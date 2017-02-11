The City Of Munich Now Wants To Abandon Linux And Switch Back to Windows (techrepublic.com) 243
"The prestigious FOSS project replacing the entire city's administration IT with FOSS based systems, is about to be cancelled and decommissioned," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino. TechRepublic reports: Politicians at open-source champion Munich will next week vote on whether to abandon Linux and return to Windows by 2021. The city authority, which made headlines for ditching Windows, will discuss proposals to replace the Linux-based OS used across the council with a Windows 10-based client. If the city leaders back the proposition it would be a notable U-turn by the council, which spent years migrating about 15,000 staff from Windows to LiMux, a custom version of the Ubuntu desktop OS, and only completed the move in 2013...
The use of the open-source Thunderbird email client and LibreOffice suite across the council would also be phased out, in favor of using "market standard products" that offer the "highest possible compatibility" with external and internal software... The full council will vote on whether to back the plan next Wednesday. If all SPD and CSU councillors back the proposal put forward by their party officials, then this new proposal will pass, because the two parties hold the majority.
The leader of the Munich Green Party says the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented. The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.
The use of the open-source Thunderbird email client and LibreOffice suite across the council would also be phased out, in favor of using "market standard products" that offer the "highest possible compatibility" with external and internal software... The full council will vote on whether to back the plan next Wednesday. If all SPD and CSU councillors back the proposal put forward by their party officials, then this new proposal will pass, because the two parties hold the majority.
The leader of the Munich Green Party says the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented. The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.
I predict (Score:1)
That this discusssion will get Godwin'd very quickly
Re: I predict (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Linux is mainly for servers and embedded systems. On the desktop it's for people that enjoy tinkering with computers rather than getting work done.
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, that's just an assumption about what Linux users do with their systems. Microsoft has great data on what their users use their systems for- timestamps of executable programs, all data typed by keyboard, which ads are most likely to lead to sales, etc. Until someone starts tracking everything done by Linux users in the same manner Microsoft tracks all Windows users, I'm afraid your assertion is likely to remain unproven...
Re: (Score:3)
"but windows and mac can work for everybody very easily"
Until they don't. And then Linux saved my sanity.
Re: I predict (Score:3)
Re: I predict (Score:4, Interesting)
If web based services are what most office staff and bureaucrats use all day long, then you only need a browser. And Linux runs a browser just as well as Windows. And ChromeOS, if you can call it Linux, runs a browser way better than a desktop. (but that's about all it does)
Office software on a desktop is still a little better than the web based options. There isn't a huge difference in terms of capabilities and usability between Office 16 and LibreOffice, but the compatibility between the two is quite poor so it's best to pick just one. Throwing data into a spreadsheet, making some graphs, and slides is pretty much a solved problem on Windows and Linux. Web based stuff is a few steps behind, I anticipate in 3-4 years that it will be to a point that my company can switch (10000+ employees)
When you get into content creation that you have to think carefully about what OS to us. Desktop publishing, graphic design, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
"On the desktop it's for people that enjoy tinkering with computers rather than getting work done."
Not my experience. I'm a plain vanilla Linux user who wants nothing to do with tinkering. I just want the computer to work. Windows kept making problems and Linux fixed them.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are flavors of Linux that are end user friendly, like Android or ChromeOS.
Distributions like Ubuntu and Red Hat aren't even close, however. Even now, the UI's seem to be designed to only handle about 90% of common configuration options, with the remaining 10% still requiring users to log onto the command line with sudo/root access or edit obscure configuration files to resolve problems like driver issues.
Sorry guys, but most end users even more afraid of the command line now than they were 10 years ag
Re: (Score:3)
I remember, oh, around 1995, when people were proclaiming "Linux is ready for the desktop" ! I was a full-time user myself and was in full disagreement with that idea too. Yes, some users can adapt and would do okay, but not the business world, average office workers, and so on.
