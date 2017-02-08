Police Arrest Five Men For Selling Kodi Boxes 'Fully Loaded' With Illegal Streaming Apps (bbc.com) 22
Five people have been arrested in early morning raids for selling "fully loaded Kodi boxes," which are set-top boxes modified to stream subscription football matches, television channels and films for free. The Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) said it believed the suspects had made roughly $250,000 selling the devices online. BBC reports: Kodi is free software built by volunteers to bring videos, music, games and photographs together in one easy-to-use application. Some shops sell legal set-top boxes and TV sticks, often called Kodi boxes, preloaded with the software. The developers behind Kodi say their software does not contain any content of its own and is designed to play legally owned media or content "freely available" on the internet. However, the software can be modified with third-party add-ons that provide access to pirated copies of films and TV series, or free access to subscription television channels. The five arrests were made in Bolton, Bootle, Cheadle, Manchester and Rhyl.
They're everywhere (Score:4, Informative)
Have they looked on ebay? craigslist? everywhere? 5 arrests is less than spit in the ocean. Those boxes are too easy to make or buy. A good android box loaded with all the "bad" addons can be had for 30 bucks. I got one that does 4K and h265 video for the same price as a raspberry pi 3.
Re:They're everywhere because... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not talking about users. I speak of sellers. They are everywhere you look.
Cable companies are pretty lenient on pirates. My neighbor tapped into my cable, I found out when I bought an HDTV in 2010. When I got the new TV it had a lot of problems with tiling. I called the cable company and when they went to replace the outside cable they found it. They told him they removed it and that if he hooked back in they'd press charges. The cable dude said they never charged anyone unless they were a repeat
What? Is it just me (Score:2)
Or is this article really confusing?
Are they selling pirated SOFTWARE or hardware here?
And, what on earth does Kodi have to do with that? It is free (as in free to use) software that's even open source so unless Kodi is coming after them, what's the deal?
Re: (Score:1)
The common person on the street in the UK calls a "Kodi Box" a box that you can buy with pre-setup links and plugins to pirate streams.
It isn't related to Kodi in the same way BitTorrent isn't exclusively used for pirate content, but in the common person the two are basically 100% correlated.
Re: (Score:2)
It is confusing, or at least confusing if you're not British.
It assumes you know what is commonly called a "Kodi" box, and it assumes that you know what country has the five listed towns/cities.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm still confused... So in the UK what's a Kodi box and what is illegal about selling/having them?
Don't tell me it's some issue where folks are bypassing some tax/fee/license issue like rouge TV sets used to be in Britain where the government had roving trucks looking for the RF coming from old tube sets from residences who didn't pay the required fee for the right to watch TV...
Re: (Score:2)
In the UK selling the Kodi boxes preloaded with software to access pirate streams is illegal. It's a stupid rule, but basically if you sell something for the purpose of pirating then you are committing a crime.
If you sold the same box with vanilla Kodi and none of the pirate steam plugins you're fine.
hard to see what the problem is (Score:2)
Kodi is free software built by volunteers to bring videos, music, games and photographs together in one easy-to-use application.
I mean, unless they were building and distributing these devices without offering the source code then it seems to me like there arent any real charges to be...oh...this is a witch hunt? well thats different. Lets leave it to the dunking tests to determine whether these heathens are true believers of copyright law.
Re: (Score:2)
Please don't pretend that you're that obtuse, Donald Trump has a copyright on that behavior.
Trump has the Corner of the market maybe, but not a copyright... The question remains valid. What's illegal about what they are doing?
Illegal Software (Score:3)
I hate the entire idea of software being illegal.
I wonder if this would be illegal in the US. Code is speech, at least in the case of encryption software. Then again, the MPAA is a very powerful group. Look at their pissing content with Kim Dotcom. I have a feeling the entertainment industry would try, but (hopefully) not get very far.
Gonna watch this one. (Score:3)
Politicians paid to fight against technology they don't understand. Technically, (my understanding is) the plugins are not even illegal. It's the content they are pointing at that is technically enabling unauthorized viewing. IANAL, but I am interested in how this plays out. Could be an interesting court case, and potentially set some pretty crazy precedents. Are you watching closely?
How is this different from a browser that can go to the very same links the plugins are pointing at and get you unauthorized entertainment? Browser was paid for one way or another. By this logic, every web-browser is just as guilty, and setting grandma up with a couple of bookmarks makes me a criminal.
Kodi boxes are neat. Looks like they have finally hit critical mass.
All this does is drive the tech back into moms basement where it started. Goo Yob. Changes nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately in the UK there is already precedent with people selling these Kodi boxes facing huge fines.
This wouldn't be illegal in the US, or pretty much anywhere else at the moment.
Re: (Score:2)
Terry O'Reilly, 53, was handed a four-year sentence in December 2016. He had sold more than 1,000 of the streaming boxes to pubs. They were used to stream Premier League matches for free. Will O'Leary, who worked with O'Reilly, was given a two-year suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty. Brian Thompson, 54, is being prosecuted by Middlesborough Council on suspicion of selling Kodi boxes from his shop Cut Price Tomo TVs. He will stand trial in May.
Yes, the trumped up persecution of the Muzzies is pretty much ongoing.
Made $250,000 my A$$ (Score:2)
Patent law! (Score:2)
I think we should have police enforce patent law as well.
Patent trolls would have a field day having SWAT kick down the doors at 'Moms House of Pies" because they used 'a method to photograph a freshly made pie and distribute the picture through signage to passing traffic'