The City Of Munich Now Wants To Abandon Linux And Switch Back to Windows
"The prestigious FOSS project replacing the entire city's administration IT with FOSS based systems, is about to be cancelled and decommissioned," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino. TechRepublic reports: Politicians at open-source champion Munich will next week vote on whether to abandon Linux and return to Windows by 2021. The city authority, which made headlines for ditching Windows, will discuss proposals to replace the Linux-based OS used across the council with a Windows 10-based client. If the city leaders back the proposition it would be a notable U-turn by the council, which spent years migrating about 15,000 staff from Windows to LiMux, a custom version of the Ubuntu desktop OS, and only completed the move in 2013...
The use of the open-source Thunderbird email client and LibreOffice suite across the council would also be phased out, in favor of using "market standard products" that offer the "highest possible compatibility" with external and internal software... The full council will vote on whether to back the plan next Wednesday. If all SPD and CSU councillors back the proposal put forward by their party officials, then this new proposal will pass, because the two parties hold the majority.
The leader of the Munich Green Party says the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented. The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.
That this discusssion will get Godwin'd very quickly
Linux is mainly for servers and embedded systems. On the desktop it's for people that enjoy tinkering with computers rather than getting work done.
I mean, that's just an assumption about what Linux users do with their systems. Microsoft has great data on what their users use their systems for- timestamps of executable programs, all data typed by keyboard, which ads are most likely to lead to sales, etc. Until someone starts tracking everything done by Linux users in the same manner Microsoft tracks all Windows users, I'm afraid your assertion is likely to remain unproven...
If web based services are what most office staff and bureaucrats use all day long, then you only need a browser. And Linux runs a browser just as well as Windows. And ChromeOS, if you can call it Linux, runs a browser way better than a desktop. (but that's about all it does)
Office software on a desktop is still a little better than the web based options. There isn't a huge difference in terms of capabilities and usability between Office 16 and LibreOffice, but the compatibility between the two is quite poor
I write this on Android, which is Linux.
If I weren't, I would be writing this on IOS, which is FreeBSD.
The war is over/we've always been at war with the GNU/BSD license.
Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer
That this discusssion will get Godwin'd very quickly
I guess if Microsoft started agitating for Windows in beer halls.
libreoffice is just as good!!!*
*as MS Office 2000
I was being a wiseass
Re:but but but
Presentations are worthless bureaucratic boilerplate anyway. We should do away with them.
Animation is useful when it leads from one slide to the next. It's only pointless when people pick random transitions without meaning.
It's bullet points that are always a disaster.
Could you name the features the contemporary (or any) MS-Office has that are important to the average secretary and that are missing in LibreOffice?
"The Average Secretary" is not your issue here. Using it as the standard is low, in more ways than one.
I agree the average secretary would make do with anything. Her contacts, boss, clients and colleagues would most likely not agree.
Dude, the cooperation between Nazis and Muslims was about as ideologically motivated as their cooperation with Japan. All that united them was a common enemy. If Germany had had those colonies in the area, they'd have allied with the English.
Someone has been visited by an MS rep
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
MS is great
We've got to migrate
Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.
Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
Believe it or not there are other issues beyond "Libre/Open/WhateverOffice is just as good", because you see, big organizations such as municipalities use more software than just office, and many of them simply don't run or run well on Wine or such. And the alternatives to Excel for very complex spreadsheets leave a lot to be desired.
It's easy to think that money changed hands, but there may just be more to it than that.
Quote: The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.
There you go - take our software and we'll move to Munich, that way you gain the income taxes of our workers regardless of how shitty our software is.
The issue here is that these decisions are made for political reasons, not technical ones.
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
MS is great
We've got to migrate
Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.
Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.
Maybe. My company (fortune 500) treats MS as a hostile business partner. We deal with them only because we have legacy systems that we must deal with and because no one really offers a solution as robust as active directory for the enterprise.
I've made the argument a number of times with the higher ups that by eliminating the Microsoft licensing tax we could higher more people with expertise in Mac/Linux and eliminate MS entirely. They don't listen because "change" is a bad word in the enterprise. My entire
Hire.
If this is how you spell when making proposals to the higher-ups, it's no wonder they ignore your suggestions.
Everyone is going to point at MS Office, but that's no the problem. There are man many "proprietary" applications that have become standards across certain industries and organizations such as municipalities where Wine simply isn't an option.
But speaking of Office, and I'm sure the subject will start great arguments, but there are some who like Outlook, and many that rely on some of its features that, sorry, Thunderbird et al just don't replicate well or at all.
I am starting my phd soon and when I do will have access to a discount office. There is no way in sweet hell I would use libre to write my thesis!
Well, a cheap office is nice for writing a thesis in. But writing a thesis in any technical field with MS Office (or Libre Office, or Apple Pages) is just masochism. That's what LaTeX is is made for.