I have seen a number of offices with employees ranging from superuser to imbecile. These days, even the imbecile level users are not afraid to poke the computer various ways until it does what they want. A decade of smart phones has given them confidence that they can't really break it, and in the few cases where you have an employee that just can't hack it, hiring a replacement that can, costs less than a windows license... For almost everyone else, you put icons on the desktop for the things they would no
Re: (Score:2)
Seems pretty obvious that either the right people were bought off, pressure applied in the right places, or both. How many Microsoft suits visited with Munich suits, and what went on?
Re: (Score:3)
I write this on Android, which is Linux.
Bleh.
IOS [] is FreeBSD.
I wish people would stop spreading this nonsense.
Re: (Score:2)
I wish people would stop spreading this nonsense.
NeXT? What's that? scroll scroll scroll FreeBSD! I've heard of that! And so it goes.
Re: (Score:2)
I wish people would stop spreading this nonsense.
This is why I hate RMS: the grumpy old bastard was right about caling it GNU/Linux. He knew this confusion would come. He was widely mocked as trying to ride on Linus' coattails (even though Linux would never have come to be without the GNU project), but really, he knew that it was likely the kernel would get wrapped in proprietary systems[*] and Linux would not mean what it was customary for it to mean.
[*] Yeah I know it's techincally open, but with the rel
Re: (Score:2)
The rest of the system is completely not Linux-like: The filesystem layout is not like the one Linux uses, it barely uses any of the libraries/programs that we take for granted on a Linux system: Bash, XWindows or Wayland, systemd or sysv init.
Re: (Score:2)
Let's all take a moment to remember (and laugh at) Microsoft's attempts to foist upon the world a smartphone that ran Windows.
To Microsoft's credit, it did usually start on the third pull.
Standards (Score:1)
Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer
Re: (Score:1)
That this discusssion will get Godwin'd very quickly
I guess if Microsoft started agitating for Windows in beer halls.
Re: (Score:2)
but but but (Score:2)
libreoffice is just as good!!!*
*as MS Office 2000
Re: (Score:3)
Could you name the features the contemporary (or any) MS-Office has that are important to the average secretary and that are missing in LibreOffice?
Re: (Score:2)
"The Average Secretary" is not your issue here. Using it as the standard is low, in more ways than one.
I agree the average secretary would make do with anything. Her contacts, boss, clients and colleagues would most likely not agree.
Re: but but but (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The "average secretary" isn't the one that gets to make these decisions so the features available to them are not relevant.
Re: (Score:2)
The funny thing is, that we are still on Windows Server 2003 in our company (We run not a single PC, just Linux thin clients that connect to Windows Terminalservers when they need a "Windows-ey" Desktop). We abandoned the move to Server 2008 a few years back, and now are trying to move to Server 2016. The main problems we are running into are compatibility problems between MS products. From what I have experienced there is that it seems Windows stability and comparability is becoming worse.
For example, one
Re: (Score:2)
Yup, and this essentially amounts to doing things the way that MS Office does them. The way you've already learnt to do things is the easy way, because doing things any other way first requires unlearning the way you've already learnt.
Re: (Score:2)
Help and assistance on the Web when you need to figure something out. Easy with MS products just Google what you are trying to do and get 100s to 1000s of sites showing examples. With the FOSS options. That only works about 10% of the time.
I beg to differ. Whenever I've had LibreOffice questions or issues I've found what I needed on the Web close to 100% of the time (I can't offhand think of an exception), and generally in just a few minutes; and this runs the gamut from how-tos to workarounds and much more.
Re: (Score:2)
I was being a wiseass
Re:but but but (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: but but but (Score:1)
It's fine if done well.
It's rarely done well.
Re: (Score:2)
Presentations are worthless bureaucratic boilerplate anyway. We should do away with them.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, Scott McNealy did this when he ran Sun - wrote on mylar sheets w/ markers
Re: (Score:2)
Animation is useful when it leads from one slide to the next. It's only pointless when people pick random transitions without meaning.
