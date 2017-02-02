Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ransomware Completely Shuts Down Ohio Town Government (techcrunch.com) 84

Posted by BeauHD from the control-z dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: In another interesting example of what happens when you don't manage your backups correctly, the Licking County government offices, including the police force, have been shut down by ransomware. Although details are sparse, it's clear that someone in the office caught a bug in a phishing scam or by downloading it and now their servers are locked up. Wrote Kent Mallett of the Newark Advocate: "The virus, accompanied by a financial demand, is labeled ransomware, which has hit several local governments in Ohio and was the subject of a warning from the state auditor last summer. All county offices remain open, but online access and landline telephones are not available for those on the county system. The shutdown is expected to continue at least the rest of the week." The county government offices, including 911 dispatch, currently must work without computers or office phones. "The public can still call 911 for emergency police, fire or medical response," wrote Mallett.

Ransomware Completely Shuts Down Ohio Town Government

  • Automatically fired (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Everyone there should be replaced automatically when this happens. It would probably only happen once, and then never again.

    • Re:Automatically fired (Score:5, Insightful)

      by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @08:05PM (#53792343)
      Sadly, a typical reaction today... Fire/LockUp/Execute Everyone Even Remotely Connected to Scandal-De-Jure...FFS, most of these same commenters also want to "shrink government", "cut taxes", etc. NONE of which is going to: improve training and testing; expand, fund and enforce standards across municipalities; enhance LEO capabilities to track and prosecute attackers. But - Hey! - we get to sound awful tough!!

      • Re:Automatically fired (Score:4, Informative)

        by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @11:11PM (#53793131)

        most of these same commenters also want to "shrink government", "cut taxes", etc. NONE of which is going to: improve training and testing; expand, fund and enforce standards across municipalities; enhance LEO capabilities to track and prosecute attackers. But - Hey! - we get to sound awful tough!!

        Actually, it is not difficult to accomplish both. For example, you could shrink government substantially by implementing a national retail sales tax (lots of conservative lawmakers have proposals, so there plenty of choices) and replacing the entire IRS with something like a 10-20 person office responsible for processing sales tax receipts (this would actually be super easy since sales tax is already collected in something like 99.9% of the US). You could also eliminate entire executive departments that don't actually do anything productive (like education; seriously, the more money the federal government spends on education, the worse it gets, so we should try something different). Those two changes alone would free up considerable funding to apply to the items you list and would result in a net smaller federal government that is also leaner (as defined by doing more of what government should do, like LEO, and less of what it shouldn't, like anything not specifically listed in the constitution). And that is without even touching the sacred cows of social security and medicare.

        • The problem with a sales tax is that it's inherently regressive. If you live paycheck-to-paycheck, something like 50% of your money gets taxed. (Assuming the other 50% is rent, debt payments, utilities, etc.) If you make upper middle-class or higher income, and you can bank or invest half of that, with the same ratio for the rest of it, you're getting taxed on 25% of your money.

          The more you make, the less you're proportionally taxed. So someone making $20k/year may be taxed on $10k of it, while someone maki

    • Re:Automatically fired (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rubycodez ( 864176 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @08:13PM (#53792405)

      Wrong, town would be without protection is all that would happen with your stupid juvenile solution. Most those people can't be expected to be IT experts, and in fact this situation proves that services can exist without a computer in sight.

      Wrong to say backups are a solution, you could the malware nicely backed up too.

      • Wrong to say backups are a solution, you could the malware nicely backed up too.

        Not if you do it in a way that is safe from ransomware.

        1) Make your backup system safe from ransomware by limiting the software run on it and have only skilled IT people operate it.
        2) Give the backup system the privilege to pull the backup data from the machines being backed up and to push the restore data.
        3) Don't give the machines being backed up the privilege to push data to the backup system to ransomware can't corrupt the backups.
        4) Restore every night so you know the restore will work. Have the backup

        • Not if you do it in a way that is safe from ransomware.

          If your going to do ransomware, you set it up so it infects the network well before it encrypts the file systems. The ransomware will then be on all of your backups so even if you rebuild from bare metal, as soon as you restore from backups your reinfected.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        That's why you need a rolling offline backup. You might lose the day before yesterday's backup, but you'll still have yesterday's.

    • Everyone there should be replaced automatically when this happens.

      In theory, yes. But they probably don't have backups for them. ;)

  • Imagine all the cowards (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A government made up entirely of ACs. What a glorious immolation...

    "This smouldering cinder patch was the result of the Great Social Experiment."

    Bless your little souls

  • So in Licking.... (Score:3)

    by surfdaddy ( 930829 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @07:26PM (#53792123)

    ...things are not still Ticking!

  • Ransomware Insurance (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The capitalist response is to sell ransomware insurance, because techy solutions are all eggheaded and faggy.

  • If all it takes is a bit of ransomware to shut down government then the secessionist movement of New Hampshire has been doing it all wrong. For those who don't know about the migration of principled libertarians (ie no violence, theft, fraud, or coercion then there is no crime, and government shouldn't be using these things against peaceful people either) to New Hampshire and want more freedom and liberty in our life time then you need to check into this movement. Those who have moved to New Hampshire have

  • Don't blame all employees (Score:3)

    by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @07:45PM (#53792233) Homepage

    If it's hitting central servers and shutting everything down, it's probably a weak RDP password with port 3389 wide open. That's what the last ransomware I saw involved.

    • If it's hitting central servers and shutting everything down, it's probably a weak RDP password with port 3389 wide open.

