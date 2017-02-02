Ransomware Completely Shuts Down Ohio Town Government (techcrunch.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: In another interesting example of what happens when you don't manage your backups correctly, the Licking County government offices, including the police force, have been shut down by ransomware. Although details are sparse, it's clear that someone in the office caught a bug in a phishing scam or by downloading it and now their servers are locked up. Wrote Kent Mallett of the Newark Advocate: "The virus, accompanied by a financial demand, is labeled ransomware, which has hit several local governments in Ohio and was the subject of a warning from the state auditor last summer. All county offices remain open, but online access and landline telephones are not available for those on the county system. The shutdown is expected to continue at least the rest of the week." The county government offices, including 911 dispatch, currently must work without computers or office phones. "The public can still call 911 for emergency police, fire or medical response," wrote Mallett.
Wrong, town would be without protection is all that would happen with your stupid juvenile solution. Most those people can't be expected to be IT experts, and in fact this situation proves that services can exist without a computer in sight.
Wrong to say backups are a solution, you could the malware nicely backed up too.
Everyone there should be replaced automatically when this happens.
In theory, yes. But they probably don't have backups for them.
A government made up entirely of ACs. What a glorious immolation...
"This smouldering cinder patch was the result of the Great Social Experiment."
So in Licking.... (Score:3)
...things are not still Ticking!
Actually technically speaking they are, this is really a high risk game, across international boundaries, it is extremely problematic. They will find a while bunch of agencies from around the world go after them and the penalties could be quite dramatic. Really, really, not a good idea, there will be a severe price to pay.
Don't blame all employees (Score:2)
If it's hitting central servers and shutting everything down, it's probably a weak RDP password with port 3389 wide open. That's what the last ransomware I saw involved.
If it's hitting central servers and shutting everything down, it's probably a weak RDP password with port 3389 wide open.
And it's probably Windows. Backup strategy is just a contributing problem here. The central problem is using Microsoft products in inappropriate ways, like running servers.
We need to start having MASSIVE fines and petty jail time for this. training, phising warnings, attachment warnings- these things happen daily. Someone that still does this needs to be made to suffer. Then, maybe, people will take the warnings seriously.
Is there a malicious negligence or depraved negligence charge we can level at them?
That presumably all-seeing NSA (Score:3)
Can a new administration with no concern for political correctness finally turn the NSA loose on finding ransomware perpetrators? Since we in here have decided that their Internet surveillance efforts are omnipotent, they should be able to trace a surveilled Bitcoin payment back to them. Then we hire local talent for "wet work" in killing them off in some eye-catching manner, dissuading others from entering the business.