It's bullet points that are always a disaster.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, anyone using animation in a presentation is a disaster himself.
Found the Slashdotter who lacks imagination. Yes, the formula in the boardroom is basically that quantity of animations are inversely proportional to useful information. However, Powerpoint is used beyond the boardroom. My mother is a children's librarian. She does all kinds of things with animations and layers and her monthly story times are amongst the most well attended in the district. On the other hand, Steve Jobs used the "slam in and make dust/smoke" effect on a number of his annual product release p
Re: (Score:2)
PowerPoint, Impress, etc., are not bad tools but much of the time there is negative value added with fancy dissolves and all the things that catch your eye and detract your attention from the actual message.
Impress won't do all of those fancy tricks that PowerPoint will do but generally that might be viewed as a plus, unless you're doing a TV show or the aforementioned children's shows. For most business presentations, you want focus on the main points, not the tricks.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, anyone using animation in a presentation is a disaster himself.
I demand animated diagrams in video presentations. If someone wants to stand up there with transparencies like the olden days, I'll get over it. But use the medium!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Kindof unpleasant experiencing a total system lockup when you are presenting to 200 scientists. People in the audience actually said: "I can't believe you attempted this using Libre!", "Why are you using Linux for this?"
But the funny thing is I've also seen, MANY TIMES, someone try to present only to pull up their laptop...
"Windows is updating. 3 of 97. Please do not turn off your computer."
...
I've seen presentations rescheduled, the order juggled, or a presentation even outright cancelled because there was no other time, and there was nothing the presenter could do
... his 45 minute allotement was the only spot, and there was NOTHING he could do now but wait until Windows decided he could use his laptop again.
And the aud
Re: (Score:2)
but its not common what so ever outside of your small little bubble, that's the issue many including this city have with it
Ahh, but that really is not true. According to W3 [w3schools.com] Linux OS share of web browsing is around 5.7% of the market total. This seems low until you consider that People do about half of their web browsing from work, and half at home, and the business world is almost 100% PC or Mac. Taken in that context, that 5.7% ends up being closer to 12% when you consider just home computers. (Apple has comparable uptake in business and home thanks to lots of school subsidies, and a much greater historical use in certain indu
Re: (Score:2)
"there will be no "Linux singularity", just a slow Microsoft slide to irrelevance"
Right but wrong, simply because it has already begun.
Someone has been visited by an MS rep (Score:5, Informative)
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
MS is great
We've got to migrate
Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.
Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.
Re:Someone has been visited by an MS rep (Score:5, Insightful)
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
Believe it or not there are other issues beyond "Libre/Open/WhateverOffice is just as good", because you see, big organizations such as municipalities use more software than just office, and many of them simply don't run or run well on Wine or such. And the alternatives to Excel for very complex spreadsheets leave a lot to be desired.
It's easy to think that money changed hands, but there may just be more to it than that.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And the alternatives to Excel for very complex spreadsheets leave a lot to be desired.
I won't argue that point except to say that very complex spreadsheets themselves leave a lot to be desired. They are error prone and difficult to audit by their very nature. Generally when computational needs get so involved, a spreadsheet is a bad idea. But spreadsheet abuse and overuse is rampant. Excel encourages this in a big way. LibreOffice Calc, in trying to follow suit, does the same, but being less capable at the high end, doesn't allow you to go quite so far.
There were a few spreadsheet-like progr
Re: (Score:3)
You can also continue using LibreOffice and Thunderbird on... Windows! By saying they want to dump those applications, which have the highest compatibility, they're essentially saying that they want to buy in into the classic corporate culture (spend, spend, spend) with no true reason for it except marketing. Meanwhile the classic corporate culture is moving away from a Microsoft monoculture.
Re: (Score:3)
Quote: The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.
