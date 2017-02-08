Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Patents Cloud Microsoft The Courts

Microsoft Now Offers Patent Troll Defense For Azure Customers

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft Azure will now offer customers protection against patent trolling, via Redmond's considerable collection of 10,000 legal patents. The practice of patent trolling has become an industry hazard for startups in the last fifteen years, with companies forming solely for the purpose of exploiting obscure or difficult-to-research patents which may overlap with the IP of startups. As of today, Azure is offering 'uncapped indemnification coverage', including coverage against open-source implementations of entities such as Hadoop, which forms the basis of Azure's HD Insight product.

Microsoft Now Offers Patent Troll Defense For Azure Customers

