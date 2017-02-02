Windows DRM-Protected Files Used To Decloak Tor Browser Users (bleepingcomputer.com) 7
An anonymous reader writes from a report via BleepingComputer: Downloading and trying to open Windows DRM-protected multimedia files can deanonymize Tor Browser users and reveal their real IP addresses, security researchers from Hacker House have warned. On Windows, multimedia files encoded with special Microsoft SDK will automatically open an IE window and access a URL to check the file's license. Since this request is sent outside of the Tor Browser and without user interaction, this can be used to ping law enforcement servers and detect the user's real IP address and other details. For example, law enforcement could host properly signed DRM-protected files on sites pretending to host child pornography. When a user would try to view the file, the DRM multimedia file would use Internet Explorer to ping a server belonging to the law enforcement agency. The same tactic can also be used to target ISIS militants trying to view propaganda videos, illegal drug and weapons buyers trying to view video product demos, political dissidents viewing news videos, and more. A video of the attack is available here.
Of course that means the FBI has be able to host the files on the server, and has to have sufficient control to deliver a uniquely keyed file to the users they wish to target. Sort of implies you have hit a honeypot if they get you with that.
1. Determine which TOR-nodes you're talking to. (Netstat or Ethereal)
/32s the TOR-nodes are on through the ISP router
2. Remove default route through your ISPs router
3. Add specific routes to the
Traffic routed through TOR will work fine.
Traffic going outside of TOR will fail except for the local network (your home or office LAN).
