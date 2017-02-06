Patent Troll With Good Record in Past Sues Netflix, SoundCloud, Vimeo, Others Over Offline Downloads (arstechnica.com) 20
Netflix added the ability to download movies and TV episodes for offline viewing in November last year. Music streaming service SoundCloud, and video hosting service Vimeo have had this feature for quite some time, too. But they are all being sued now by a patent troll. From an ArsTechnica report: The plaintiff is a company few have heard of: Blackbird Technologies, a company with no products or assets other than patents. Blackbird's business is to buy up patent rights and file lawsuits over them, a business known colloquially as "patent trolling." Last week, Blackbird (who tells potential clients about being "able to litigate at reduced costs and achieve results") filed lawsuits against Netflix, SoundCloud, Vimeo, Starz, Mubi, and Studio 3 Partners, which owns the Epix TV channel. [...] The patent-holding company, which filed the lawsuits in Delaware federal court, has good reason to hope for success. The '362 patent already has a track record of squeezing settlement cash out of big companies.
Nor should we.
We should always care about Patent Trolling. Patent Trolling is a parasitic problem within our economy. Patent Trolling suppresses innovation, both economic and intellectual. Patent Trolling Negatively impacts people's standard of living, if in a non-direct manner.
If you don't care about this specific instance of patent trolling, you should care about it as an anti-industry that no doubt has and does impact you, even if you're not aware of it.
When was this patented?
Ancient browsers have web page caching in the mid 90s, for example.
And lets not mention dial-up services in the 80s.
This really should NOT be patentable
FTFY
it's simple common sense that one leads logically to the other.
Sorry, that does not apply at the patent office. I'm wonder if they even have computers in their workplace, because everything with 'on the computer' seems to be getting rubber stamp auto-approved. Or maybe they've outsourced the workforce - and patents are now being approved by AI instead.
Yes, I think the existing patent laws are woefully out of date. They need a major overhaul and revising. Big changes need to be made , big changes that won't make some rich powerful people happy, but that are necessary.
Seems odd skimming the patent to apply this to offline video caching. It seems fairly specific to a method of automating the process of ordering, duplicating and shipping CD media. There is some ambiguous text in there about "digital media". But it also has claims such as:
4. The method of claim 1, wherein said first module is configured to send at least one signal to at least one printing device to create mailing address labels for each of said requests.
Which, I'm sure netflix is not doing. Seems like an attempt to broadly use a patent that's not really related to the actual process being used.
Shocking...
I think Netflix should ask for a jury trial on
I think Netflix should ask for a jury trial on this one. Is Watch Offline anything even remotely like burning and shipping a custom CD-R to someone?
Ironically, you ask this question of the very company who also offers a DVD service that is essentially exactly the definition of watching a movie "offline"...
I want to vote against them, with my wallet.