There you go - take our software and we'll move to Munich, that way you gain the income taxes of our workers regardless of how shitty our software is.
The issue here is that these decisions are made for political reasons, not technical ones.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Someone has been visited by an MS rep (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
MS is great
We've got to migrate
Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.
Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.
Maybe. My company (fortune 500) treats MS as a hostile business partner. We deal with them only because we have legacy systems that we must deal with and because no one really offers a solution as robust as active directory for the enterprise.
I've made the argument a number of times with the higher ups that by eliminating the Microsoft licensing tax we could higher more people with expertise in Mac/Linux and eliminate MS entirely. They don't listen because "change" is a bad word in the enterprise. My entire
Re: (Score:2)
Hire.
If this is how you spell when making proposals to the higher-ups, it's no wonder they ignore your suggestions.
Re: (Score:2)
If this is how you spell when making proposals to the higher-ups, it's no wonder they ignore your suggestions.
Hire.
No wait.
Re: (Score:2)
I would say that it is just as likely that they are going back to windows because of the incompatibility issues and the amount of retraining necessary. This sort of change is so expensive and such a big hassle, I really doubt that any single person could push it through if the average user was fine with how the computers were working.
Re: (Score:2)
I would say that it is just as likely that they are going back to windows because of the incompatibility issues and the amount of retraining necessary.
I wish people would stop repeating that FUD. Maybe 15 years ago, there was a significant cost to retraining to switch operating systems. In this day and age, I can sit 100 people randomly off the streets of any major city down in from of Ubuntu, Mint, or any of a half dozen other distros, and within minutes they will be able to find and execute all of the tasks that they performed with their windows computer at work. Smartphones have trained a generation of people (including virtually every worker you can h
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
MS is great We've got to migrate
Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.
Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.
Second point first: Accenture spun of a separate company 'Avanade', which partners w/ Microsoft and works w/ clients that are heavily into Microsoft solutions, as opposed to Oracle or SAP or anything else.
But I agree w/ your first point. Many years ago, had someone suggested migrating back from an FOSS solution to a Windows 7 based solution, it would have made sense, since the legacy support was still there. But that's no longer true about Windows 10. The only reason Windows 10 would make sense is if
It's not office. (Score:2)
Everyone is going to point at MS Office, but that's no the problem. There are man many "proprietary" applications that have become standards across certain industries and organizations such as municipalities where Wine simply isn't an option.
But speaking of Office, and I'm sure the subject will start great arguments, but there are some who like Outlook, and many that rely on some of its features that, sorry, Thunderbird et al just don't replicate well or at all.
Re: (Score:1)
It's not easy to support features like winmail.dat when the specification is secret. (or more likely, there isn't a "correct" specification at all, like the Word format specification bought into ISO standard.)
This would have been major news 10 years ago, but today, Microsoft has lost its monopoly almost everywhere. They are a bit like Oracle: Temporary tollerated by a decreasing minority, but still capable of running a profit by acting like criminals and not investing into there product. I wonder how long i
Re:It's not office. (Score:5, Interesting)
I am starting my phd soon and when I do will have access to a discount office. There is no way in sweet hell I would use libre to write my thesis!
