Sweden Pledges To Cut All Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2045 (independent.co.uk) 31
Sweden has announced ambitious plans to completely phase out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The nation also reaffirmed the urgency of tackling climate change and called for all countries to "step up and fulfill the Paris Agreement." The Independent reports: "Our target is to be an entirely fossil-fuel-free welfare state," said Climate Minister Isabella Lovin. "We see that the advantages of a climate-smart society are so huge, both when it comes to health, job creation and also security. Being dependent on fossil fuels and gas from Russia is not what we need now,â she added. All parties but the far-right Sweden Democrats party agreed to pass the law in the coming month, which will oblige the government to set tougher goals to cut fossil fuel emissions every four years until the 2045 cut-off date. Plans also include a 70 per cent cut to emissions in the domestic transport sector by 2030. The Government said the target would require domestic emissions to be cut by at least 85 per cent and the remaining emissions would be offset by planting trees or by sustainable investments abroad. The law is expected to enter into force as early as 2018.
No, even the worse estimates still show that it will take a 50 years for us to get to what would be considered a normal global average for human history.
No, even the worse estimates still show that it will take a 50 years for us to get to what would be considered a normal global average for human history.
Sweden better hurry then.
And as usual, we're missing the cost/benefits analysis here.
Our target is to be an entirely fossil-fuel-free welfare state
Well, if they try to eliminate all fossil fuels and remain competitive with the rest of the developed world at the same time, a welfare state is exactly what they will become.
Good. Why do we need to compete against each other when we have the technology to almost live in a utopia? Are you a misanthrope?
Except that actually observed birth rates in developed nations do not support this
Welfare has a very different meaning outside the US. It does not bear a negative connotation unlike there.
Well, if they try to eliminate all fossil fuels and remain competitive with the rest of the developed world at the same time,
They aren't. They're going to remain cooperative with the rest of the developed world. You know, exactly unlike England and the USA. Brexit and Trump, two big fat signs saying "we're dumbshits".
I am not sure you understand ridicule. Imitation is the highest form of flattery.
then at least there's a concrete and measurable result
And a lock-in to a potentially sub par solution. A government should chose a destination, not the method of getting there.
So it is left up to industry and individuals to come up with a solution to breathing, and using carbon based fuels? But no one will be punished or rewarded if they come up with a solution or not?
She is from the swedish "enviroment party" / greens.
Generally called the watermelon party in sweden, green on the outside, red on the inside with small brown seeds.
The party is big on promising without delivering. It is also big on cuddling with islamists.
It's the next administration's job to follow through.
