97 Tech Companies Including Apple, Google, Microsoft Call Travel Ban Unlawful In Rare Coordinated Legal Action (washingtonpost.com) 101
An anonymous reader shares a WashingtonPost report: Silicon Valley is stepping up its confrontation with the Trump administration. On Sunday night, technology giants Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter, Uber and many others filed a legal brief opposing the administration's contentious entry ban. The move represents a rare coordinated action across a broad swath of the industry (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternate source) -- 97 companies in total -- and demonstrates the depth of animosity toward the Trump ban. The amicus brief was filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which is expected to rule within a few days on an appeal by the administration after a federal judge in Seattle issued late Friday a temporary restraining order putting the entry ban on hold. The brief comes at the end of a week of nationwide protests against the plan -- as well as a flurry of activity in Silicon Valley, a region that sees immigration as central to its identity as an innovation hub.From a TechCrunch report: Notably absent from the list of 97 companies are several who met with Trump prior to his inauguration: Amazon, Oracle, IBM, SpaceX and Tesla. Although Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was highly critical of Trump prior to his election, he has not spoken out against the immigration policy. Oracle CEO Safra Catz is serving as an advisor to the Trump transition team, while SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has defended his decision to remain on an advisory council for Trump.
Re: Discraceful! (Score:2)
And other citizens aren't uncomfortable with people like you, so what's your point?
Your rebuttal was so relevant that his entire family has actually begun cancelling their plans to illegally emigrate to eastern Turkey and Yemen.
Re: Discraceful! (Score:4, Insightful)
Companies spend millions on anti-Trump ads because he's threatening their H1B slave labor pool. They don't give a flying fuck about his stance on social issues.
Re: (Score:1)
it is interesting how english continues to evolve. for example. using periods instead of commas. also note the lack of capital letters. while i can't help but to be disappointed. this must be the beginning of a new american style. it is too bad we can't simply deport people who can't write correctly.
Cheap (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I never knew those were the tech Mecca of the world....
Re:Cheap (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe some people look at the bigger picture, instead of purely their own selfish interests at that moment in time? Just because the discrimination might not immediately affect them today, it doesn't mean it doesn't affect their staff, family, friends, or the image of America.
Re:Cheap (Score:4, Insightful)
Maybe some people look at the bigger picture, instead of purely their own selfish interests at that moment in time?
Oh yeah, because Microsoft, Apple, Facebook etc. are doing this because they *CARE*, not because Trump is about to take away their cheap slave-labor pool and make them hire American workers.
Re: (Score:3)
I have a *really* hard time believing these companies have such a large part of their workforce that they depend on daily coming in and out of Syria, Iran, etc....
This particular pushback is just them testing the waters on how to stop Trump on immigration. Their REAL concern is what he might do next to their H1B fount of cheap labor if he wins this battle.
Re: (Score:1)
Microsoft alone has added some 30,000 H-1B workers in the last 3 years, and laid off over 30,000 American IT workers in the same time period. The numbers do speak.
Re:Cheap (Score:5, Informative)
Pretty much all work visas have an "Unable to hire someone local to do the same job" test, though for some it's weaker than others.
One of the frustrating things about criticism of the Trump EO is that so many people assume laxity about the current system but have literally no idea what's involved in existing immigration. To be blunt, unless you're traveling from a handful of countries that participate in what used to be called the Visa Waiver program (and for work visas, even if you do), you already have to jump over numerous hurdles, including various levels of background check, to gain access to the US. That was the case even long before 9/11, but it's even more strict now.
(FWIW, I am someone who emigrated from one of the countries that participates in what used to be called the visa waiver program. It's a sign of how long ago it was that I still call it that. I've had work visas, and my employer had to prove that my skills couldn't be found within the US. Even what they proved wasn't enough to get me an actual green card. And as part of getting the green card - I was lucky enough to find love here - I was subjected to a background check that took so long the immigration officer at my hearing was actually frustrated about that.)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Cheap (Score:5, Informative)
No, I'm not new here, I'm someone with actual experience of the system, rather than someone who's just heard news headlines and has taken some particularly egregious abuses of the system and extrapolated it to the entire thing. There's a reason the Disney IT outsourcing thing made headlines, and why Disney walked it back, and it's not because it was business as usual.
