Microsoft Government United States

Microsoft Seeks Trump Order Exemption for Workers With Visas (bloomberg.com) 255

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
Microsoft is asking U.S. officials to grant exceptions for law-abiding, visa-holding workers and students from President Donald Trump's immigration order, channeling the outrage expressed by many in the technology industry with a proposed solution. From a report: Such individuals are low-risk -- having already undergone a rigorous vetting process -- and face immediate hardship as a result of last week's order, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said in a letter Thursday to the secretaries of State and Homeland Security. Smith said he believes the two officials are empowered to take the necessary steps to allow certain people entry into the country. The exemptions sought would cover workers with visas sponsored by U.S.-based companies and students with ones obtained via a U.S.-based school.

Microsoft Seeks Trump Order Exemption for Workers With Visas

  • Just expire all their Windows licences. I am sure Microsoft has a way to justify it somewhere in the EULA.

  • They don't get it. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 )
    This just proves that Microsoft just doesn't get it. The whole point of Trump's administration is to make American companies hire American workers. Too bad if outsourced workers are cheaper, AMERICANS NEED JOBS!

    • Re:They don't get it. (Score:5, Informative)

      by epiphani ( 254981 ) <epiphani@NosPAm.dal.net> on Thursday February 02, 2017 @02:45PM (#53789779)

      Speaking as someone who has spent thousands of dollars in legal assistance getting the appropriate visa in place allowing me to work in the US (but luckily am not from one of the countries in the executive order)... go fuck yourself. This isn't about American jobs, its about screwing over people you don't like and trying to win political points with morons.

      People have spent years getting those visas. People may have even been living the in US for decades. This is not a moratorium on new visas, this is retroactively screwing people who have followed the process to get into the US legally.

      • Re:They don't get it. (Score:5, Interesting)

        by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @03:05PM (#53789955)

        A friend of a friend on Facebook is Iranian by birth. She has lived 20+ years in Australia and is an Australian citizen. She has also previously lived 5+ years in the UK and is now in the middle of a 5+ year stint in the US. She does not have a green card but is working in the US under a valid US work visa (but I don't know which class). She has had to cancel 5 international business trips in the short term because as per Trump if she leaves the US the immigration lawyers at her work have said as a best guess that she won't be able to re-enter.

        How's that for fucking over your friends.

        • Blame thrower (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @03:31PM (#53790213) Homepage Journal

          A friend of a friend on Facebook is Iranian by birth. She has lived 20+ years in Australia and is an Australian citizen. She has also previously lived 5+ years in the UK and is now in the middle of a 5+ year stint in the US. She does not have a green card but is working in the US under a valid US work visa (but I don't know which class). She has had to cancel 5 international business trips in the short term because as per Trump if she leaves the US the immigration lawyers at her work have said as a best guess that she won't be able to re-enter.

          How's that for fucking over your friends.

          Or maybe, just maybe, the Iranian government screwed her over?

          • Re:Blame thrower (Score:5, Insightful)

            by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @04:03PM (#53790447)

            Or maybe, just maybe, the Iranian government screwed her over?

            By your logic anyone who is Iranian by birth* is tainted and thus should be treated with distrust, and there no is manner by which they can prove their humanity.

            Pissing off innocent people is not a good way to win hearts and minds and plays directly into the hands of those who would be easily radicalized. Thus making the global terror situation worse than it is now.

            *Is there a lower age limit by which an Iranian is so tainted? Or in your mind does terrorism begin at conception?

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by MrLogic17 ( 233498 )

          Cancel 5 trips over the next 90 days? For an Australian citizen? Based on a nebulous fear?

          Smells fishy to me dude. I'd check your sources on that one.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by OzPeter ( 195038 )

            Cancel 5 trips over the next 90 days? For an Australian citizen? Based on a nebulous fear?

            Smells fishy to me dude. I'd check your sources on that one.

            Do you mean like this direct quote that I just copied from FB????? The one I paraphrased above???? That one???

            Immigration lawyers have said that if I fly overseas I will not be allowed to board a flight back to the US. No one born in Iran (or the 6 other countries listed on the EO) can enter unless they have an American passport or greencard (contentious). 20+ years living in Australia, 5+ years in UK and US, an Aussie passport, a visa to work here.. all irrelevant because of my country of birth. Tomorrow's flight cancelled, 4 other trips over the next 90 days postponed. It's a sad time to be in America.

      • I don't get it either. (Score:5, Informative)

        by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @03:16PM (#53790077) Homepage Journal

        Speaking as someone who has spent thousands of dollars in legal assistance getting the appropriate visa in place allowing me to work in the US (but luckily am not from one of the countries in the executive order)... go fuck yourself. This isn't about American jobs, its about screwing over people you don't like and trying to win political points with morons.

