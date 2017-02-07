Movie Industry Wants Irish ISPs To Block Pirate Movie Streaming Portals (torrentfreak.com) 18
The Motion Picture Association is trying to have three popular streaming portals blocked by Irish Internet providers. In a new court case, the movie studios describe movie4k.to, primewire.ag and onwatchseries.to as massive copyright infringement hubs, with each offering thousands of infringing movies. From a TorrentFreak report: RTE reports that the MPA's fresh blocking demands are targeting a total of eight ISPs -- Eir, Sky Ireland, Vodafone Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland, Three Ireland, Digiweb, Imagine Telecommunications and Magnet Networks. Based on yesterday's hearing it appears to be only a matter of time before the three sites will be blocked. None of the ISPs have raised principle objections against a court determination in this case. That said, reports suggest that there are still a few finer details that have to be worked out, which could include issues regarding costs and the technical implementation.
Let's hope they don't succeed... (Score:2)
Otherwise my girlfriend will get very, very angry, and I'm going to be the one who has to 'fix' the streaming for her *again*...
(Before someone asks: No, the obscure old TV series she likes to watch are not available for purchase where we live.)
How it should be done. (Score:1)
Go to court specifically for each site and rule specifically for each site. Proof required of infringement. That is how it should be handled instead of blanket shutdowns upon simple requests.
Then the plaintiff should pay all legal costs of the ISP as well as execution costs.