Why was I hired and accepted? I had a combination of speciality and lack of people willing to work in the location the business concerned was located at. Essentially it was a US outpost of a UK office, and the US outpost had no developers who knew the current system - not just the developer knowledge, but the business knowledge.
From the point of view of anyone looking from the outside concerned about US jobs, hiring me was a no-brainer. It meant that there could be a local development office, with many local, American, developers. Those Americans literally wouldn't have gotten jobs if I hadn't gotten a job there. We know this because they tried, and it didn't work. The next step would have been to fire two American developers left and just have the UK office develop everything.
This worked for the non-immigrant work visa my company applied for, but even that wasn't enough to get a green card. Why? Because in theory I had a US shelf life - over time, the office would have had the skills it needed transferred, and so the six years or so I could legally stay (that's another story) would have been more than enough to get that job done.
Should that change? As long as you make the story about hiring Americans first and only hiring non-Americans if they can be justified, you'll always end up with green card requirements being stricter than work visas. For those who argue - as many do here - that green cards should be the default instead of work visas, because the latter are too easy to abuse, you're making the wrong argument if you couple it with a "Hire Americans first" justification.
Re: (Score:2)
lack of people willing to work in the location
Ah yes that's the game they play. At one time they would have to pay someone specifically to move to that location but today they don't.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just "no American", it's "no American available to fill the post". When there is more demand than talent available in an area, people from outside that area are needed to meet it.
You can argue that companies should be required to help Americans move to fill posts, although it's often not just a case of offering generous relocation packages.
I'm sure there is abuse of this system, but at the same time there is also ridiculous exaggeration. People claiming that places are 90% Indian, while stats keep
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't we just allow them to get exemptions for anyone they have that qualifies as a truly highly skilled employee that they can't get locally and be done with it? Personally I feel there wouldn't be that many and this is actually about cheap labor.
The fair way to handle ir is for each such prosoect to apply for a standard immigrant visa. The company would then offer sponsorship support, which helps a lot. That's how my father did it years ago when he worked DOD contracts.
Today, 'refugees' are ululating for special exemptions from the vetting process. So are the corporate biggies who want cheap peons.
how about this (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:how about this (Score:4, Interesting)
all those big wig IT executives that want to open the floodgates for refugees open their homes and guest houses to refugees
Not a chance. They'll do what the elitist pricks in France and Italy did while cheering on the "migrants" and so on. Cheer, cheer, cheer while they're flooding in and the average person gets fucked. Then when they show up on their door step, scream "help me police and government, you're our only hope." And build a wall or two while they're at it.
Re: (Score:1)
Or, and I'm just throwing this out there....
it's a terribly conceived, poorly written, and horribly implemented EO that doesn't actually make the U.S. safer, provides our enemies with the recruitment point they've been wanting for years, and conveniently leaves out countries in the Middle East where terrorists who have killed people on U.S. soil have come from. (They're also countries that Trump has business interests in, but I'm sure that's just an amazing coincidence.)
Re:how about this (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that most, if not all, of those 97 companies are global. When one country does {stupid thing}, other countries tend to react to that by doing their own {differently stupid but related thing}. That makes it very hard to continue doing business effectively.
Now, are these companies uncaring about people in their own backyard? Well, technically, yes. But no more so than normal. They want to continue to make profits. If they could make lots of money by treating all empl
Re: (Score:2)
Re: how about this (Score:3)
You have to wonder what their real motivation is.
Elimination of the headphone jack... er, I mean fairness! And bravery!!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: how about this (Score:4, Insightful)
If by "slave labour" you mean the tech workers earning 6 figure salaries, with in some cases stock options, then yeah I'm ok with that.
Re: (Score:1)
Just another credibility-destroying Executive Order that has united people against his policies. Not that he had any credibility as a politician to begin with
... the 0.0001%ers who backed him must be mighty pissed off already, and dreading what the next 205 weeks hold in store.
Re: (Score:3)
Then how the hell did he win the election?
Re: (Score:2)
Did you forget who made the list of countries? (Score:2)
If you have an issue with the list of countries affected, you may want to take up with the adminstration who made the list (in 2015) or the president who signed it (Obama).
