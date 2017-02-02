The FAA Gave the First Ever Go-Ahead For a Drone To Fly at an Airport (recode.net) 28
It's not legal to fly your drone anywhere near an airport -- at least not without a special waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration. From a report: For the first time under the FAA's commercial drone rules, the agency granted permission to operate a drone at an airport. Seven flights were conducted by Berkeley, Calif.-based 3D Robotics on Jan. 10 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the busiest airport in the world. Restrictions on flying drones near airports have to do with safety. Not only can drones collide with planes, but seeing one can also distract a pilot. The 3D Robotics drone was given permission to collect data on two four-story parking structures at the airport that a construction firm was hired to demolish.
The subheading in the linked article ("It's the first waiver granted for flight in Class B airspace since the FAA came up with commercial drone rules.") makes sense, but the summary, title, and article are a bit wonky.
It's been perfectly legal for a certified commercial Remote Pilot to fly at an airport since Part 103 went into effect, but only in Class G airspace. Small airports with Class E Surface or Class D airspace would require a waiver, and waivers have been had for those for a while now. Larger airports with Class C airspace took longer before the FAA began processing (and approving) waivers, but there had not been any waivers of Class B airspace. This is the first.
Of course, you can only get a waiver under Part 103, so if you're a hobby pilot, the five-mile rule is in effect. For Part 103 Remote Pilots, on the other hand, it's all about airspace. (Most of the FAA Knowledge Exam is airspace and weather.)
Yeah, agree. The general public isn't going to grok airspace classification or the 3D aspects of them (surface to 10k?, 500' to 10k? what???) A lot of drone operators (and that means everyone with one) got a very abrupt introduction to nomenclature, rules, and concepts that we pilots are familiar with, and part of me wonders just how many shirk their need to learn these things because they just don't take them seriously.
. . . part of me wonders just how many shirk their need to learn these things because they just don't take them seriously.
Isn't that the Über model? If you don't like the regulations, just ignore them.
Not exactly sure why this is news anyway... it's like "What can you do on a public street?" vs "What can you do on a public street if you're a major Hollywood production that has applied for all the right permits?" and the answer to the latter is pretty much everything. If you have a legitimate reason and you're willing to go through all the paperwork you're probably not the problem. Particularly not if you have professional stuntmen and a huge liability insurance, then you can probably get special permits
I can sure understand that sentiment.
At least when Congress makes laws, they are doing their job, under their Constitutional authority. Most of the hundreds of thousands of pages of law in the Code of Federal Regulations are unconstitutional - elected Congress reps, who are accountable to the voters entry few years, are supposed to be making law, not unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats.
We have ten times as much regulation today as we did fifty years ago or so. *Some* regulations need to be written by the
Is that in a class B airspace there at Wings Over Houston? Somehow I don't think an airshow *could* be held in a class B airspace w/o some serious disruption of airline transport services....
This waver is just the first one issued for a Class B airspace.... Not the first time a drone has flown at an airport..
How is a drone more distracting to pilots than any other small aircraft, helicopter or ultralight???