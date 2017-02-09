Tor's Ooniprobe, Now Available On Android and iOS, Helps People Track Internet Censorship (cnn.com) 16
In 2012, researchers at Tor announced Ooniprobe, an open-source tool to collect data about local meddling with the computer's network connections, and also whether the government was censoring something. The team has now released a new app, available for Android and iOS, which makes it easier than ever to tell what your government is up to on the web. From a report on CNN Money: The Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI), which monitors networks for censorship and surveillance, is launching Ooniprobe, a mobile app to test network connectivity and let you know when a website is censored in your area. The app tests over 1,200 websites, including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. You can decide how long to run the test, but the default is 90 seconds and would test between 10 and 20 websites depending on bandwidth. Links to blocked websites are listed in red, while available sites are green. Service providers, sometimes controlled by the government, don't always shutdown the internet entirely -- for instance, Facebook.com might be inaccessible while CNN.com still works. "Not only we will be able to gather more data and more evidence, but we will be able to engage and bring the issue of censorship to the attention of more people," Arturo Filasto, chief developer for the Ooniprobe app, told CNNTech.
Wait, where's the Trump reference? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, at least with him you won't see any censorship to protect feelings and safe spaces, that's for sure. So... I don't know if he means more censorship.
Hey, it can't ALL be bad now that the hairpiece is at the helm.
Re: (Score:2)
Shhhhh... hush, right there!
Let them think it is, the last thing you want is to educate politicians about anything. The first rule when trying to protect something from being destroyed is to not draw attention to it.
So YES! That internet is all about webpages and NOTHING ELSE!