Trump put a temporary travel restriction on countries that Barak Hussein Obama identified as sources of terrorists.
I have no opinion on the policy either way, because I'm not FBI and don't have the data in front of me. I *am* of the opinion that we should discuss the facts as they are, not pretend that Trump made the list this month when
Re: (Score:2)
all those big wig IT executives that want to open the floodgates for refugees open their homes and guest houses to refugees, they can sleep in your spare bedrooms and eat your food, use your couch and TV,
They don't want immigrants in their homes, they want them working in their factories and offices (for a fraction of what they would have to pay an American).
In other news. (Score:1)
97 Tech companies lament the loss of one cheap immigration stream.
Meh. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Can I ask you what is the source of this information?
Re: (Score:2)
Can I ask you what is the source of this information?
Fiduciary duty to shareholders, basically. The other side of this board level obsession with profit is all the regular people who buy mutual funds and shares based on which one is going to give them the biggest payback. In the end people want profits, and if CEOs aren't interested in delivering these, then CEOs can be moved aside by boards. Note, this is what happened to Steve Jobs, fortunately for him he got the ultimate comeuppance out of the situation, but this is rare.
Interesting (Score:1, Flamebait)
Re: (Score:1)
"Americans" are not a race. So, not racist.
Re: (Score:1)
I would point out that a bunch of these Republican politicians are also pro-life up to the point where the kid is born, then they can't cut social services that might help the newborn fast enough.
Re: (Score:2)
It wasn't the Republican establishment that put Trump into power. They did everything they could to keep him from winning either the nomination or the Presidency. It was the people who voted for him, the people who are tired of getting fucked over by shitty trade and immigration policies and who no longer give a fuck who the political establishment (or CNN or Hollywood) wants them to vote for.
Re: (Score:2)
Companies don't do this because they have deeply held legal or ethical principles. They do it because one side of the case makes them more money than the other.
Very true, and we now have a list of 97 tech companies presenting their facts that allowing free travel increases their profits, and Trump has a half dozen tech companies advising him of "Alternate Facts" that make the travel ban look like a good idea.
At the end of the day, the ban isn't about tech company profits - it's about values deeply held by a minority of the population. The question is: will we let that minority opinion dictate national policy, or will we protest, file injunctions, and use the syst
They Only Care Because of Cheap Labor (Score:1)
Of course CEOs want cheap migrant labor to handle their lawn, swimming pools, Rolls Royces, and of course, coding...
This backlash is done by children (Score:3, Insightful)
Anyone that even states they will meet with Trump are faced by backlash, protests, and boycotts.
The idea of forcing Trump to stay solely within his echo chamber just shows that these whiny people and businesses (including all the people that threaten to boycott anyone that might even sing at a Trump event) are nothing more than pouting children.
I hope Trump just keeps moving forward. These are not people that will ever be satisfied or content with Trump. There is no reason to cater to them at all.
Re: (Score:3)
The companies that spent $MILLIONS for superbowl ads critical of Trump's policies should tell you something - hating on Trump has gone mainstream. There's a reason why.
Hopefully he won't be impeached and replaced by someone more able to push the alt-right agenda. His twitter account alone does more damage to his cause than everything else combined. The question now is, can the republicans survive him?
Re: (Score:2)
The Republicans have been doing this since 2008. Some of people we consider moderates today actually originally rode to power harnessing the Tea Party movement that incubated the more extreme Trump agenda. Right now, they have complete control over two branches of government, and the only reason they don't control the third is that it's not elected.
So given it's worked for them so far, I can't imagine it'll destroy them until the US itself is complete
They are provoking a response (Score:4, Interesting)
The next presidential decrete sets the number of H1-B visas to be given out the next 4 years to 0, while congress gets to pass a law to end the H1-B visas completely.
Re: (Score:2)
The next presidential decrete sets the number of H1-B visas to be given out the next 4 years to 0, while congress gets to pass a law to end the H1-B visas completely.
The more batshit insane he gets, the closer to impeachment he becomes.
The republicans will happily throw him under the bus if he starts to make the republicans unpopular. I'm sure Mike Pence is going to be a very complicit puppet after Trump is impeached.
