? Excise taxes?
Here's the thing - basic income CAN theoretically not work out... but some an economist with a stake or two against it working is NOT evidence that this version of it hasn't panned out. Especially when it's posted on fricken Bloomburg news!
That's what the experiment is for. Instead, it's to see if the money spend on THIS style of program is as effective as the several other programs it can replace, and whether that replacement will be practical. It's money that will be spent in any case! You need experimental comparison to judge the merit of the approach.
Again though - until RESULTS are in, hearing some talking head berate the idea of it as not to his liking isn't helpful.
It's like folks who dismiss needle exchange programs to reduce communicable disease, without actually bothering to look at the numbers, and what the studies actually account for.
Ryan Fenton
Here's the thing - basic income CAN theoretically not work out... but some an economist with a stake or two against it working is NOT evidence that this version of it hasn't panned out.
Business folk (the type that like exploiting cheap labor) are terrified they are going to lose their leverage on people so they are summarily declaring it a failure. It could have been the single most successful thing on day one and they still would have declared it a failure because it's a threat to their way of life. That is to say that their way of life is exploiting people's food/housing insecurity, the modern form of slavery.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Most business folk are not the ones most keen to take improper advantage of people. Sure they make a business decision to move where the labor is cheaper
And you have contradicted yourself.
The labor group says the results of the two-year pilot program will fail to sway its opposition to [Universal Basic Income]
Good thing they warned the Finnish government before they wasted time and money on that pilot program.
Needle exchange makes sense (Score:2)
work less (Score:5, Insightful)
Guaranteed subsistence level income.
Then there is the thorny issue of if you're willing to sit on your ass for a small income, and do nothing productive, what are the chances that you were less than productive at work, and a drag on your coworkers.
Imagine some employers without those who are simply pretending to work.
The question is, however, define "work". Would you labor for someone else? Probably not. But you likely wouldn't sit on your butt all day doing nothing either. Maybe you join a club, start a band, discover an aptitude for art, start your own business.. who knows?
The inescapable fact, however, is that what you conceive of as "work", going to a building someone else owns and laboring for them, is going to decline as automation, AI and robots improve, so something has to be put in it's place that's better than "labor a robot won't do".
Only if you leave out all the people who have given up searching for work. The actual labor participation rate is still much lower than it was at the end of the Clinton administration. It fell a bit under Bush, and even more under Obama.
Only if you leave out all the people who have given up searching for work.
No, even U6 is really low right now.
It's not Barack Obama's fault that a lot of people were born about 65 years ago. That's why retirees (and children, btw) are excluded from the labor statistics that functional adults use (U4, U5, U6--all of which look pretty good by historical standards)--and why the Breitbart set has to manufacture some misleading metric to placate their mouthbreathing outrage junkies.
Re: (Score:3)
The inescapable fact, however, is that what you conceive of as "work", going to a building someone else owns and laboring for them, is going to decline as automation, AI and robots improve,,
When? When is the magic decline in jobs going to start happening? Because unemployment rates are really low right now.
For me, it's not necessarily a matter of declining jobs, but declining wages. Unemployment can be really low, but if most of the employment is in low-paying service jobs, we have trouble. Robots have ALREADY taken over most manufacturing jobs, Amazon's warehouses are now almost entirely automated, and soon Uber will be driving our trucks. You can bet that as service workers demand livable wages, the calculation for when to introduce robots tips toward "soon". When that happens, with other sectors automated,
Re: (Score:2)
What figures are you using?
My mom is a 64 year old Uber driver.
If your mom is underemployed (not working full time, for example), then she counts as unemployed in the U6 statistics.
Re: (Score:2)
Furthermore, US unemployment is insufficient to determine whether there is a worldwide shortage of work,
Here's a good reason for you (Score:5, Insightful)
I haven't seen anyone come up with a good reason people wouldn't use basic income to work less and be lazy. I can tell you, if I had guaranteed income for life, I would probably not ever work again.
Here you go [wikipedia.org].