        People have spent years getting those visas. People may have even been living the in US for decades. This is not a moratorium on new visas, this is retroactively screwing people who have followed the process to get into the US legally.

        I don't get it either.

        The order does not affect people from other countries, it doesn't affect people from your country, and it specifically doesn't affect *you*.

        It doesn't affect 87% of all Muslims, so it isn't a ban, and it affects the 10% Christian populations of those countries and other religions, so it isn't a religious thing.

        And the DHS has further clarified [redstate.com] the executive order by saying that it doesn't affect green-card holders.

        Furthermore, many countries don't allow immigration at all, and many other countries have onerous requirements to immigrate, so the US is not unusual in that regard. Obama banned immigration from Cuba, and Carter banned immigration from Iran with no fanfare.

        The "no fanfare" bit - was that because Obama and Carter were Democrat? Or was there some other difference(*) that no one has noticed?

        Muslims in the US have come out in favor [breitbart.com] of extreme vetting, some Muslim *countries* have come out in favor of the ban [aljazeera.com], and the president's approval rating has jumped 5 points [dailycaller.com].

        Add in the fact that this is a temporary ban, that the order specifically directs the departments to sort it out, and that this was a campaign promise... it looks less like a fascist order and more like a reasonable and prudent order(*).

        I *honestly* don't see why anyone thinks that this is a big deal.

        It rather looks suspiciously like an issue of convenience - something people can protest without actually caring about which side they're on.

        Is it anything else?

        Can someone explain how this is anything to get worked up over?

        (*) And for the record, Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952:

        "Whenever the president finds that the entry of aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, the president may, by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrant's or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

        Obama used this same law at least six times between 2010 and 2014 against people in Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Crimea without even a whimper from the ACLU, ADL, John McCain, Gender Netural Graham, Chuck You Schumer, Hillary, Mark Zuckerberg, Hollywood elites, or the establishment globalist media.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Cyberax ( 705495 )
          The question is not about additional vetting and checks. The question is about the ban - it affects people who ALREADY hold visas and/or green cards.

          Nothing terrible would have happened if Trump announced 80 days from now new rules to apply to new visa applicants. Instead we got an unexplained ban designed to throw red meat for Trump's rabid base.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by dgatwood ( 11270 )

          And the DHS has further clarified [redstate.com] the executive order by saying that it doesn't affect green-card holders.

          You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it does. Who gives a crap about whether someone has a green card or not? There's no meaningful difference between a green card holder and an H1-B visa holder in terms of the impact on those people and their families when they suddenly are unable to return to their homes, to their families in the United States, etc. becaus

        • Obama banned immigration from Cuba, and Carter banned immigration from Iran with no fanfare.

          The "no fanfare" bit - was that because Obama and Carter were Democrat? Or was there some other difference(*) that no one has noticed?

          First, there were some objections to the Obama action, but admittedly nothing like Trump. But the comparison is disingenuous, because what Obama did was end the "wet-foot dry-foot policy" that allowed Cubans who reached the US to get entry WITHOUT A VISA to request asylum. Trump, on the other hand, has banned people WITH VISAS, some of whom went through vetting processes for months or years.

          In the equivalent case to Cuban refugees requesting asylum, the Cuban refugees were allowed entry with NO VETTIN

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by sinij ( 911942 )

        Speaking as someone who has spent thousands of dollars in legal assistance getting the appropriate visa in place allowing me to work in the US... go fuck yourself.

        Why do you think your ability to work in the US should be prioritized over interests of US citizens and US tech workers? Do you think USA could have a legitimate right to turn you away for any reason whatsoever, no matter how misguided such reason might be?

        I do not live or work in US, so this is neutral third-party question.

      • Speaking as someone who has spent thousands of dollars in legal assistance getting the appropriate visa in place allowing me to work in the US (but luckily am not from one of the countries in the executive order)... go fuck yourself. This isn't about American jobs, its about screwing over people you don't like and trying to win political points with morons.

        People have spent years getting those visas. People may have even been living the in US for decades. This is not a moratorium on new visas, this is retroactively screwing people who have followed the process to get into the US legally.

        It could actually both be about American jobs and screwing over people you don't like to win political points. There's nothing about one that prevents the other.

        You might want to ramp your hysterical reaction down a notch or two. No legal residents are being kicked out. Some who left the country are having trouble getting back in, but nobody here is being kicked out. I read recently about a guy who has lived in the US for over 20 years and his children are young adults and naturalized citizens. Fo

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Trogre ( 513942 )

        So... why aren't they "Americans" by now?