Well, a cheap office is nice for writing a thesis in. But writing a thesis in any technical field with MS Office (or Libre Office, or Apple Pages) is just masochism. That's what LaTeX is is made for.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Word is a horrible product to use for a thesis. Use the right tool for the job, and MS Office is almost never that tool. Instead it is the "barely good enough" choice that people stick with because they don't know of anything else. On the office people use it because they're addicted to Exchange Server, which means you get Word and Excel as a mere byproduct. Office does not meet good user design guidelines, it's somewhat hostile to the entire notion. Office doesn't even bother with compatibilit
Re: (Score:2)
I only use Libreoffice, and I like it. I woudn't say it's that buggy, I use use to write budgets and many things. But I would never say it is on pair with Ms Office
I have to agree. Most people I interact with (including almost every business) has no problems opening the files I send them (I have no idea what version of
.doc Libreoffice uses and I don't care.) I have a machine around here somewhere that has office 2013 on it, and have the option of using it if it ever matters, but in 3 years of SOHO use, It has never been an issue. I don't do much fancy stuff except in the spreadsheet, but I don't have a good reason to be sending anyone anything with macros in it, and
Microsoft will steal all of your data (Score:1)
Microsoft will helpfully "analyze" all of the software and data files on your system and send the info back to Redmond. Windows should not be allowed anywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
An AMA (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: An AMA (Score:2)
Follow the money (Score:5, Insightful)
--I bet somebody's getting "compensated" in some way to bring this forward. Not only would they be giving up flexibility for a corporation-centric solution, but they would be giving up privacy as well. This site alone is full of Win10 articles detailing what a POS bit of spyware it is, masquerading as an OS. Not to mention random reboots due to upgrades.
--I can only hope this doesn't get approved, but in this world currently nothing is apparently safe or predictable.
Invest those millions to improve the FOSS in use (Score:2, Insightful)
If the leader of the Munich Green Party is right and the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented, it's too bad they don't use all that money for hiring an army of programmers. They could implement the changes they want in the FOSS themselves, and give something back to the community for the billions they will save over the next 100 years.
Division of labor. (Score:2)
If the leader of the Munich Green Party is right...it's too bad they don't use all that money for hiring an army of programmers
...
It could just be that the city government feels that its competence lies in providing traditional municipal services like police and fire protection and not in the development of an office suite.
Monopoly Abuse (Score:2, Informative)
The desire to switch to an office suite with the "highest possible compatibility" clearly indicates they've had trouble opening MS Office documents, and that people with MS Office have had trouble opening ODF documents.
To maintain their position in the market Microsoft make a deliberate attempt to make other software incompatible with their formats, and make their software incompatible with other formats. For example, they claim 100% technical comparability with the ODF formats, but if you open an ODS spre
Apparently this will not be. . . (Score:1)
the year of Linux on the desktop.
It would be nice to have another choice other than Microsoft or Apple, but until the various Linux communities figure out how to make their software work as easily as either of the big boys, which means running real programs such as Photoshop/DxO Optics Pro/Capture One for those in the photo field, or the numerous games out there for most other people, it's just not going to make decent penetration on the desktop even if it is free.
Granted, Microsoft conspiring with Intel to
Re: (Score:3)
until the various Linux communities figure out how to make their software work as easily as either of the big boys, which means running real programs such as Photoshop
....
Unless, highly unlikely, Adobe were to release the source code for Photoshop, that is not possible for the Linux community to "figure out". Only Adobe could do that.
Re: (Score:2)
Making software easy to use is all about having a good intuitive ui, nothing to do with source code.
Re: (Score:2)
The GP wants Photoshop itself for Linux, not a clone with a good UI.
They were mostly alone, continue to be alone (Score:4, Informative)
I'm sure the founders of the LiMux project thought that by 2017 the YotLD had long since come and gone, that mainstream drivers and software would be there almost by default at near zero cost. The latest stats from StatCounter says that worldwide Linux has 1.55% desktop OS market share. Even if I pick Germany which is a very pro-Linux market it's 3.46%. From a local politician's view I can understand that it looks like an endless uphill battle, regardless of the actual merits of the OS there will be far more solutions for Windows. It's just a fact of running an obscure solution.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure the founders of the LiMux project thought that by 2017 the YotLD had long since come and gone, that mainstream drivers and software would be there almost by default at near zero cost.
Who cares if it's the year of the blah blah blah or not? Or if the mainstream software is available? For those few times it matters, you sneak in a Wintendo or a Mac. Mostly it doesn't, especially when you're governmental entity and in a position to set standards. If people want to communicate with you, they can damned well speak your language — especially if it's ODF, if the alternative is DOC.
