Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses Communications Google Television United States Your Rights Online

'The End Of The Level Playing Field' (avc.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Venture Capitalist Fred Wilson writes in a blog post: When the Internet came along in the early 90s, we saw something completely different. Here was a level playing field where anyone could launch a business without permission from anyone. We had a great run over the last 25 years but I fear it's coming to an end, brought on by the growing consolidation of market power in the big consumer facing tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, etc, by the constricted distribution mechanisms on mobile devices, and by new leadership at the FCC that is going to tear down the notion that mobile carriers can't play the same game cable companies played. It is certainly true that consumers, particularly low-income consumers, like getting free or subsidized data plans. There is no doubt about that. But when the subsidies are coming from the big tech companies, who can easily pay them, to buy competitive advantage over that nimble startup that is scaring them, well we know how that movie ends.

'The End Of The Level Playing Field' More | Reply

'The End Of The Level Playing Field'

Comments Filter:

  • Subsidies (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @09:43AM (#53811521)

    But when the subsidies are coming from the big tech companies, who can easily pay them, to buy competitive advantage over that nimble startup that is scaring them, well we know how that movie ends.

    No we don't know because that movie isn't on Netflix yet, you insensitive clod!

    • Or it is on Netflix but you live in one of those many places where Netflix offers a small fraction of the catalog (but for the same global price).
  • So many people will end up with a modern version of AOL where I think they belong. As long as techies can still get the real deal, not everything is lost.

  • its almost like you could describe it as a cycle of sorts, funny that....

    see here for more info - www.inc.com/encyclopedia/industry-life-cycle.html

    • Exactly this. The Internet is becoming more standard and everyday than it ever was before, meaning that those who got in early and managed to capitalise are the winners. Look at the car industry for a comparison. There's only Tesla that's a new company that's formed in recent times. This is about to happen to the Internets as well, and it's not even rumours.

Slashdot Top Deals

If Machiavelli were a hacker, he'd have worked for the CSSG. -- Phil Lapsley

Close