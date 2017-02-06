Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Patent Troll With Good Record in Past Sues Netflix, SoundCloud, Vimeo, Others Over Offline Downloads (arstechnica.com) 20

Netflix added the ability to download movies and TV episodes for offline viewing in November last year. Music streaming service SoundCloud, and video hosting service Vimeo have had this feature for quite some time, too. But they are all being sued now by a patent troll. From an ArsTechnica report: The plaintiff is a company few have heard of: Blackbird Technologies, a company with no products or assets other than patents. Blackbird's business is to buy up patent rights and file lawsuits over them, a business known colloquially as "patent trolling." Last week, Blackbird (who tells potential clients about being "able to litigate at reduced costs and achieve results") filed lawsuits against Netflix, SoundCloud, Vimeo, Starz, Mubi, and Studio 3 Partners, which owns the Epix TV channel. [...] The patent-holding company, which filed the lawsuits in Delaware federal court, has good reason to hope for success. The '362 patent already has a track record of squeezing settlement cash out of big companies.

  • And their websites have square corners. Surely someone has patented that.
  • Blackbird Technologies = Rancid bird shit IMO

  • This is why companies patent stupid things (Score:3)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @12:45PM (#53812843)
    This is why you see big companies constantly patenting little things that are seemingly obvious or otherwise inane. If you have a patent of your own, it becomes much easier to refute the claim of some other company that you're infringing on their patent. Then they would have to spend time trying to invalidate your patent, which might make it easier to invalidate their own. It probably doesn't even make it to court though as the legal team would just send them a nice "fuck off" letter in reply and the legal hyenas for the patent troll will just look for somewhere else to do their bottom feeding.

    • Yes, I think the existing patent laws are woefully out of date. They need a major overhaul and revising. Big changes need to be made , big changes that won't make some rich powerful people happy, but that are necessary.

  • Automated CD-R Duplication patent? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Whatanut ( 203397 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @12:45PM (#53812845)

    Seems odd skimming the patent to apply this to offline video caching. It seems fairly specific to a method of automating the process of ordering, duplicating and shipping CD media. There is some ambiguous text in there about "digital media". But it also has claims such as:

    4. The method of claim 1, wherein said first module is configured to send at least one signal to at least one printing device to create mailing address labels for each of said requests.

    Which, I'm sure netflix is not doing. Seems like an attempt to broadly use a patent that's not really related to the actual process being used.

    Shocking...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      The patent sounds like it would cover how the internet generally works for transferring files from servers.

  • From The Article (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The '362 patent was designed with optical disc content in mind. Filed in 2000, Lee envisioned a system in which a computer server "downloads necessary data onto the CD-R writing machine," then sends the CD-R into a bin for shipment. However, the patent claims that Lee's attorney wrote, and the US Patent Office ultimately granted, use the vague terminology of describing various "modules" that together comprise a "computer-implemented method of data duplication."

    I think Netflix should ask for a jury trial on

      I think Netflix should ask for a jury trial on this one. Is Watch Offline anything even remotely like burning and shipping a custom CD-R to someone?

      Ironically, you ask this question of the very company who also offers a DVD service that is essentially exactly the definition of watching a movie "offline"...

  • Who are Blackbird's clients? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I want to vote against them, with my wallet.