From a local politician's view I can understand that it looks like an endless uphill battle, regardless of the actual merits of the OS there will be far more solutions for Windows.
But do you want them?
Re: (Score:2)
Who cares if it's the year of the blah blah blah or not? Or if the mainstream software is available? For those few times it matters, you sneak in a Wintendo or a Mac. Mostly it doesn't, especially when you're governmental entity and in a position to set standards. If people want to communicate with you, they can damned well speak your language â" especially if it's ODF, if the alternative is DOC.
You'd think so, but it's surprisingly difficult because of how such a selection process works. First we need a requirements document, that's fine. Then vendors submit bids to fulfill those requirements, except nobody does that for LibreOffice. And if you propose an in-house solution everyone is afraid of being stuck with a custom hack job. Budgets are also a funny business, if I can replace a piece of commercial software with open source can I roll the savings over on hardware and in-house staff? Not likely
Is it possible... (Score:3)
Obviously, the go-to assumption is that there was a deal made on a golf course somewhere. It's entirely possible - probable, even...but let's take a moment to suspend the "crucify Microsoft" direction and consider a possible alternative...
Libreoffice is a solid product. I do not mind it one bit; in some cases I even prefer it to MS Office. Munich probably did save a bundle in licensing costs for Office. However, that's not the whole story. Integration with Office can frequently be a mission-critical requirement. There's a whole lot of reporting software, calculation software, CRM software, and document management software that integrates with Office. These vendors do not typically include integrations for LibreOffice, which means there are two options:
1. use products that work with LibreOffice.
2. roll your own.
Option 1 is a bit of a quagmire because it's not like they were moving to a computerized system from filing cabinets and typewriters, so it's not like they could just start with "linux/LO compatibility required" as a bidding condition. If they did, it probably would have been better for OSS as a whole, but alas, there is data residing in incumbent systems which need to be considered. Thus, we land at option #2.
How many programmers would be required to make a LibreOffice/LogicalDoc rollout roughly comparable to MSO/Sharepoint, move all the data over, access the same set of databases and workflows, etc., and do it in a timeframe that doesn't bring the city to a halt? Well, that needs to be compared to the cost of just using MSO, and do so favorably...but let's say that it did, and we ignore the user training side of things. What about the server side of things? Were they still using Windows Server and Active Directory, or migrate all that over to LDAP? Same with Exchange and Dovecot? MS SQL and Postgres? It's a bundle of money, but moving everything over, everywhere, ever, is almost as challenging as getting Linux desktops to work flawlessly with a Microsoft backend.
Now, let's head back to the golf course. Who called the meeting? If it was Microsoft, that's a good thing. Do you really think that Microsoft will be able to convince the city to migrate back without giving them one hell of a good price on it? If MS wants the contract back, you know they're taking pennies on the dollar for it.
If the takeaway of this exercise is that Microsoft is giving the city of Munich a software contract at 70% off for the next decade and that the OSS community ends up with a to-do list of functions that were considered shortcomings, then it sounds like some good ultimately came out of it. If it really was an offer they couldn't refuse, then by all means, crucify them.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the City of Munich. They don't have a CRM. They don't have customers, they have subjects
;-)
And Exchange - how many of these people have a packed agenda that they need something like Outlook to shuffle around appointments?
GIS-software and other specialized software for all kinds of things (large and small) the city manages and runs is probably a bigger problem. IIRC, they run thousands of pieces of software altogether. Most of that only available on Windows. They could have (and did so, to some degree
Windows Services for Linux (Score:2)
Same old Microsoft (Score:2)
Just as evil as ever. To this day, the pustulent ghost of Grand Architect Gates still restlessly wanders the halls of Redmond, shedding clouds of toxic dandruff that instantly purges whoever it contacts of all morality.