      And it's probably Windows. Backup strategy is just a contributing problem here. The central problem is using Microsoft products in inappropriate ways, like running servers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
      The last one you saw does not equal probably for any others. Your sample size sucks. Mine is not much better, but the last 3 successful crypto attacks I have seen have been through drive by downloads and very well socially engineered emails with attachments.

      Yes RDP open on 3389 is stupid, but believe it or not we have clients with legacy software that requires it. Only solution is to reduce attack surface. Frequently check accounts, change passwords etc. Oh, and the last successful RDP breaches I saw

  • We need to start having MASSIVE fines and petty jail time for this. training, phising warnings, attachment warnings- these things happen daily. Someone that still does this needs to be made to suffer. Then, maybe, people will take the warnings seriously.
      Is there a malicious negligence or depraved negligence charge we can level at them?

    • We need to start having MASSIVE fines and petty jail time for this. training, phising warnings, attachment warnings- these things happen daily. Someone that still does this needs to be made to suffer. Then, maybe, people will take the warnings seriously. Is there a malicious negligence or depraved negligence charge we can level at them?

      Because getting caught in a phishing scheme is not necessarily depraved indifference. Having to turn off an adblocker so you can get into Forbes.com is plenty enough to get you owned.

      I've seen plenty of competent people get owned. Would you make a vow to commit suicide if you ever in your life got malware on your computer? I sure wouldn't.

  • That presumably all-seeing NSA (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @08:02PM (#53792327)

    Can a new administration with no concern for political correctness finally turn the NSA loose on finding ransomware perpetrators? Since we in here have decided that their Internet surveillance efforts are omnipotent, they should be able to trace a surveilled Bitcoin payment back to them. Then we hire local talent for "wet work" in killing them off in some eye-catching manner, dissuading others from entering the business.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Groups have considered that. The staging servers are in safe nations surrounded by layers of real people doing active counter surveillance.
      Say the NSA finds a server in Australia, Canada, NZ or the UK? Lots of support over decades so information is passed and kept very secure.
      A request is created by another US law enforcement agency to hide the NSA origins of the data found.
      Another nation creates a 12 person police team to look at the people using the server. Say 3 person police team on duty, a few s

      • But....but...but doesn't the NSA have infinite powers to surveil the Internet without us even being aware of it?

        In any case, we keep being told that those no-go neighborhoods don't exist. The refugee communities in Paris, Malmö and Calais will gladly throw open their doors to any authority needing to look into what they might be doing on the Internet, won't they?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AHuxley ( 892839 )
          The NSA can track any user on most networks. Finding a location is often not the issue for the US.
          The problem for the USA is the methods have to be hidden and requests to local police just alert criminal groups.
          The local police in other nations are corrupt or even members of the same criminal groups, faiths been watched.
          Local police also sell information to the press who then alert criminals.
          Mil, national or federal police in many other nations just cant do undercover work in closed communities or are

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by crtreece ( 59298 )
      I don't think you fully understand how transferring Bitcoins works, especially in a world with VPNs, proxies, and datacenters full of virtual hosts.

    • "Now I can't be sure, but my buddy heard some ransomware dude that hit some town in New Jersey got renditioned to Gitmo as a terrorist by that fascist prick Trump. The week after, his mother's house blew up in a freak gas explosion while she was out grocery shopping and his sister got kidnapped and gang-raped by Muslim Refugees."
      Now we'll just leak that narrative to "Slate" and next week we'll make sure that is trending on Facebook and Twitter.

  • Backup/Backup/Backup/Backup/Backup (Score:4, Insightful)

    by felixrising ( 1135205 ) on Friday February 03, 2017 @12:56AM (#53793431)
    I've had the dubious honour of dealing with and recovering from two attacks in the last two years. On both occasions we had one or more staff open a phishing email and execute the ransomware. On both occasions the ransomware successfully encrypted over 250000 files on file shares. We do have quite a reasonable level of protection in place, including 1) AntiVirus and Anti-Malware (useless in both accounts), 2) moderate level of security groups for users limiting access to only those files they require, with exception of a "temp share" which is a dumping ground for all kinds of stuff, but cleared automatically every 30 days, 3) file name/extension ACLs on windows shares that prevent files like .encrypted .EnCiPhErEd from being created on the file system 4) daily backups. In each case, we still had to do targeted purge/restore to get the files back. We never for a second thought about paying the ransom. I restored all files within 4-6 hours, using a mixture of scripts and manual review of folders and files. The best solution is have great back-ups... those backups should be regularly tested and monitored for success. With good backups, you can recover in a very short time frame....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I've moved to adding additional backups of servers at greater risk of ransomware encryption, every 2-4 hours depending on what the site's environment can handle in terms of capacity and added disk load, usually retaining these backups for 2-3 days.

      This way if ransomware hits, I've got both an additional backup to the daily backup and a very recent backup in case key files were affected.

         

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elistan ( 578864 )
      I've had similar experiences for two ransom ware infections over the past few years - in each case it looked like it got in by the user browsing to a normal website that served up a malicious ad - we've since then switched to a different web filter appliance. Our antivirus didn't stop the encryption, but did detect and alert on the ransom notes. So we were able to shut down the offending PC quickly - it then got its drive pulled and wiped, as no data is stored locally. That lack of local files meant the mal

  • sadly (Score:2)

    by sad_ ( 7868 )

    nothing will be learned from this, and things continue as they were, only matter of time before it happens again. sick & tired of seeing this kind of story almost every day.
    how many ransomware incidents would have happened if these orgs/govs/companies had their things in order?

