FBI Will Revert To Using Fax Machines, Snail Mail For FOIA Requests (dailydot.com) 22
blottsie writes: Starting next month, the FBI will no longer accept Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests via email. Instead, the U.S. agency will largely require requests be made via fax machine or the U.S. Postal Service. [The FBI will also accept a small number of requests via an online portal, "provided users agree to a terms-of-service agreement and are willing to provide the FBI with personal information, including a phone number and physical address."] The Daily Dot reports: "It's a huge step backwards for the FBI to switch from a proven, ubiquitous, user-friendly technology like email to a portal that has consistently shown problems, ranging from restricting how often citizens can access their right to government oversight to legitimate privacy concerns," says Michael Morisy, co-founder of MuckRock, a nonprofit that has helped people file over 28,271 public records requests at more than 6,690 state, federal, and local agencies. "Given that email has worked well for millions of requests over the years, this seems like a move designed to reduce participation and transparency, and we hope that the FBI will reverse course," Morisy added.
Re: (Score:2)
The FBI notoriously takes years to act on FOIA requests. They are literally the worst agency at it.
Well, before they got overwhelmed by email requests, so it took them forever to catch up with all requests. Now they could easily stream line those requests with a bottle neck they created (with a couple lines of fax?). Great improvement I say.
Re: (Score:1)
I would say the FBI and the NSA both, at the very least. It is somewhat of a relief to see the CIA disagreeing with them, but not that much of a relief due to how long it took for them to speak up about it and their apparent unwillingness to do anything further than that.
Re: (Score:2)
Bingo. Also, while it may reduce participation, it increases transparency as it forces those doing the requesting to be much more transparent about their location and who they are. Not to mention if you're too lazy to run down to Kinko's to send off a FOIA request you should fuck right off.
Re: (Score:1)
I was about to say just this. This increases transparency.
[redacted] [redacted] [redacted] [redacted] [redacted] [redacted] [redacted] [redacted] [redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted] the [redacted][redacted][redacted]in [redacted][redacted][redacted] [redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted][redacted] a [redacted][redacted]
What's the use of FOIA requests nowadays anyway. The above is what you're likely to get.
Re: (Score:1)
The purpose of the FOIA is to harass federal employees and keep us from doing our damn job, because every single FOIA requesst is treated like a fucking nuclear emergency (per federal law) and must be responded to immediatly, even if the requestor has sent the exam same request before and is deliberately trying to waste time and money. It's a drone, I get it, you hate it. However, there is no damn dath ray on it, or any sort of laser at all, just a camera. Please stop asking.
restricting how often citizens can access their right to government oversight
So now it's my right to be constantly watched by my government? I've always considered it more of a privilege.
I'm just saying - this can be mis-parsed.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it is probably a response to getting swamped with email requests for FOIAs. And there's nothing stopping the Chinese, Norks, of Vladimir and his thugs from misusing the service.
Not a good look (Score:2)
The best weapon of a bad government is secrecy, and like most, ours has a history of behaving badly when the curtain is drawn.