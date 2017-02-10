Microsoft Allowed To Sue US Government Over Email Surveillance (bloomberg.com) 15
A judge has ruled that Microsoft is allowed to sue the U.S. government over a policy that prevents the tech company from telling its users when their emails are being intercepted. From a report on Bloomberg: The judge said Microsoft has at least made a plausible argument that federal law muzzles its right to speak about government investigations, while not ruling on the merits of the case. "The public debate has intensified as people increasingly store their information in the cloud and on devices with significant storage capacity," U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle said in Thursday's ruling. "Government surveillance aided by service providers creates unique considerations because of the vast amount of data service providers have about their customers."
In the portion of Thursday's ruling that sided with the government, the judge said he could not reconcile the company's attempt to assert the Fourth Amendment protection against invasive searches on behalf of its customers with earlier court decisions. Other courts have found that such rights can only be asserted by individuals, and not vicariously by third parties, he [Robart] said.
I'm not sure why Robart is concerned with precedent in this case, since his reason for blocking Trump's travel ban basically came down to "Because I said so." I guess all data hosts should now have to give disclaimers that there's no guarantee of an expectation of privacy. So much for due process...
I'm not sure why Robart is concerned with precedent in this case, since his reason for blocking Trump's travel ban basically came down to "Because I said so."
There is a 29 page ruling. [wsj.com]
Granted, I haven't read it all (I just skipped to the DENIED at the end), but I think it's a little more nuanced than, "because I said so."
not if you're a fan of the screaming shitgibbon, aka 45.
Granted, I haven't read it all (I just skipped to the DENIED at the end), but I think it's a little more nuanced than, "because I said so."
At no point in his ruling did he mention the law (U.S. Code SS 1182 - Inadmissible aliens) [cornell.edu] that gives the president the power to do this. He didn't rule on the constitutionality of the law that allows the ban, he ruled based on his perceptions of the intent of the ban, so basically "Because I said so." Trump could have just as easily banned immigrants from Lichtenstein if he had the inclination that they were a hot spot for terrorists.
Consistent in that the plaintiffs may have a case (Score:2)
While I agree with you it's pretty clear Congress explicitly granted the President discretion to block entry by whatever criteria he deemed prudent, Robart is consistent between the two cases in holding that the plaintiff may have a non-frivilous case. That's the question before Robart in both cases - is it possible that the plaintiffs may be right, so their interests should be protected as the case is allowed to proceed.
Robart didn't rule that Trump's actions were illegal, he ruled that the question merits
Fyi - the actual law that Robart ruled on in Trump (Score:2)
Fyi here is the actual text of the law at issue in the case of Trump's travel order:
--
Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate
--
Citation, please.
He should be able to reconcile it. When the government can force a third party to divulge your information and then prevent you from knowing about it, and then deny that third party from acting in your interest both as custodian of that information and as the only party aware of the request, clearly something is wrong.
Think it through, the government won't tell me it's taking my data, and then claims only I can challenge that. Huh?
Fourth Amendment protection
I'm surprised Microsoft went with a Fourth Amendment claim. It's not their data, its their customers'. What the government is interfering with is Microsoft's First Amendment rights (they can't tell customers when the government slurps up their e-mail) and tortious interference [wikipedia.org] between Microsoft and their customers in their agreement to keep their property secure.
If the Fourth Amendment can only be extended as far as an individual's physical property and the papers and effects contained therein, there is g
Did it hurt when you went off the rails?
Microsoft's motive is money. This matter is very similar to Apple's quest to supply secure phones.
Companies who provide secure storage and communication hardware/software will become "best of breed" to consumer, business, and government markets.