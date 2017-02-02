Film Industry's Latest Search Engine Draws Traffic With 'Pirate' Keywords' (torrentfreak.com) 43
A new search engine launched by the Dutch film industry is targeting 'pirates' specifically, reports TorrentFreak. Every movie or TV-show page lists legal viewing options but also includes pirate keywords and descriptions, presumably to draw search traffic. "Don't Wrestle With Nasty Torrents. Ignore the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story torrent," the site advises. From a report: Like other "legal" search engines, the site returns a number of options where people can watch the movies or TV-shows they search for. However, those who scroll down long enough will notice that each page has a targeted message for pirates as well. The descriptions come in a few variations but all mention prominent keywords such as "torrents" and reference "illegal downloading" and unauthorized streaming.
Assume your customers are criminals. (Score:1)
Then treat them that way. What an absolutely wonderful way to build their loyalty!
Re: Assume your customers are criminals. (Score:2)
google twats stopped their search blacklisting (Score:1)
too bad the twats at google stopped their search results site blacklisting feature. any good search engine should have that feature, everyone should demand it
yes, google allowed you to have a list of up to 500 domains that would not appear in search results, called Manage Blocked Sites", discontinued in early 2013
That's... quite an assumption.
Wonder if this works... (Score:2)
Rogue One? (Score:2)
My favorite piracy-related films (Score:2, Funny)
The Curse of the Black Pearl
Dead Man's Chest
At World's End
On Stranger Tides
Dead Men Tell No Tales
Re: My favorite piracy-related films (Score:1)
No Princess Bride?
Dread Pirate Roberts inconsolable.
Black Sails also, but you said films.
SEO (Score:5, Insightful)
Honey Pot (Score:2)
That isn't true at all you can find most of the major indexing sites on search engines. Perhaps you meant invite based ratio sites? Those aren't the "real" source, just a different source and you can still find the path to them on search engines.
"The real sources of this sort of thing are not advertised on search engines and never have been." That isn't true at all you can find most of the major indexing sites on search engines. Perhaps you meant invite based ratio sites? Those aren't the "real" source, just a different source and you can still find the path to them on search engines.
Nope not referring to any of that and I don't care anymore. I'm not poor anymore so I have purchased all my media for a long time. I honestly don't understand why people pirate anymore anyway. Games, movies, music it's all really cheap now. The prices used to be fixed unreasonably high and now it's pretty reasonable. I can't remember the last time I paid more than $10 for a game. If you want it on day 1 you'll shell out the high price but you're paying for day 1. Patience is a virtue.
Also pirating in
No, a honey pot would be setting up a bogus torrent and tracking all the people doing purportedly illegal things. It's a trap to catch people in the act. This is just stupid.
Keyword spamming would be closer to what they are doing, tricking people searching for [movie] + torrent into finding a result.
I remember seeing a sort of similar page when some pirate search engine got it's page impounded by the DHS/MAFIAA, so they set up a honeypot replacement site that showed your results then had links to legal sources of the movie, and if you STILL clicked on the "torrent" link, it went to a "You've Been Naughty, You're Busted" page.
Honestly, I think the MPAA should band together and offer it's own streaming service. New movies hit it as soon as the theater and start at theater prices for 24hr rentals, an algorithm monitors the purchase rate over time and automatically reduces pricing with some hard time ba
As price falls, consumption rises. There comes a point where the product of price and units sold is maximal, and hollywood, like every other industry, devotes a great deal of money and expertise to trying to determine where this optimal price lies. No easy task, as it varies between regions and across time.
How to do it even better (Score:2)
because.moe [because.moe] is a search site for anime streams that links directly to the legal stream options instead of serving as a pointless exercise in crying about pirates without helping either the movie companies or the consumers.
Maybe film.nl should try being useful instead of pointlessly patronizing, then people might use it.
What if there are no legal streams? (Score:2)
So are they going to have search pages for films where a legal streaming option is actually not available?
One nice thing about classic brick-and-mortar rental stores was it was easier to get older titles (and they were cheap-cheap to rent). The back catalog on online streaming seems to not reach so far back. Rather ironic in a form of media that is so much better suited to chasing "the long tail" due to the low cost of disk storage for a streaming title.
The problem continues to be Hollywood wanting a licens
How to use google 101 (Score:2, Funny)
Instructions (if you insist in using google):
1) Open https://www.google.com/advanced_search
2) Find all the words: "torrent" or "free"
3) None of these words: "pay" "credit card" "illegal"
problem solved
:)
