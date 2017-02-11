Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


EU Government Microsoft Open Source Windows IT Linux

The City Of Munich Now Wants To Abandon Linux And Switch Back to Windows

Posted by EditorDavid
"The prestigious FOSS project replacing the entire city's administration IT with FOSS based systems, is about to be cancelled and decommissioned," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino. TechRepublic reports: Politicians at open-source champion Munich will next week vote on whether to abandon Linux and return to Windows by 2021. The city authority, which made headlines for ditching Windows, will discuss proposals to replace the Linux-based OS used across the council with a Windows 10-based client. If the city leaders back the proposition it would be a notable U-turn by the council, which spent years migrating about 15,000 staff from Windows to LiMux, a custom version of the Ubuntu desktop OS, and only completed the move in 2013...

The use of the open-source Thunderbird email client and LibreOffice suite across the council would also be phased out, in favor of using "market standard products" that offer the "highest possible compatibility" with external and internal software... The full council will vote on whether to back the plan next Wednesday. If all SPD and CSU councillors back the proposal put forward by their party officials, then this new proposal will pass, because the two parties hold the majority.
The leader of the Munich Green Party says the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented. The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.

The City Of Munich Now Wants To Abandon Linux And Switch Back to Windows

  • That this discusssion will get Godwin'd very quickly

    • linux is not for the general public, it is for the computer literate.

      • Linux is mainly for servers and embedded systems. On the desktop it's for people that enjoy tinkering with computers rather than getting work done.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cfalcon ( 779563 )

          I mean, that's just an assumption about what Linux users do with their systems. Microsoft has great data on what their users use their systems for- timestamps of executable programs, all data typed by keyboard, which ads are most likely to lead to sales, etc. Until someone starts tracking everything done by Linux users in the same manner Microsoft tracks all Windows users, I'm afraid your assertion is likely to remain unproven...

        • Anal ventriloquism; impressive. I've switched over hundreds of my clients [who are casual users] from Winblows to Mint over the past six years or so and the less technically adept they are, the more likely they are to benefit.

        • If web based services are what most office staff and bureaucrats use all day long, then you only need a browser. And Linux runs a browser just as well as Windows. And ChromeOS, if you can call it Linux, runs a browser way better than a desktop. (but that's about all it does)
          Office software on a desktop is still a little better than the web based options. There isn't a huge difference in terms of capabilities and usability between Office 16 and LibreOffice, but the compatibility between the two is quite poor

      • I write this on Android, which is Linux.

        If I weren't, I would be writing this on IOS, which is FreeBSD.

        The war is over/we've always been at war with the GNU/BSD license.

    • Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer

    • That this discusssion will get Godwin'd very quickly

      I guess if Microsoft started agitating for Windows in beer halls.

  • libreoffice is just as good!!!*

    *as MS Office 2000

  • Someone has been visited by an MS rep (Score:5, Informative)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Saturday February 11, 2017 @02:44PM (#53846777) Homepage

    I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:

    MS is great
    We've got to migrate

    Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.

    Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.

    • Re:Someone has been visited by an MS rep (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Saturday February 11, 2017 @02:59PM (#53846881)

      I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:

      Believe it or not there are other issues beyond "Libre/Open/WhateverOffice is just as good", because you see, big organizations such as municipalities use more software than just office, and many of them simply don't run or run well on Wine or such. And the alternatives to Excel for very complex spreadsheets leave a lot to be desired.

      It's easy to think that money changed hands, but there may just be more to it than that.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        There is no need to try to guess...it was widely reported the choice varies the two dominant political parties. It is just a matter of who is in the office. One has probably the hands greased by Microsoft, and the other party does not want to.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Quote: The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.

      There you go - take our software and we'll move to Munich, that way you gain the income taxes of our workers regardless of how shitty our software is.

      The issue here is that these decisions are made for political reasons, not technical ones.

    • So why isn't there an open source campaign fund?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:

      MS is great
      We've got to migrate

      Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.

      Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.

      Maybe. My company (fortune 500) treats MS as a hostile business partner. We deal with them only because we have legacy systems that we must deal with and because no one really offers a solution as robust as active directory for the enterprise.

      I've made the argument a number of times with the higher ups that by eliminating the Microsoft licensing tax we could higher more people with expertise in Mac/Linux and eliminate MS entirely. They don't listen because "change" is a bad word in the enterprise. My entire

      • by eliminating the Microsoft licensing tax we could higher more people with expertise in Mac/Linux

        Hire.

        If this is how you spell when making proposals to the higher-ups, it's no wonder they ignore your suggestions.

