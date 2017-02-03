FCC Rescinds Claim That AT&T, Verizon Violated Net Neutrality (arstechnica.com) 23
jriding writes: The Federal Communications Commission's new Republican leadership has rescinded a determination that ATT and Verizon Wireless violated net neutrality rules with paid data cap exemptions. The FCC also rescinded several other Wheeler-era reports and actions. The FCC released its report on the data cap exemptions (aka "zero-rating") in the final days of Democrat Tom Wheeler's chairmanship. Because new Chairman Ajit Pai opposed the investigation, the FCC has now formally closed the proceeding. The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau sent letters to ATT, Verizon, and T-Mobile USA notifying the carriers "that the Bureau has closed this inquiry. Any conclusions, preliminary or otherwise, expressed during the course of the inquiry will have no legal or other meaning or effect going forward." The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau also sent a letter to Comcast closing an inquiry into the company's Stream TV cable service, which does not count against data caps. The FCC issued an order that "sets aside and rescinds" the Wheeler-era report on zero-rating. All "guidance, determinations, and conclusions" from that report are rescinded, and it will have no legal bearing on FCC proceedings going forward, the order said. ATT and Verizon allow their own video services (DirecTV and Go90, respectively) to stream on their mobile networks without counting against customers' data caps, while charging other video providers for the same data cap exemptions. The FCC under Wheeler determined that ATT and Verizon unreasonably interfered with online video providers' ability to compete against the carriers' video services.
What do you mean? If you like net neutrality (something that obviously has helped small companies and the internet grow all these years), then you should already know Republicans have always been against it, and you should have been against Trump especially [gizmodo.com]. There should be no surprises here. But it should be a wake up call: Republicans are on track to kill net neutrality soon [wired.com].
What did you expect? When Ajit Pai was named FCC chairman, the former VERIZON counsel who has never voted for any pro consumer FCC action, was certainly NOT going to do anything for the consumer. Fellow FCC commissioner O'Riley doesn't see any reason to provide subsidies for Broadband [arstechnica.com]. They are cutting subsidies to low income consumers [arstechnica.com]. You really didn't believe that the new FCC chair would look out for the consumer, the general public or those who can least afford it. [arstechnica.com] We can look forward of four years o
Agreed. This is a sad first turn -- Trump's FCC may as well have sent a letter to the major ISPs saying "Hunting season on American Internet consumers is open! No tag limit!"
I was very skeptical when Wheeler was appointed to chair the FCC, given his corporate background, but he ended up being one of the most consumer-focused and practically progressive people in Obama's government.
And now? May as well say goodbye to net neutrality.
they are changing their name to the Ministry of Communication.
(not the real one from WWII. The one from B5.)
And rural white men with high school diplomas stood openmouthed in shock as their wives read aloud the newly opened the cable bill.
America, made great once again...
Well they weren't really paying much attention to the rules before anyway due to lax enforcement.
Now that they've ripped up the rulebook what's next who's going to get an internet fast lane first?
I expect netflix will have to hike its rates again as it will soon have to pay comcast, att, verizon, twc and so on for fast lane access to their customers.
Wikipedia may even start offering zero rated data in the US for those of us who can't afford $15/GB
Did anybody here believe that President Trump (nee: Drumpf) would ignore all of those intartubes in his efforts to control (or at least neutralize) the media?