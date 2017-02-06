Vizio Settles With FTC, Will Pay $2.2 Million and Delete User Data (venturebeat.com) 17
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) today announced that smart TV maker Vizio has agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a case involving the TVs' data collection techniques. From a report on VentureBeat: Vizio allegedly collected data on what people viewed on 11 million of its TVs and then shared the data with third parties, without informing people about the data collection or receiving consent. As part of the settlement with the FTC and the New Jersey Attorney General, Vizio must also delete data that it collected prior to March 1, 2016, and implement a data privacy program that is to be evaluated twice a year, according to a statement. The commission voted 3-0 in favor of the ruling, according to the statement.
profit (Score:4, Informative)
And how much did they profit from selling that data?
Define "delete" (Score:3, Insightful)
Vizio (Score:2)
I was in the market for a TV last year and this sort of stuff is why I ruled out Vizio immediately. Everyone wants to compete on price so they have to make it up somewhere else. Pretty sure we'll soon be paying a subscription for the content AND the TV you watch it on. Well, some people will, not me. I'm watching less and less on TV each year.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Just don't connect it to your router. Problem solved.
That doesn't fix their ethics "problem", unfortunately. What other sketchy things have they done?
Re: (Score:2)
That doesn't fix their ethics "problem", unfortunately. What other sketchy things have they done?
All the same shit all the other vendors are doing. The difference is one of degree, and it is minor.
Personally, I'll pay a premium to get a dumb TV. I bought right before LED backlights became ubiquitous, which coincidentally is also the time right before "smart" televisions did the same, so I didn't have to. Indeed, at the time "just a television" was still cheaper.
Re: (Score:2)
Just don't connect it to your router. Problem solved.
No. That does NOT solve the "problem". I don't particularly care if anyone sees my viewing habits, because the worst that could happen is that they die of boredom. What I care about is living in a pervasive surveillance state, where no one can be assured of privacy in any aspect of their lives. A solution that only works for the tiny minority that are diligent and informed does not solve that problem.
Re: (Score:2)
I was in the market for a TV last year and this sort of stuff is why I ruled out Vizio immediately. Everyone wants to compete on price so they have to make it up somewhere else. Pretty sure we'll soon be paying a subscription for the content AND the TV you watch it on. Well, some people will, not me. I'm watching less and less on TV each year.
I recently bought a Samsung. I would have gone the cheaper Vizio route but this issue held me off. Samsung isn't necessarily better but at least they tell you ahead of time in the terms and you can simply not connect it to the internet if you so wish. Vizio was deceptive and unrepentant about it. That lost them a sale from me.
That said, I do like the online features of my Samsung but I can see this getting very heavy handed in the future where it simply wont work without an internet connection.
Re: (Score:2)
I recently bought a Samsung. I would have gone the cheaper Vizio route but this issue held me off. Samsung isn't necessarily better but at least they tell you ahead of time in the terms and you can simply not connect it to the internet if you so wish. Vizio was deceptive and unrepentant about it. That lost them a sale from me.
And indeed, that's what I purchased. I didn't realize until later that viewing most Samsung's off-axis results in a terrible picture. I'm not happy about that, but it's too late now. And their upscaling of non-1080p content is significantly worse than my 10 year old Sony, which is frustrating. But it's not a Vizio, so that's a plus.
I haven't set up any of their "smart" stuff since it's mostly useless as far as I can tell. I have enough devices that can play Netflix and Amazon video connected already, I real
I wish I had been aware of this. (Score:2)
Huh? (Score:1)
Doesn't every company do this?
Who is dumb enough not task permission? (Score:1)
The vast majority of people will sign away anything just to make a page of legalese disappear.
But if you ask... (Score:2)