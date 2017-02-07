Movie Industry Wants Irish ISPs To Block Pirate Movie Streaming Portals (torrentfreak.com) 3
The Motion Picture Association is trying to have three popular streaming portals blocked by Irish Internet providers. In a new court case, the movie studios describe movie4k.to, primewire.ag and onwatchseries.to as massive copyright infringement hubs, with each offering thousands of infringing movies. From a TorrentFreak report: RTE reports that the MPA's fresh blocking demands are targeting a total of eight ISPs -- Eir, Sky Ireland, Vodafone Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland, Three Ireland, Digiweb, Imagine Telecommunications and Magnet Networks. Based on yesterday's hearing it appears to be only a matter of time before the three sites will be blocked. None of the ISPs have raised principle objections against a court determination in this case. That said, reports suggest that there are still a few finer details that have to be worked out, which could include issues regarding costs and the technical implementation.
Let's hope they don't succeed... (Score:2)
Otherwise my girlfriend will get very, very angry, and I'm going to be the one who has to 'fix' the streaming for her *again*...
(Before someone asks: No, the obscure old TV series she likes to watch are not available for purchase where we live.)
"...a few finer details..." (Score:2)