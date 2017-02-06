'The End Of The Level Playing Field' (avc.com) 11
Venture Capitalist Fred Wilson writes in a blog post: When the Internet came along in the early 90s, we saw something completely different. Here was a level playing field where anyone could launch a business without permission from anyone. We had a great run over the last 25 years but I fear it's coming to an end, brought on by the growing consolidation of market power in the big consumer facing tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, etc, by the constricted distribution mechanisms on mobile devices, and by new leadership at the FCC that is going to tear down the notion that mobile carriers can't play the same game cable companies played. It is certainly true that consumers, particularly low-income consumers, like getting free or subsidized data plans. There is no doubt about that. But when the subsidies are coming from the big tech companies, who can easily pay them, to buy competitive advantage over that nimble startup that is scaring them, well we know how that movie ends.
No we don't know because that movie isn't on Netflix yet, you insensitive clod!
Most of the issues cited are specific to the US. Most of the "innovation" coming from the US these days consists of adding more bells & whistles and/or gaming the system. But there are lots of places that aren't in the US.
its almost like you could describe it as a cycle of sorts, funny that....
see here for more info - www.inc.com/encyclopedia/industry-life-cycle.html