You have to realize that "work" may not be going out and doing a 9-to-5 job in the traditional sense. Newton made a bunch of his discoveries while on forced leave from Cambridge due to the plague, and there are many historical examples of well-to-do scientists and explorers and artists who made great discoveries because they had the leisure and means to do so.
Stephen King was dirt poor for much of his early life, but he still wrote because he loved writing. Imaging how much more he could have contributed to popular literature if he didn't have to take back-breaking jobs as a young man to make ends meet.
Not everyone will be Newton or King, but anyone who takes up a hobby or minor occupation and becomes really good at it might extend the frontiers of that area. All of this has the potential to enrich our society and further our scientific knowledge.
Not everyone will be Newton or King
No, no one is going to be Newton or King. Your theory sucks, and your argument sucks as well: because you start with one point, give good, concrete examples supporting it, then fully admit that it is unrealistic to expect that people are going to live up to your examples. Then you follow up with a second example, for which you present not evidence whatsoever. You didn't even try!
He said not everyone would be. Are you claiming that the entire thing is an utter failure if "that guy" actually veges out on the couch until his circulatory system collapses?
Consider that Rowling has brought enough money into the UK's economy to cover a few hundred thousand person years of the dole.
Others might make somewhat lesser contributions, but probably not zero.
Others might make somewhat lesser contributions, but probably not zero
I see a lot of people on welfare making negative contributions. They break things out of boredom, or they ruin their health by smoking, eating, and drinking, and require fixing up with expensive medical treatments.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have enough money to live on, but not enough to pay for entertainment, what will you do with your time?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The first country to do basic income correctly (read: sustainably) will likely experience the next Renaissance
See, this is the sort of unsupported optimism I see.......why do you think that would happen instead of everyone spending all their time watching Netflix or going to the beach?
Re: (Score:2)
Because I've met way too many retired people who go nuts and become depressed with "nothing to do". If having "nothing to do", day to day, was fulfilling there wouldn't be the rates of depression among the retired that we have
Re: (Score:2)
As for evidence against your couch potato theory, I present to you Linux, volunteers in all sorts of charitable organizations, various community projects, and retired people I have known who took part time jobs to relieve boredom and be with people.
The latter showed me some of the reasons the capital class fears the basic income. Though the retirees didn't really bargain that hard for maximum pay, they absolutely had to be
Re: (Score:2)
It may well be the fun stuff, but it has contributed billions of dollars to the economy. Take some of that savings and use it to pay people to work on Peoplesoft templates.
I note your attempt to sidestep the point that people can and will do useful things in their free time.
Re: (Score:2)
As someone who has made some (very minor) open source contributions, I can tell you it's not all "fun stuff"... you plug through the tedious parts because you want to help. There's a certain satisfaction psychologically to that, yes, but it isn't "fun." Many hobbyists do a lot of tedious, painful, and dangerous things just for love of their hobby.
(Personally I've never seen PeopleSoft do much but create a huge mess you need to pay PeopleSoft extra to clean up, so it is true, that is unlikely to deliver mu
and retired people I have known who took part time jobs to relieve boredom and be with people.
This is evidence against basic income: the vast majority of retired people don't work.
Re: (Score:3)
And then they take part time jobs or volunteer in church, babysit the grandkids, provide peace of mind to parents in the neighborhood, etc etc.
The ones who actually do nothing are the ones who die within a couple of years of retirement.
or volunteer in church, babysit the grandkids,
Re: (Score:2)
You obviously haven't met my dad. Took to retirement like a fish to water - moves his trailer from campground to campground and only comes back when the weather gets warmer. Rough life.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm glad your dad live such a life. I've met way too many retired folks whose lives are boredom to believe his life is the norm though.
Also, I cannot help but wonder how many more people would take a chance and start small businesses knowing that if they fail they would still have a UBI to feed and house themselves.
Talk to long-time unemployed people and ask them if they would work given the chance. Most of them will answer in the positive. Sitting around being lazy is wonderful if you are a working person, because it is a change from your usual routine. Once it becomes your routine you absolutely want to work again.