    • Of course he is. That's why his businesses are busy seeking all the foreign worker visas they can get. And that's why the H-2A and H-2B visas his businesses use aren't on the list of visa types he wants to crack down on, either.

      http://www.npr.org/2017/01/12/... [npr.org]
      http://www.vox.com/policy-and-... [vox.com]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      This just proves that Microsoft just doesn't get it. The whole point of Trump's administration is to make American companies hire American workers. Too bad if outsourced workers are cheaper, AMERICANS NEED JOBS!

      And you wonder why they'd rather hire a "terrorist" over you. Entitlement much?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Well to be fair, what's the point of having a country at all if it doesn't entitle you to anything? Just somewhere to throw away your taxes in the hope that you'll get drafted for a war you don't wanna fight?

        • Well to be fair, what's the point of having a country at all if it doesn't entitle you to anything? Just somewhere to throw away your taxes in the hope that you'll get drafted for a war you don't wanna fight?

          PLEASE post under a real username...so someone can/will mod you up!!!

          I couldn't have put it any better.

          Yes...if you are a US citizen, you *SHOULD* have first preference to a job in your own country.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by m00sh ( 2538182 )

          Well to be fair, what's the point of having a country at all if it doesn't entitle you to anything? Just somewhere to throw away your taxes in the hope that you'll get drafted for a war you don't wanna fight?

          The president doesn't pay taxes.

          An immigrant probably pays more taxes, and fights and dies for America.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        It's not entitlement because its not a level playing field.
        in real money terms, the living costs for foreign workers, and their families in their own country is WAY cheaper than what US citizens and their families in the US need to just get by.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by m00sh ( 2538182 )

          It's not entitlement because its not a level playing field. in real money terms, the living costs for foreign workers, and their families in their own country is WAY cheaper than what US citizens and their families in the US need to just get by.

          It's entitlement when you think you deserve better for no real reason.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jodka ( 520060 )

      AMERICANS NEED JOBS!

      Which is exactly what you get when foreign engineering and design firms which operate from nations with permissive immigration for STEM talent outsource their low-wage manual labor jobs here for manufacture. What? You want those corporations and their profits to stay here? Forget that, you just walled off the vast international source of talent from domestic high-tech companies which need access to succeed.

      Ceteris paribus, the most successful companies are those with the best access to resources, not tho

  • Microsoft wants to modify /etc/hosts.deny (Score:4, Funny)

    by helixcode123 ( 514493 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @02:37PM (#53789735) Homepage Journal
    # Trump/Bannon settings:
    ALL: ALL

  • Please don't go groveling to him (Score:5, Insightful)

    by H3lldr0p ( 40304 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @02:40PM (#53789743) Homepage

    That's what he wants. It's what he needs to feel important and the more you give into it, the more he's going to keep doing these stupid, stupid things.

    This isn't about getting more Americans employed. It's about punishing people who wouldn't kowtow to him and his corrupt cronies. It's about hurting those he thinks need to be hurt.

    He doesn't understand the world or how it works. He couldn't care less about you or I or how well we are employed. Neither can anyone else in his administration. Don't fool yourself into thinking that is a good thing. It's not. It's only going to hurt us more and more each day it goes on. It's going to hurt the prestige of the nation. It's going to hurt the economic prospects going forward. It's going to affect each and everyone of us in subtle and not so subtle ways. It already has.

    • Re:Please don't go groveling to him (Score:4, Funny)

      by Sooner Boomer ( 96864 ) <sooner.boomr@gmail . c om> on Thursday February 02, 2017 @02:44PM (#53789771) Journal

      That's what he wants. It's what he needs to feel important and the more you give into it, the more he's going to keep doing these stupid, stupid things.

      Boy, you really don't like Bill Gates!

    • It's going to affect each and everyone of us in subtle and not so subtle ways. It already has.

      This statement is like Astrology: so vague that it applies to everything.

      Would you mind elaborating on your theme that it's going to hurt us? I'm always open to the possibility that I'm missing something (even something painfully obvious), but I like the idea of gutting the entire H1B Visa program.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

        Because trade isn't solely about making the rich richer.

        It's also about creating ties at the human level. The level where people matter and count. See? Immigration is the best way to safeguard a nation against attack. Who wants to attack their own? Those nations that restrict their immigration don't have that protection, they don't have the reasons to not do stupid things and wage war against their neighbors.

        By having this program, we get some pretty smart people to come here and start families. We get them

        • Immigration is the best way to safeguard a nation against attack. Who wants to attack their own? Those nations that restrict their immigration don't have that protection...

          Wow..just...wow.

          When did you come up with this little ditty..and do you actually believe that....?

        • It's also about creating ties at the human level. The level where people matter and count.

          Save your bleeding-heart bullshit and point out that trade makes the poor richer [slashdot.org].

