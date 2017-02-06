DRM Company Denuvo Forgets To Secure Its Server, Leaks Two Years Of Emails (torrentfreak.com) 25
Denuvo "left several private directories on its website open to the public," TorrentFreak wrote Sunday, calling it "an embarrassing blunder" for the digital rights management company. "Members of the cracking community are downloading and scrutinizing the contents," the site reports, with one of the finds being an 11-megabyte text file which apparently contains every message sent through Denuvo's web site since 2014. An anonymous reader writes: There's a message from Google's security team, one from Capcom Japan, and "dozens of emails from angry pirates, each looking to vent their anger," according to TorrentFreak. Ars Technica reports that there's also a 2015 message from Microsoft about "an upcoming initiative," as well as messages several game studios, and even one from the producers of Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing. "Combing the log file brings up countless spam messages, along with complaints, confused 'why won't this game work' queries from apparent pirates, and even threats (an example: 'for what you did to arkham knight I will find you and I will kill you and all of your loved ones, this I promise you CEO of this SHIT drm')."
"Since Denuvo's contact page does not contain a link to a private e-mail address -- only a contact form and a phone number to the company's Austrian headquarters -- the form appears to also have been used by many game developers and publishers." And in addition, "much of Denuvo's web database content appears to be entirely unsecured, with root directories for 'fileadmin' and 'logs' sitting in the open right now."
In addition, there's also a slideshow -- which has since been uploaded to Imgur -- bragging that "With over 300 man years of development experience among us, we clearly know what we're doing."
lawyers as hired guns (Score:2)
Switching to the anti-Buddhist one now, since that biblical scholar schooled you over all the inaccuracies in the anti-Catholic one? Your life must be really sad. Certainly there's a forum somewhere that this drivel is on-topic for, so you can actually have your half-assed trolling pastebin monologues get the response you desire?
Hey buddy... You are in dire need of a good swift kick right in the squishy bits...
"Keep the pirates at bay" (Score:2)
They claim an average of 272 days until games protected with their products are cracked. May be technically true, but the most recent one lasted a few weeks.
They also neglect to mention the ratio of additional sales to lost/returned sales due to the shitty DRM being a pain in the arse.
Also fails to mention the popularity of said games, or where they were released... If noone wants to play a game or isn't aware that it exists, then they won't want to pirate it either.
It actually only said that is how only one of their games went without being cracked, not the average. The fact that they touted 272 days would lead me to believe that the number is the longest their service has gone.
I've never had a problem in any pirated game with DRM. In fact that's often why I downloaded pirated versions of games I had bought. It got to the point where I bought the games to get the printed manuals, the other shit wasn't worth fuckall.
What about the actual code? (Score:2)
I do wonder if the leaks include any kind of technical info or code related to their system. If that happened it would be far worse than a bunch of emails.
Was thinking the same thing. Denuvo has to be broken, they're coming dangerously close to inventing what will be, and forever remain, the worst invention in the history of computing: Working DRM. It's the weapon that could banish general-purpose computing to the dark corners of hacker basements forever. Curated computing has already been popularized.
All attempts to summon this demon must be thwarted.
Only Pirates sending angry emails? (Score:3)
Sorry, but the customers I have are angry at DRM. They own 30 room Yachts that when they update the Firmware on their Kaleidescape it upgrades to HDCP 1.4 and BREAKS the whole system because their TV sets that are sealed and built in are NOT HDCP 1.4 compatible.
I encourage these customers to complain to congress to strike down the DMCA because I tell them , "I could fix that, but the DMCA makes it a felony for me to do so."
And it's affecting their homes, they add in the new 4K Dish TV to their 64 room home and BOOM the digital video system shuts down because of HDCP 2.2 and they did not replace all 64 TV sets in the house.
DRM hits everyone, and a lot of the rich that I do work for I encourage to complain to companies as well as congress about it.
Nothing personal, but (Score:1)
That said, DRM is like an Hydra, when you think you won the battle against one, a handful more appear to take its place. I sincerely hope it will be outlawed at some point.
I had a look at these slides, and they're very obviously marketing material. Anyone who has written a handful of those knows how full of exaggerated claims they can be. For example, assuming the 40% piracy figure holds true (for which I cou
Are Denuvo really that bad? (Score:2)
Denuvo have become a popular company to hate recently. There are long-standing complaints that their DRM "harms performance" in the games that use it. The time-to-crack on some of the more recent Denuvo-protected releases has been down to around a week or so, which is a big reduction from the "several months" they could boast a year ago. They can also come over as a bit cocky in their public messaging at times.
And yet... are they really that bad? The war against DRM in PC gaming at the conceptual level was
This is why I went with indie games (Score:2)
Indie developers have a lot of advantages. First, you have WAY fewer (if any) useless management sponges and your money goes to the person actually doing the work. But mostly, because it's hassle-free. No need to be always-online, hoping and praying that the connection to the all-important DRM server stays stable (if you can reach it at all at launch), no worries that the game will break as soon as you dare to install something the game's maker considers a nono on YOUR computer, it just works.