Of course there are exceptions. Many of them have other problems (alcohol, drugs, etc.) that are unrelated to UBI.
Re: (Score:3)
Holy shit you are thick. I mean in every single reply on this topic you have missed the point, taken something out of context, or just plain not understood what was said.
I would say english is your second language but that would imply you learnt it at some point.
You'd be happy with a subsistence level income? You sound like a fucking loser.
Yeap. Fortunately, I'm also immune to peer pressure, so I can live with myself.
The point is that in the coming era of automation, that's exactly what needs to happen. There will NOT be enough jobs for everyone
Yeah, people have been beating that drum for over a century. When is the drop in employment coming? When do you predict it will happen? Make a testable prediction, and we'll see if you're right.
Re: (Score:2)
That's because machines have historically never had control systems that rival the power of the human brain. The main advantage of automation up to now been just dumb speed and power; you still needed human intelligence to ultimately manage the work.
That's changing quickly. As computing power increases, the realm of activity of more classes of jobs can be managed by a computer more efficiently than a human, and with very little need for supervision.
Sometimes things in this world are nonlinear, and in those
It's already happening. Within 20 years, you'll probably have to be above average to be able find a job that you could make a living at.
The one beating the same drum is you, pulling out the old argument "Automation has always created jobs!". As I pointed out, this time it's different.
Too low (Score:5, Insightful)
UBI is very different when the sum is enough to live or not.
If it is too low (and at 560 euro/month it is certainly too low to pay housing and food), then people still have to accept any job to live, and employer can pay less because decent living costs are already partially covered by UBI. In such a situation, UBI acts as a social support to employer without taking any power from them.
OTOH, with a UBI high enough to cover basic needs, things change a lot. Employers need to convince people to enroll them instead of the other way around, while people can also choose to start businesses that have social benefit without being profitable.
Of course that consideration do not cover the huge question: how to find the money for high UBI? Some specialists consider a high UBI possible if all national labor costs are socialized: Instead of paying employees, employers contribute to a labor fund which in turn pays UBI to people. I have no idea if this is workable or not
560 is low, but it is higher than social security in most European countries. And it isn't far away from a reasonable sum. During some times when I was a freelancer, I lived for about 1000 Euros a month, without cutting much into my lifestyle. Granted, no holidays or weekend trips were included, and I was already set up with a home, computer, etc. etc. so I didn't need any major purchases. I also know people who manage with much less, who would be perfectly ok with 560.
How to find the money is trivial. Righ
You do it by trialling it in selected groups.
One obvious way is to take ten thousand people, who are possible candidates, and flip a coin ten thousand times to see if they're enrolled or not.
This lets you fairly robustly measure how much more or less the people work, and other costs.
Re: (Score:3)
Unless all participants are grouped together geographically, your experiment will be invalid. For example, one criticism is that UBI will lead to price inflation. You can't measure that when the number of participants in the experiment is dwarfed by the rest of the population several (dozens or hundred) times over.
So, you think sickness benefits, unemployment benefits, state pensions, etc are somehow not 'giving money out'? They are somehow 'measured'?
The whole point of a (properly designed) UBI is to replace ALL of that, with a single right of income.
The advantages include removal of the huge amount of bureaucracy, management costs, corruption, and fraud.
Basically it means everyone gets treated EQUALLY, and you would be amazed how many people hate that idea.
Usually because THEY want to be the ones deciding who is 'worthy' of support.
The cost is self-adjusting, because basically all countries have graduated income taxes, and UBI is also taxed, so people with large incomes
just end up repaying most of it in tax anyway. A country should use a combination of personal tax, and savings from the scrapping of all the broken
other forms of social benefits to fund it.
Of course that is putting it simplistically, however that is the formula of a true UBI, which many haters (usually those who currently profit from control
of existing welfare schemes) work very hard to ignore.
UBI is not 'free money for all', it is an acceptance that welfare is a sensible right in society, so we should remove the broken and inequitable systems
that current exist, covered in bandaids, and replace them with a simple single system that treats everyone equally, is low cost to manage, and almost
by definition free of corruption and fraud, because it is so simple..
