The City Of Munich Now Wants To Abandon Linux And Switch Back to Windows (techrepublic.com) 41
"The prestigious FOSS project replacing the entire city's administration IT with FOSS based systems, is about to be cancelled and decommissioned," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino. TechRepublic reports: Politicians at open-source champion Munich will next week vote on whether to abandon Linux and return to Windows by 2021. The city authority, which made headlines for ditching Windows, will discuss proposals to replace the Linux-based OS used across the council with a Windows 10-based client. If the city leaders back the proposition it would be a notable U-turn by the council, which spent years migrating about 15,000 staff from Windows to LiMux, a custom version of the Ubuntu desktop OS, and only completed the move in 2013...
The use of the open-source Thunderbird email client and LibreOffice suite across the council would also be phased out, in favor of using "market standard products" that offer the "highest possible compatibility" with external and internal software... The full council will vote on whether to back the plan next Wednesday. If all SPD and CSU councillors back the proposal put forward by their party officials, then this new proposal will pass, because the two parties hold the majority.
The leader of the Munich Green Party says the city will lose "many millions of euros" if the change is implemented. The article also reports that Microsoft moved its German headquarters to Munich last year.
That this discusssion will get Godwin'd very quickly
Linux is mainly for servers and embedded systems. On the desktop it's for people that enjoy tinkering with computers rather than getting work done.
Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Fuhrer
libreoffice is just as good!!!*
*as MS Office 2000
I was being a wiseass
Re:but but but (Score:4, Interesting)
Presentations are worthless bureaucratic boilerplate anyway. We should do away with them.
Could you name the features the contemporary (or any) MS-Office has that are important to the average secretary and that are missing in LibreOffice?
"The Average Secretary" is not your issue here. Using it as the standard is low, in more ways than one.
I agree the average secretary would make do with anything. Her contacts, boss, clients and colleagues would most likely not agree.
Dude, the cooperation between Nazis and Muslims was about as ideologically motivated as their cooperation with Japan. All that united them was a common enemy. If Germany had had those colonies in the area, they'd have allied with the English.
Someone has been visited by an MS rep (Score:5, Interesting)
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
MS is great
We've got to migrate
Put that to whatever jingle you want. Also: inspect bank accounts and campaign funds.
Note also that the study supporting the move back to WIndows was carried out by Accenture [wikipedia.org] (some of us know them better by their old name, Andersen Consulting). Accenture was Microsoft's Alliance Partner of the Year in 2016 [zdnet.com], so I'm sure that they have a neutral, objective reason for recommending Microsoft software.
I've seen this: some high-powered MS rep chats up a boss, and *presto*:
Believe it or not there are other issues beyond "Libre/Open/WhateverOffice is just as good", because you see, big organizations such as municipalities use more software than just office, and many of them simply don't run or run well on Wine or such. And the alternatives to Excel for very complex spreadsheets leave a lot to be desired.
It's easy to think that money changed hands, but there may just be more to it than that.
It's not office. (Score:2)
Everyone is going to point at MS Office, but that's no the problem. There are man many "proprietary" applications that have become standards across certain industries and organizations such as municipalities where Wine simply isn't an option.
But speaking of Office, and I'm sure the subject will start great arguments, but there are some who like Outlook, and many that rely on some of its features that, sorry, Thunderbird et al just don't replicate well or at all.
An AMA (Score:3)
Follow the money (Score:2)
--I bet somebody's getting "compensated" in some way to bring this forward. Not only would they be giving up flexibility for a corporation-centric solution, but they would be giving up privacy as well. This site alone is full of Win10 articles detailing what a POS bit of spyware it is, masquerading as an OS. Not to mention random reboots due to upgrades.
--I can only hope this doesn't get approved, but in this world currently nothing is apparently safe or predictable.