BTW, is "decrete" a portmanteau of decree and secrete... because that seems fitting.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't get it do you? Blue collar workers have been putting up with their jobs being outsourced since the 1990's under various trade agreements. The white collar workers would go on and on about how those people should have gotten jobs just like them, and be safe from outsourcing. Now it's happening to those white collar workers who were smugly looking down. This backlash is decades in the making, and in some cases it's even worse on particular parts(especially racially) of the US then others. Hell,
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like those projections that showed Hillary had a +90% of winning? Or the polls which had her leading by 10+ points in "very strong democrat states."
Hurry up (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Not all H1Bs go to Silicon Valley, keeping them out wouldn't help other States, it might help other countries as you suggest.
I do agree we should crack down on H1B abuse, but the idea at heart is a good one. I think they should give priority to converting Student Visa to H1B. I've known a few foreign student visas who have done so, but they didn't get any priority. If there person is already here at a student it makes sense to keep them here as an employee, no reason to lose those we educate.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you think Trump is unhinged enough to commit economic suicide?
Like it or not, all countries need some level of skilled immigration.
How can it be unlawful if it was made a law? (Score:3)
Unconstitutional, I can understand, or even calling it just plain wrong, but unlawful?
Re:How can it be unlawful if it was made a law? (Score:4, Informative)
Executive order is not a law, so it can be unlawful. Unconstitutional is a special type of unlawful, since the constitution is a law itself.
President's can't make law (Score:1)
President's can't make law, that's the job of the legislative branch (congress) not the executive branch. That's why they're called Executive Orders rather than laws, and yes, they can be both unlawful AND unconstitutional (and just plain wrong).
Re: (Score:2)
1. Who the fuck cares? Companies, despite being granted extraordinary powers under Obama's tenure, don't get to declare things legal or illegal.
Surprise! Neither does Trump
:-)
Outside of Mr. Trump's comfort zone & voter ba (Score:3, Interesting)
While this condemnation of the travel ban is laudable, I don't think that it will have much impact on Mr. Trump simply because he is something of a Luddite - don't forget that through the Clinton email scandal, Mr. Trump declared that he thinks computers are overused for communication and, other than Twitter, it doesn't seem like he uses anything other than paper.
Along with this, I suspect that if you were to look at where these companies' employees were situated, you would discover that they would be overwhelmingly in constituencies which didn't vote for him which really makes their value to him in retaining power negligible. If it is extremely unlikely that they would support him.
So, if he doesn't see the value of the technology being represented by these companies and nobody in them votes for him, why would anybody think this would have affect on him or anybody in his administration?
ONLY tech??? (Score:1)
First red flag here - why are only tech companies doing this? Where are the other blue chip companies? if this is a huge problem for teh US, and is unlawful, why is the only sector speaking up the same sector that imports the most foreign workers on restricted visas?
Re: (Score:2)
"Why are only tech companies doing this?"
I guess you missed the individual states that have sued, the pro-immigrant, and all those expensive anti-racist, anti-misogenist super bowl ads bought by other blue chip companies - Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Audi, etc.
Greed (Score:2)
Companies acting as proxy arbitrators of law?? (Score:1, Insightful)
Something tells me this is not out of the goodness of their heart or the will to uphold the law.
I question their motives greatly and I would suggest that they should not be involving themselves in the political arena to this degree.
I've not checked but I'm guessing most of these companies hold SJW principles too dearly?
Who helped make these people refugees? (Score:2)
Liberal hypocrisy (Score:1)
"Corporations are evil. If a bunch of corporations all want something, it must be disastrous for regular people."
Liberals, 1992 - 2017
"Corporations are humanitarian. Look how many corporations are opposing Donald J. Hitler."
Liberals, 2017 - ongoing
Does anyone understand Musk's position? (Score:2)
I'm a bit disturbed to see Musk sucking up to Trump. Does anyone have a reliable source on why he's doing it?
My guess is that he has no choice. One of his companies (SpaceX) depends a lot on government money. Trump could deeply damage it with a penstroke by excluding it from ISS resupply missions, or forbidding it to compete for national security launches. His other company (Tesla) does not go well with Trump's love for the oil industry.
Put them in jail (Score:1)
Bizarro World (Score:2)