Most of those you listed are things an employee pays for from their gross income. At least in the places in the US with which I am familiar.
The advantages include removal of the huge amount of bureaucracy, management costs, corruption, and fraud.
Which also means that with UBI, a lot more money will be spend on people that don't really need it, and didn't qualify for subsidies or welfare programs in the old system.
I should add (Score:3)
Welfare should be something to keep people alive if they don't have enough income not some "every child gets a prize" bullshit.
Finland needs to quaduple it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"If you do not have basic security you cannot be rational,"
Exactly.
Not only does SAK say that the system may reduce the labor force -- for instance by tempting mothers of small children or those close to retirement to take more time off -- but the union also suggests that making it easier to refuse unpleasant jobs may create inflationary bottlenecks.
We have automation so that we didn't have to perform unpleasant of dangerous jobs! Not enough workers? AUTOMATE IT! Can't automate it? Pay people what the job is actually worth!
This is how the future should work.
Pay people what the job is actually worth!
In a world of globalization, that figure drops rapidly to whatever a migrant is willing to do to stay in our beautiful country.
Shortened that for you:
STFY:
Pay the most desperate worker available what the job is worth to them.
You don't say! (Score:2)
An organization whose only reason to exist hinges on people being unable to tell their boss "Stuff it, slaver, I quit!" when he makes unreasonable demands is against something that enables people to just get up and leave jobs with insane employers?
That's unpossible!
Of course unions oppose it. (Score:2)
The unions will argue that the appropriate response to this is to outlaw automation, to hamstring its progress by demanding that it adhere to ludicrous regulations where it is used, and to otherwise do everything in their power to keep their power, just like any other political entity. Most unions
5% is really not that bad (Score:2)
The U.S. spends 1.27 Trillion on Social Security Unemployment and Labor
https://www.google.com/imgres?... [google.com]
That's just at the federal level and at a guesstimate is close to 8% of the economy. It would be great to eliminate that and get the number down to 5%
You pay people to do fuck-all... (Score:4, Insightful)
and a lot of them will do exactly that. Your economy loses whatever productivity they might have contributed, socialists get more dependent voters to re-elect looters, and their kids grow up believing the world owes them a living.
You have only to look at the effects of multi-gerneration welfare dependents in the USA and the UK to know how destructive this is.
-jcr
You seem to somehow have missed that most jobs will go away and not be replaced with others. Hence your statements make no sense. Nobody is really advocating for an UBI if enough jobs stay available and need to be done.
2 year pilot program? (Score:2)
The goal of projects such as these is to see how people would act if they had a guaranteed income for life. However, the flaw in this pilot (and all similar projects that I have heard of) is that it is only temporary stipend... I would act very differently if I had guaranteed income for 2 years vs for life.
If it was a 2 year income, I would pocket the money and keep working.
If it was guaranteed life-long income, I might stop working (depending on how much money it was).
The results of this pilot will be more
I live in Finland, so few comments about the SAK.
SAK is worker union that has jammed to 1970's.
There are only 2 things SAK is capable of doing:
1) Shouting "bigger pays of we will go to strike"
2) Shouting "you may not do any improvements for more flexible work contracts, or we will go to strike".
Absolutely no understanding that the world economy has changed since 1970's, and absolutely no understanding od thet fact that finland has been belonginf to EU for over 20 years should make things very different than things were in 1970s.
Also absolutely no understanding of the fact that Nokia was holding Finnish economy high and now when Nokia is no longer making mobile phones, Finnish economy is doing much worse and they cannot require so high wages anymore.
In Finland the worker unions are way too strong, they have some rights (or actually wrongs) worker unions in other countries do not have:
1) The worker unions also decide how much is paid to employers that are not members of the union.
2) You get tax rebates for belonging to worker union.