Wait until they need to move to a new Windows box (Score:2)
I just did a migration for a Windows 7 customer to a new Windows 10 machine. Manually get all of the accounts and settings on the new system set up like the ones on the old system. Copy over all the data folders. Change over from the old Windows Live email setup to the new Windows 10 Outlook that won't import Windows 7 mail archives and with the People contacts application that doesn't work. Then for the hard part: wait while user thrashes through every file cabinet and closet box looking for his software i
Thunderbird (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
you forgot Apple Mail and all Outlook/Windows Live/Microsoft variants.
Re: (Score:1)
Dude, the cooperation between Nazis and Muslims was about as ideologically motivated as their cooperation with Japan. All that united them was a common enemy. If Germany had had those colonies in the area, they'd have allied with the English.
Re:Linux is only free if your time is worth nothin (Score:4, Interesting)
A lot of "enterprises" including my employer went to office365 and it doesn't matter what the client OS is. I use Linux at home and Mac at work to do employer's things, it just doesn't matter
Re: (Score:2)
Never heard of a place that standardized on Vista of all things, that's kind of weird. Your employer better get themselves some 7 or 10
Re: (Score:2)
I'd guess that might be problematic on account of the apps they use that won't run on those versions of MS Windows? Good suggestion though. Are you an MCSA?
Re: (Score:3)
It's Windows that wastes time with upgrades and balloons that get in the way when someone is trying to get work done, not to mention forced unwanted reboots that lose work and the "installing updates" during shutdown or powerup that can go on for over an hour when user is in a hurry to get stuff done. And installing something might require reboots and reconfig and registry editing, what a colossal time waster windows is. It is very badly engineered bloated garbage. We won't even talk about powershell, I p
Re: (Score:3)
Confirmed basement dweller. None of these are problems if you buy Enterprise versions..
Right, so the solution to the problem of Microsoft software getting in the way and reducing productivity is to..... Give them more money?
Where I come from we have a word for software like that.
Re: (Score:2)
Big reason is that when an organization goes w/ an FOSS approach, the schedule of whether and when to upgrade is in their hands. With Microsoft, they were first forced out from XP to 7, and now from 7 to 10. A lot of organizations don't have the inclination to upgrade every other year just b'cos...
Besides, in this case, Munich had gone to Linux some years ago doing a complete exercise, from rolling out their own distro - Munix - to getting all their document systems to this. So their entire software i
Re: Good lick to them! (Score:2)
It's 2017. Things have changed a bit in the last 19 years
Re: (Score:2)
Worked fine on whatever version of LibreOffice I have.
Re: (Score:2)
Sometimes it is the little things, like really little things. I remember when an employee for the university I was working for turned down a new computer because it was not Mac, and only Macs had the proprietary font that she liked to use.
Re: (Score:2)
A typical Linux install, unaided by a visit from tech support (and endless rounds of downloads and compiles and patching and dependency resolving and package management goofiness), will not properly support many printers and scanners, will have sketchy ausio support, and will not play common media formats.
Funny you should mention that, My work PC just got upgraded to windows 10 last week, and on Friday I spent half the day trying to get two of the office Brother printers to print anything. I finally gave up and called tech support, I presume they will fix it on Monday.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft spends lots of money to make all sorts of peripherals
... work.
No Microsoft don't. It is the peripheral makers who spend the money and effort to make their stuff work in Windows; they do not always bother to do that for Linux. All Microsoft need to do is sit on their arse and let it happen.
Re: (Score:2)
they most certainly do, they have an entire group dedicated to testing peripherals.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, straight out of the marketing literature! Seriously, who other than microsoft would mumble something like "served up securely" when talking about the "cloud"? Only someone from the market department would ever say "knocked it out of the park".
Re: (Score:2)
Hmmm...so keeping your valuables in MS clutches will not automatically make them available to any authoritarian state that asks for them?
That's very tidy. How...Putin-Trump-Erodgan of you. You do realize they are the same person, yes?