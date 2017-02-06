'The End Of The Level Playing Field' (avc.com) 35
Venture Capitalist Fred Wilson writes in a blog post: When the Internet came along in the early 90s, we saw something completely different. Here was a level playing field where anyone could launch a business without permission from anyone. We had a great run over the last 25 years but I fear it's coming to an end, brought on by the growing consolidation of market power in the big consumer facing tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, etc, by the constricted distribution mechanisms on mobile devices, and by new leadership at the FCC that is going to tear down the notion that mobile carriers can't play the same game cable companies played. It is certainly true that consumers, particularly low-income consumers, like getting free or subsidized data plans. There is no doubt about that. But when the subsidies are coming from the big tech companies, who can easily pay them, to buy competitive advantage over that nimble startup that is scaring them, well we know how that movie ends.
It's never been level (Score:1)
You can make money up to a certain point, but if the big companies notice you and can't buy you out, they will destroy you with legal proceedings. The broken patent laws are enough to put anyone out of business, pretty much everyone is breaking some unknown law.
You mean like government subsidies for the poors and the hicks?
Local problem? (Score:2, Insightful)
and by new leadership at the FCC that is going to tear down the notion that mobile carriers can't play the same game cable companies played
Isn't that mostly a local problem in the single country where the FCC has authority?
Most of the issues cited are specific to the US. Most of the "innovation" coming from the US these days consists of adding more bells & whistles and/or gaming the system. But there are lots of places that aren't in the US.
Not for long (Score:2)
Not for long. The US is very adept at exporting its horrible laws to other countries by writing them into trade agreements.
AOL minus CDs in the mail (Score:2)
this happens in most mature markets (Score:4, Insightful)
its almost like you could describe it as a cycle of sorts, funny that....
see here for more info - www.inc.com/encyclopedia/industry-life-cycle.html
As soon as you start thinking in terms of "winners" and "losers", you are passively accepting the picture of the Internet as a commercial marketplace in which corporations compete for profit. There are already far too many aspects of modern life of which this is true.
Regardless of its commercial excrescences (which we are free to ignore if we wish) the Internet continues to be of huge value as a common medium of communication. It's all too easy to overlook the enormous amount of learning and discussion that
I'm not sure that's "passively accepting", so much as it is acknowledging the existing state of affairs as it is perceived by the majority of people who aren't Slashdotters.
Unfortunately, there is a lot of money involved in building and maintaining the infrastructure, so all of that grass-roots activity you're rightly extolling exists at the sufferance of corporations that can and will pull the plug in accordance with their own desires and profit-driven agendas.
Rather like FOSS, in fact, the true extent of whose adoption is very hard to establish because there is little or no money involved. (How big is the "market" for Linux distributions? N times zero equals zero for all values of N).
Nevertheless there are significant differences... and that's just taking the examples from the summary.
Facebook is not an early internet company... they've turned up after others looked mature enough to get some cash from their products/services... but failed.
It's not even true. There is more opportunity for the little guy now than there ever was. More people have computers, especially smart phone and especially in developing nations. We have things like Kickstarter, which despite all the scams has helped a lot of niche products get off the ground. Well, actually turns out many of them are not niche, like board games which have raised millions in the last year alone.
Inustries mature (Score:1)
It's also harder to start a car company today than 100 years ago...
The Gold Rush (Score:1)
The Internet was in the era of the gold rush, where independent sorts rushed out into the wild to try to make their fortunes. Several did, many didn't. Now we're in the era of the company towns and robber barons. The ending of that era came in part when government set rules with teeth, and in part by the rise of unions.
This isn't really new... try talking with VCs (Score:1)
This isn't a new item. In the 1990s, you could have a conversation with a VC, they were willing to fund a venture into completely uncharted waters, even it meant a miserable failure later.
About-to-Retire Venture Capitalist? (Score:3)
Says a guy about to hang it up, right?
reap what you sow (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, a venture capatalist is complaining about the state of things? VCs created this very environment so that they could profit from it. It was only possible by tying up all of the IP and suing everyone into oblivion if they infringed over the smallest detail.
You reap what you sow.
Stop making things up.
The pseudo-syllogism that
capitalism is bad
VCs are capitalists only in it for the quick profit (never mind examples such as Amazon)
Some legals types create a VC firm which type up IP
Therefore VCs created this environment.
Is retarded.
The Golden Rule (Score:2)
He who has the gold makes the rules. You should be far more concerned about cash-rich companies that can afford to hire lobbyists who will effectively tilt the playing field in their direction through regulations that only they can afford to deal with. Deregulation is the playing field leveler.
Just scratching the surface here. (Score:4, Interesting)
But there is a more insidious, a more disconcerting tilting of the playing field is happening. Before big-data and this level of data consolidation, commerce/trade happened between large mass of anonymous consumers and service/goods providers. The price information was public, and a few diligent consumers who compare prices, the informed consumers were mixed up with general public. Now the companies are able to cherry pick diligent informed consumers and give them special coupons, special deals and then raise the rack rate, the posted prices. So much of the consumer behavior is being captured, analyzed and the power of the general consumer is getting increasingly diluted.
So the established big companies are not only able to keep competition away by giving away most common services people want, they are also able to find the consumers who are likely to look for alternatives and keep them in the fold too.
This kind of power is not similar to cable tv operator vs giants in 1980s. It is more like 19th century London traders who had information about rainfall and estimated harvests from all over the world, and were dealing with uninformed local farmers in various parts of the world. Especially cotton and sugarcane. Say a bumper crop of cotton in South India might be happening while Egypt and south USA were hit by drought. But the Indian farmers might be selling to the agents of London traders at pennies instead of pounds. Today the companies can price products knowing exactly how much they can push you individually not as part of a large collective mass. The implications should frighten people.
it's not that new. (Score:1)
When the Internet came along in the early 90s
Don't mistake when you personally became aware of it with the beginning. I was on the net in 1983, and it wasn't new then. I know a person who was on arpanet in 1979, and it actually started circa 1969 or 1970.
