New Book Describes How AirBNB Influenced City Laws (backchannel.com) 6
"For years, Airbnb was the friendly foil to Uber, aiming to work with cities rather than against them," writes Slashdot reader mirandakatz. "But as it grew and regulatory challenges mounted, the startup had to grow fangs." She shares an excerpt from a new book called The Upstarts: How Uber, Airbnb, and the Killer Companies of the New Silicon Valley Are Changing the World. The reality people saw often depended on where their sympathies lay. Regulators, left-wing politicians, hotel CEOs, union leaders, affordable housing advocates, and angry neighbors tired of carousing guests saw Airbnb as nothing but a rule breaker from the far-away land of arrogant, entitled billionaires. Investors, hosts, property owners struggling to make their monthly mortgage payments, travel-discount shoppers, and high-tech aficionados tended to believe in the startup with good intentions that was disrupting the stultified hospitality industry.
The book is by Brad Stone, who also wrote The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Rise of Amazon. He describes how "good AirBNB" got Portland to eliminate the $4,000 permits for B&Bs by agreeing to collect lodging taxes from AirBNB hosts (and by opening a Portland call center). But his excerpt ends as "momentum was shifting" against AirBNB in New York City, as powerful hotels and their service employee unions convinced city lawmakers that legitimizing the company would be "politically radioactive" -- while the company's CEO "was going to fight for every inch of territory".
Because god fucking forbid I take a ride in a car and don't have to worry that the driver is a rapist or murderer.
Or that I stay in a place that isn't a fire prone death trap.
Or that people make a living wage doing what they're doing, so they don't have to starve in the damn street or die of a preventable illness.
Fucking government, making rules and shit to protect people, even though most people aren't violently killed by the very things they're trying to prevent.
Classing contractors as employees is good! Or we can just forget about an min wage and let people be deep in the hole to the place they work for to pay for there tools needed to do the job.
You should have AirBNB rental apartment next doors with rowdy crowd each weekend. Maybe that would teach you something about:
a) why we sometimes need regulations
b) how is it too feel when big corp is pushing their cost externalities on to you and you're too small to fight back.
Time to just come out and admit it, "sharing economy" things are just unregulated businesses.
AirBnB was fine when it was actually B&B's, but as soon as it turned into "entire building" or "entire condo", it became an unlicensed hotel service, and that is bad because it puts substantial pressure on the rental housing stock, and in some cities like SFO, NYC and YVR rental housing is at such a premium, and no new housing is being made available, that AirBnB shouldn't exist in these cities.