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by LostInTaiwan ( 837924 )

        Trump is openly picking individual winners and losers in the business world. By naming specific companies like Boeing and GM, instead of setting more generic industry wide rules, Trump's action is the very definition of crony capitalism. Yes, there are procurement problems in the defense industry, but why attack the F35 program and not the littoral combat ship (LCS) program.

        Perhaps Trump likes to mouth off with only a superficial knowledges of whatever he happens to hear on the cable news, or perhaps p

    • He couldn't care less about you or I or how well we are employed. Neither can anyone else in his administration. Don't fool yourself into thinking that is a good thing. It's not. It's only going to hurt us more and more each day it goes on. It's going to hurt the prestige of the nation. It's going to hurt the economic prospects going forward. It's going to affect each and everyone of us in subtle and not so subtle ways. It already has.

      My employers solution to this issue:

      Fire all of the US staff and massively expand the branch in India. My last day is Feb 7th after 13 years on the job. Thanx Don!

    • That's what he wants. It's what he needs to feel important and the more you give into it, the more he's going to keep doing these stupid, stupid things.

      Here is a guess, you haven't actually read the order have you?

      The order specifically says that the various departments involved may grant exceptions to the general rule as they see fit. Meaning Trump said "Don't call me, do what you have to do." Which is pretty much the opposite of the micromanager you describe Trump to be. He will likely never know or care that one of his underlings has granted or refused Microsoft their wish.

      So your little fit here about Trump really is more about your perceptions o

  • Faustian bargain (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 02, 2017 @02:42PM (#53789753)
    Jokes on you MS. Making deals with the government to usurp American privacy (OneDrive, Skype, PRISM) and you think you'll get special treatment?
  • I highly doubt that Microsoft has many non-replacable workers from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia in their employ that are actively traveling to their homelands. I also doubt they are going out of their way to hire refugees from these countries. If these people like their jobs then let them become citizens.

    • Re:Why? (Score:4, Informative)

      by skids ( 119237 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @02:50PM (#53789843) Homepage

      Probably the majority of people who work on visas "actively travel to their homelands" to visit family, or because their job involves actually interacting in their homeland. Microsoft also sells internationalized products, so they have a great need for native language speakers pretty much world wide.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by nomadic ( 141991 )
      "If these people like their jobs then let them become citizens." I'm sure a lot of them would like to do so, but are prevented right now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      I highly doubt that Microsoft has many non-replacable workers from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia in their employ that are actively traveling to their homelands. I also doubt they are going out of their way to hire refugees from these countries. If these people like their jobs then let them become citizens.

      Everyone's replaceable.

      But, you'd still try and stand by and help your co-workers.

  • Or no law at all. Make up your mind or we will make it up for you.

  • Nice try (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @02:59PM (#53789913)

    >> Such individuals are low-risk --

    Nice deflection attempt by Microsoft, but Its not about terrorism, its about taking jerbs from US workers.

    • Stop sucking at interviews and you'll get one.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

      Unlikely. The countries are: Libya, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia. The total sum of US visa workers from those countries is probably very low. Probably most of them are hired *because* they came from those countries. They probably do something specific to that country, like translation, marketing, distribution, or legal, and as such can't readily be replaced by an American worker.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Probably most of them are hired *because* they came from those countries.

        Most of the Iranians I know in Silicon Valley were refugees from the 1978 Iranian Revolution. They speak fluent English and do the jobs that any American can do.

  • Gotta Think That.... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by maz2331 ( 1104901 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @03:08PM (#53789993)

    Applying the order to those already in possession of visas and green cards sure looks like the DHS bureaucracy doing a mini-rebellion by applying the EO to its most extreme levels, rather than using good legal reasoning based on due process. It's clear from the text of the EO that they were to implement it "to the extent allowed by law" which does not permit abuse of discretion. Sometimes people in agencies will cynically implement an order in a way as to inconvenience those it isn't intended to cover to generate outrage.

    • Applying the order to those already in possession of visas and green cards sure looks like the DHS bureaucracy doing a mini-rebellion by applying the EO to its most extreme levels, rather than using good legal reasoning based on due process. It's clear from the text of the EO that they were to implement it "to the extent allowed by law" which does not permit abuse of discretion. Sometimes people in agencies will cynically implement an order in a way as to inconvenience those it isn't intended to cover to generate outrage.

      Quite right. It's all the agencies' fault. The buck doesn't stop in the Oval Office at all.

  • Senior executives caught up in the mess (Score:4, Informative)

    by fiannaFailMan ( 702447 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @03:41PM (#53790287) Journal

    I heard yesterday about a senior executive at Oracle who regularly travels internationally to places like China for meetings with suppliers. He manages about 500 people. He's now stuck in the country and unable to do a large part of his job because he happened to be born in Iran. "Make America Great Again" my ass.

  • They want to get an exception for the new $130,000 minimum wage for H1B workers.