3) In order to get better unemployment benefits you HAVE to belong to some unemployment fund, even though only about 1% of the unemployment compensation money comes from the unemployment fund, 99% comes directly from the goverment. Most of these unemployment funds are ran by the worker unions. (fortunately there is also one private on, "YTK", "common unemployment fund", but many people do not know it exists)
eh... (Score:2)
While I don't really think that universal basic income will be a solution for all the problems, nor think it wouldn't have some very detrimental side effects, the opinion of a trade union economist will quite obviously be incredibly biased towards painting it in an extremely bad light. People living on universal basic income won't be paying unions, even if they continue having a side-job or something.
Here's the thing though: lots of people are thinking of an universal basic income not because they WANT to b
Ask the Longshoremen about basic income! (Score:5, Interesting)
A perfect example of basic income working is the longshoremen's unions in the US. Before containerized freight and automated cargo terminals, thousands of men would stand on the stones every morning and work a back-breaking job hauling loose cargo off ships with hooks. After containerization, instantly, there was no more work for the vast majority of these people. Since most of them were completely unskilled, and not capable of retraining into any other job that paid the same or better, they could have been in danger of seing the same fate we assign to the unemployed today -- eventual destitution. However, the longshoremen's unions implemented what amounts to a tax on cargo handled through these automated terminals that goes towards paying "retired" longshoremen a basic income. This is one example, and let's just say the union has a lot of muscle behind it that helped this get passed, but it does show a way to help the unemployable -- and make no mistake, that's going to be 90+% of us sometime before I'm dead (in the next 50 years or so.)
I guess my problem with people who argue against a basic income is that they don't have a better alternative in mind. Sometime in the near future, the vast majority of low level service jobs will be automated. At the same time, the use of intelligent systems will come and cannibalize the top end of the spectrum too. Think about doctors for a second -- they're smart enough to have a regulated profession and should be fine because of that. But what if they didn't? Medical education is basically academic hazing, from the MCAT to the preclinical firehose to 100 hour weeks as an intern. Med schools select for people with photographic memories and perfect grades because that's basically the only way to survive the training as it is today. Well, thanks to Google we don't need photographic memories anymore, so the only skill left will be synthesis of all the stored knowledge. This is why IBM basically sold off their entire business and are building Watson and other AI-type systems. Soon as these algorithms get good enough, most work that requires intuition is toast. Hospitals won't have to pay doctors when they can feed test results and live observations of patients into a machine and get a diagnosis.
I think basic income is the only reasonable transition vehicle to move the world away from traditional employment. Imagine telling everyone who's about to retire that people entering the workforce now won't have to save. Or, tell people who define themselves by their work that they've all been made redundant at the same time. Or, try to divide up the accumulated property among people when money stops being critical -- who determines where the renters go, or who gets to keep the houses they own? All of these are too much stress for the economy to bear all at once and will lead to a mess. Phase in a low-employment world over time with controls, and it makes the shift easier.
National tax base (Score:2)
Has anyone done the math on giving everyone a payment in most nations with a limited areas of tax collection?
The very wealthy and multinationals only pay very limited tax in their own nations as they can afford the best tax advice.
Can the amount of tax payers in the middle class support their own UBI payments and cover the rest of a nation?
Would the amount saved on bureaucrats cover giving everyone a % o
They seem to misunderstand the idea... (Score:5, Informative)
How other could they see "it may encourage some people to work less" as a problem, when that is precisely the intent? The problem tackled by an UBI is primarily the scarcity of work, nothing else.
The problem with your argument... (Score:3)
is that it conflicts with all of human history.
There is ample evidence of social & economic collapse under communal economic systems (and you're kidding yourself if you don't think that's what UBI is, because the only way to pay for it is to tax wealth so much that it becomes de-facto communism)--and there is basically no evidence to support the theory that society cannot replace the jobs lost to technological automation. People have been predicting the latter ever since the loom and they've been wrong
Re: (Score:2)
Frankly i find it amusing that anyone thinks there is any option other than a basic income for all people.
Frankly, I find your snotty condescension towards people who are smarter then you quite tedious.
-jcr