It's 2017. Things have changed a bit in the last 19 years
M$ beat you to the cloud
Office365 makes working from home or anyplace with a wifi hotspot just as convenient as working at a desk in my company office. Its not just email but SharePoint and intranet sites served up securely via Office365 that make it a game changer that completely outclasses any standalone productivity suite. Microsoft doesn't always hit a homerun but in my book Office365 knocked it out of the park.
Microsoft spends lots of money to make all sorts of peripherals
... work.
No Microsoft don't. It is the peripheral makers who spend the money and effort to make their stuff work in Windows; they do not always bother to do that for Linux. All Microsoft need to do is sit on their arse and let it happen.
They wont care about making drivers for the next version of windows and just tells you to buy a new one
Yeah, that's long been the issue. To make a solid user-friendly OS from Linux requires far more hours of effort than the open source community can offer. It doesn't help there are many different attempts at it, further dividing the more limited people available to contribute. After all of these years, there's still nothing like OS X, itself built on top of BSD. All of the options still feel like they did 15 years ago, a very simplistic GUI plopped on top of the main OS. The same issue applies to open source
Microsoft will steal all of your data
Microsoft will helpfully "analyze" all of the software and data files on your system and send the info back to Redmond. Windows should not be allowed anywhere.
An AMA
Follow the money
--I bet somebody's getting "compensated" in some way to bring this forward. Not only would they be giving up flexibility for a corporation-centric solution, but they would be giving up privacy as well. This site alone is full of Win10 articles detailing what a POS bit of spyware it is, masquerading as an OS. Not to mention random reboots due to upgrades.
--I can only hope this doesn't get approved, but in this world currently nothing is apparently safe or predictable.
A lot of "enterprises" including my employer went to office365 and it doesn't matter what the client OS is. I use Linux at home and Mac at work to do employer's things, it just doesn't matter
Never heard of a place that standardized on Vista of all things, that's kind of weird. Your employer better get themselves some 7 or 10
It's Windows that wastes time with upgrades and balloons that get in the way when someone is trying to get work done, not to mention forced unwanted reboots that lose work and the "installing updates" during shutdown or powerup that can go on for over an hour when user is in a hurry to get stuff done. And installing something might require reboots and reconfig and registry editing, what a colossal time waster windows is. It is very badly engineered bloated garbage. We won't even talk about powershell, I p
Invest those millions to improve the FOSS in use
If the leader of the Munich Green Party is right and the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented, it's too bad they don't use all that money for hiring an army of programmers. They could implement the changes they want in the FOSS themselves, and give something back to the community for the billions they will save over the next 100 years.
Monopoly Abuse
The desire to switch to an office suite with the "highest possible compatibility" clearly indicates they've had trouble opening MS Office documents, and that people with MS Office have had trouble opening ODF documents.
To maintain their position in the market Microsoft make a deliberate attempt to make other software incompatible with their formats, and make their software incompatible with other formats. For example, they claim 100% technical comparability with the ODF formats, but if you open an ODS spre
Apparently this will not be. . .
the year of Linux on the desktop.
It would be nice to have another choice other than Microsoft or Apple, but until the various Linux communities figure out how to make their software work as easily as either of the big boys, which means running real programs such as Photoshop/DxO Optics Pro/Capture One for those in the photo field, or the numerous games out there for most other people, it's just not going to make decent penetration on the desktop even if it is free.
Granted, Microsoft conspiring with Intel to
until the various Linux communities figure out how to make their software work as easily as either of the big boys, which means running real programs such as Photoshop
....
Unless, highly unlikely, Adobe were to release the source code for Photoshop, that is not possible for the Linux community to "figure out". Only Adobe could do that.
They were mostly alone, continue to be alone
I'm sure the founders of the LiMux project thought that by 2017 the YotLD had long since come and gone, that mainstream drivers and software would be there almost by default at near zero cost. The latest stats from StatCounter says that worldwide Linux has 1.55% desktop OS market share. Even if I pick Germany which is a very pro-Linux market it's 3.46%. From a local politician's view I can understand that it looks like an endless uphill battle, regardless of the actual merits of the OS there will be far more solutions for Windows. It's just a fact of running an obscure solution.
Yeah, why run an obscure solution when you could be running an obvious problem instead?
Is it possible...
Obviously, the go-to assumption is that there was a deal made on a golf course somewhere. It's entirely possible - probable, even...but let's take a moment to suspend the "crucify Microsoft" direction and consider a possible alternative...
Libreoffice is a solid product. I do not mind it one bit; in some cases I even prefer it to MS Office. Munich probably did save a bundle in licensing costs for Office. However, that's not the whole story. Integration with Office can frequently be a mission-critical require