  • Everyone is going to point at MS Office, but that's no the problem. There are man many "proprietary" applications that have become standards across certain industries and organizations such as municipalities where Wine simply isn't an option.

    But speaking of Office, and I'm sure the subject will start great arguments, but there are some who like Outlook, and many that rely on some of its features that, sorry, Thunderbird et al just don't replicate well or at all.

  • M$ beat you to the cloud (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Office365 makes working from home or anyplace with a wifi hotspot just as convenient as working at a desk in my company office. Its not just email but SharePoint and intranet sites served up securely via Office365 that make it a game changer that completely outclasses any standalone productivity suite. Microsoft doesn't always hit a homerun but in my book Office365 knocked it out of the park.

  • Microsoft will steal all of your data (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Microsoft will helpfully "analyze" all of the software and data files on your system and send the info back to Redmond. Windows should not be allowed anywhere.

  • An AMA (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MeanE ( 469971 ) on Saturday February 11, 2017 @03:02PM (#53846911) Homepage
    I would love an Ask Me Anything from some of the sys admins. I'd be curious how the switch went, the troubles or lack of them they had during and after the switch and why there is pressure to switch back to Windows.

  • Follow the money (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Wolfrider ( 856 ) <kingneutron@yaho ... com minus distro> on Saturday February 11, 2017 @03:02PM (#53846913) Homepage Journal

    --I bet somebody's getting "compensated" in some way to bring this forward. Not only would they be giving up flexibility for a corporation-centric solution, but they would be giving up privacy as well. This site alone is full of Win10 articles detailing what a POS bit of spyware it is, masquerading as an OS. Not to mention random reboots due to upgrades.

    --I can only hope this doesn't get approved, but in this world currently nothing is apparently safe or predictable.

  • If the leader of the Munich Green Party is right and the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented, it's too bad they don't use all that money for hiring an army of programmers. They could implement the changes they want in the FOSS themselves, and give something back to the community for the billions they will save over the next 100 years.

  • Monopoly Abuse (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The desire to switch to an office suite with the "highest possible compatibility" clearly indicates they've had trouble opening MS Office documents, and that people with MS Office have had trouble opening ODF documents.

    To maintain their position in the market Microsoft make a deliberate attempt to make other software incompatible with their formats, and make their software incompatible with other formats. For example, they claim 100% technical comparability with the ODF formats, but if you open an ODS spre

  • the year of Linux on the desktop.

    It would be nice to have another choice other than Microsoft or Apple, but until the various Linux communities figure out how to make their software work as easily as either of the big boys, which means running real programs such as Photoshop/DxO Optics Pro/Capture One for those in the photo field, or the numerous games out there for most other people, it's just not going to make decent penetration on the desktop even if it is free.

    Granted, Microsoft conspiring with Intel to

    • until the various Linux communities figure out how to make their software work as easily as either of the big boys, which means running real programs such as Photoshop ....

      Unless, highly unlikely, Adobe were to release the source code for Photoshop, that is not possible for the Linux community to "figure out". Only Adobe could do that.

  • They were mostly alone, continue to be alone (Score:3)

    by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Saturday February 11, 2017 @03:33PM (#53847063) Homepage

    I'm sure the founders of the LiMux project thought that by 2017 the YotLD had long since come and gone, that mainstream drivers and software would be there almost by default at near zero cost. The latest stats from StatCounter says that worldwide Linux has 1.55% desktop OS market share. Even if I pick Germany which is a very pro-Linux market it's 3.46%. From a local politician's view I can understand that it looks like an endless uphill battle, regardless of the actual merits of the OS there will be far more solutions for Windows. It's just a fact of running an obscure solution.

  • Obviously, the go-to assumption is that there was a deal made on a golf course somewhere. It's entirely possible - probable, even...but let's take a moment to suspend the "crucify Microsoft" direction and consider a possible alternative...

    Libreoffice is a solid product. I do not mind it one bit; in some cases I even prefer it to MS Office. Munich probably did save a bundle in licensing costs for Office. However, that's not the whole story. Integration with Office can frequently be a mission-critical require

  • Given that you can basically spin up Linux userland stuff with Ubuntu/Bash on Windows Services for Linux - including Compiz - on Windows 10, switching would simply allow them to keep what they have on the Linux side on the same desktop as on the Windows side without resorting to VMs. The big expense in any rollout of this type isn't licensing, it's deployment and maintenance of the environment. Nerds are always more expensive than licenses - especially the nerds with the unique skillset required to manage

