Businesses Crime

US Probes Panasonic Unit For Alleged Bribery Violations

Posted by msmash from the Bribery-Violations dept.
A Panasonic inflight entertainment and communications systems subsidiary is under investigation by U.S. authorities for allegedly breaking bribery and securities laws. From a report: Panasonic Avionics Corp. is being probed by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Securities Exchange Commission for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Osaka-based company said in a statement Thursday. Panasonic said it's cooperating with the agencies, and evaluating the potential financial impact of the probe. The announcement of the probe mars an otherwise positive earnings release for Panasonic, which raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts. The subsidiary is part of a corporate division that also makes mobile phones, projectors and surveillance cameras with a total of 33,000 employees. The segment had $6.7 billion in sales in the nine months ended Dec. 31, or 14 percent of total revenue.

  • Trump? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    FFS, how can you enforce bribery laws, when you won't even enforce them for the squatter in the Whitehouse?

    Or have we forgotten, that all the pipelines of money still flow into his company and he's neither sold it nor divested any of the foreign income businesses? He has however started renaming rooms in each hotel, as "The President Suite", presumably planning to sleep there to justify the name?

    And then there's the barter. He got to power by a Russian cyber attack, and now he refuses to sign the cyber secu

    • >> If Panasonic bribe Trump is that OK

      Given that the investigation probably started under Obama, and that Obama's been tight with Google, Apple and other US-based phone makers, and Obama's Justice Department took time off police brutality to go after the phone division of Panasonic...I'd probably start looking for any corrupt links on the Democratic aisle for this one.

    • > his company and he's neither sold it nor divested any of the foreign income businesses?

      Three of our first four presidents (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison) also had businesses which had foreign customers. None of the founding fathers had a problem with that. If someone wants to buy tobacco from Washington's field (or a hotel room from Trump's hotel) that's not a problem, the founders said.

      What they DID have a problem with, and prohibited in the Constitution, was accepting payme

      • Three of our first four presidents (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison) also had businesses which had foreign customers. None of the founding fathers had a problem with that. If someone wants to buy tobacco from Washington's field (or a hotel room from Trump's hotel) that's not a problem, the founders said.

        They also had no problem owning people and keeping them in bondage, even while ostensibly purporting to oppose it, little interest in universal suffrage, and no idea of the corrupt machinations of today's corporate establishment. So in moral terms, relying on the cloak of the dead Founders is of little help. If anything, it discredits you.

        The products they sold? Resulted from abominable conduct. If they were alive today, we would have to face their cruelty and selfishness. They would be repugnant, not

    • It's all in the name: The US "Foreign Corrupt Practices Act" forbids US persons and corporations from employing corruption in the course of business abroad.

      The US "Domestic Corrupt Practices Act" does not exist.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      FFS, how can you enforce bribery laws, when you won't even enforce them for the squatter in the Whitehouse?

      You cannot. But you need to make the occasional public sacrifice of some minor player in order to give the appearance to be doing something. Otherwise the shee^H^H^H^H voters may wake up to the fact that they made a really dumb decision and may even do something about it.

  • Rough English Translation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Panasonic has not been bribing US officials enough, and is being publicly warned to up their "contributions" to the same level as the other corporations who've ordered this here probe.

  • Well that settles it. (Score:3)

    by Jethro ( 14165 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @09:29AM (#53787823) Homepage

    Dammit, Panasonic. Now I need to get a new TV.

    Yes I've been looking for a reason to get a new TV even though there's nothing really wrong with the Panasonic one I have now. And yes I've been looking at a Samsung TV and yes I know the only thing Samsung does better than electronics is corporate corruption, but you know what? Shut up, that's what.

    • Panasonic 'smart-tv' displaying an advertising banner when you change the volume wasn't enough?
      https://www.cnet.com/how-to/tu... [cnet.com]

      • Wow, I hadn't heard that one... I would've thought it was a joke. I'd have immediately returned the TV to point of sale rather than changed settings.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jethro ( 14165 )

        My TV's too old to have that. And I abhor "smart" functionality. I realise it might be unavoidable but I'm not going to use any of those features.

        That said, that /is/ ridiculous.

  • Next time you're in DC, Panasonic, why (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    don't you stay at tRump Hotel? Dial 6 for the "room service" hotline, and I'm sure with enough "room service" fees, your problems will melt away. Act now, because the Trump presidency may not last the full four years.

