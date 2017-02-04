Sweden Pledges To Cut All Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2045 (independent.co.uk) 7
Sweden has announced ambitious plans to completely phase out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The nation also reaffirmed the urgency of tackling climate change and called for all countries to "step up and fulfill the Paris Agreement." The Independent reports: "Our target is to be an entirely fossil-fuel-free welfare state," said Climate Minister Isabella Lovin. "We see that the advantages of a climate-smart society are so huge, both when it comes to health, job creation and also security. Being dependent on fossil fuels and gas from Russia is not what we need now,â she added. All parties but the far-right Sweden Democrats party agreed to pass the law in the coming month, which will oblige the government to set tougher goals to cut fossil fuel emissions every four years until the 2045 cut-off date. Plans also include a 70 per cent cut to emissions in the domestic transport sector by 2030. The Government said the target would require domestic emissions to be cut by at least 85 per cent and the remaining emissions would be offset by planting trees or by sustainable investments abroad. The law is expected to enter into force as early as 2018.
They want to be a welfare state? (Score:1)
Our target is to be an entirely fossil-fuel-free welfare state
Well, if they try to eliminate all fossil fuels and remain competitive with the rest of the developed world at the same time, a welfare state is exactly what they will become.
Re: (Score:2)
Good. Why do we need to compete against each other when we have the technology to almost live in a utopia? Are you a misanthrope?
That's not a plan, Stan (Score:2)